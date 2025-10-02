First Steps Child Development Center Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction

Hosted by
Luxurious celebration of Christmas Trees in green and gold! Chargers, plates, full serving set to celebrate the season! Gorgeous drink glasses with gold accents and all the trimmings!
Ring in the New Year with champagne, stemware, and a full set of party items and table accessories to celebrate with family or friends! Accent colors in gold and black to look sharp and festive for the holiday.
Get to cookin' with a seafoam themed basket of cooking and serving impliments! Dish towels, salad tongs, 7 piece cooking set, mixing bowls and much more to add to your kitchen or gift to someone special!
A full green and red holiday celebration basket for your Christmas gatherings for years to come! In this basket you'll find a 12-piece holly place setting, gorgeous holly stemware, Santa Claus and reindeer, serving platter, a nice Rose' plus other delightful trimmings, In addition, this item includes a festive "Joy to the World" framed picture for decorating!
This fall-themed basket is sure to delight with all sorts of fall-themed entertaining items such as plates, pumpkins, decorative pumpkin centerpiece, pumpkin platter, and a large gorgeous tray great for serving or display!
Get ready, football fans! This basket includes items for any team! This has so many items it's hard to list. Two large serving platters, snack trays, 8 small football plates, large football platter and plates with napkins, a festive fall gnome, and more! Go, team!
Celebrate this gorgeous time of year with bowls, plates, pumpkin spice-colored items for your table or entertaining area! Napkins, rings, pumpkin spice candle and ring, plus golden and white glass pumpkin plus a pumpkin bread mix to top it off!
Tennessee will be well-represented by the fan who gets this basket! Celebrate your favorite team with Vols helmet decoration, football serving dish, a Vols clock, and other items perfect for your "mancave!"
This is the ULTIMATE family entertainment basket! This basket is worth over $350. Tickets to Dollywood, Fire and Salt, Swig gift cards, Cinemark movie passes, Fantasy of Trees passes, The Children's Museum passes, Calamity's Coffee, plus a gift card for the restaurant of your choice! Enjoy a weekend (or several!) of fun out and about the greater Knoxville area!
Indulge yourself or a loved one in the ultimate spa experience without leaving your home! Bath bombs, facial treatments, fuzzy socks, scented delights, and even a cozy candle to complete the spa experience!
You won't want to leave the house when you bring this basket home. Cuddle up with a luxurious blanket, treat yourself to a full set of Ulta conscious beauty items, dip into the scrubs from Buff City, activate the essential oils with the diffuser included for some aromatherapy, and exfoliate and moisturize to your heart's content with this amazing gift.
Stay in or go out? The choice is yours! This basket has movie passes to your favorite theaters, but it also has candies, a variety of popcorns plus seasonings to spice up the home movie night experience!
Supplement your workouts with hydration, weights, electrolytes, Oak Ridge Nutrition drink, a personal neck fan, exercise hoop, and some high-protein snacks!
First Steps' annual Christmas Program is a well-attended event, and your family won't want to miss out on any precious moments. Be sure to snag an entire front row for your family to enjoy the program!
Your weekend relaxation starts with friends, drinks, and this basket of bbq accompaniments! A full grill set plus seasonings and spice-forward condiments and flavorful sauces as well as a large Yeti travel mug make this the ultimate grilling companion!
This gorgeous basket is perfect for the home workout/yoga enthusiast. A yoga mat, a massage roller, snack and hydration replenishment as well as grippy socks are all included in this perfect gift.
The ultimate family game night basket, perfect for your home or a gift! Basket includes several of the most popular games for the whole family to enjoy, as well as delicious treats to enhance the night!
Gorgeous, rustic hand-stitched table quilted items perfect for that cozy farmhouse feel!
No family trip will be complete without this basket of delights! You and the kiddos will stay busy and comfy with snacks, activity books, a large atlas, Starbucks gift cards, a comfy blanket and much more!
Your Sugar Plum Fairies will be delighted as you snag this Nutcracker-themed basket! Four tickets to the ORCBA Nutcracker, the Jan Brett Nutcracker book, a sweet themed candle and small cozy basket complete the perfect gift.
Exclusive Family Portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the ultra chic EAST Miami Hotel.
Portrait of individual or family. Sorry no pets.
Does not include transportation.
Hotel must be used in conjunction with portrait session.
Generously donated by Bradford Portraits.
EXPIRES: 3/24/2026
If a farmhouse or rustic-themed kitchen is your style, you will absolutely adore this amazing basket! Complete with whimsical chicken-themed items such as towels, a timer, cheese board, and more, you will complete any decorative whim for the lucky clucky person in your life!
This 2 1/2 foot-tall solid wooden, rustic Christmas tree will delight any Christmas decor enthusiast! Handcrafted with solid wood frame and featuring delicate little silver bells, this simple yet beautiful Christmas Tree is a perfect addition for the holiday season.
