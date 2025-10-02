Hosted by

First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge
Sales closed

First Steps Child Development Center Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, USA

Oh, Christmas Tree! Basket item
Oh, Christmas Tree! Basket
$65

Starting bid

Luxurious celebration of Christmas Trees in green and gold! Chargers, plates, full serving set to celebrate the season! Gorgeous drink glasses with gold accents and all the trimmings!

Happy New Year! Basket item
Happy New Year! Basket
$55

Starting bid

Ring in the New Year with champagne, stemware, and a full set of party items and table accessories to celebrate with family or friends! Accent colors in gold and black to look sharp and festive for the holiday.

What's Cookin'? Basket! item
What's Cookin'? Basket!
$50

Starting bid

Get to cookin' with a seafoam themed basket of cooking and serving impliments! Dish towels, salad tongs, 7 piece cooking set, mixing bowls and much more to add to your kitchen or gift to someone special!

Holly, Jolly Christmas! Basket item
Holly, Jolly Christmas! Basket
$85

Starting bid

A full green and red holiday celebration basket for your Christmas gatherings for years to come! In this basket you'll find a 12-piece holly place setting, gorgeous holly stemware, Santa Claus and reindeer, serving platter, a nice Rose' plus other delightful trimmings, In addition, this item includes a festive "Joy to the World" framed picture for decorating!

Welcome to our Pumpkin Patch Basket! item
Welcome to our Pumpkin Patch Basket!
$50

Starting bid

This fall-themed basket is sure to delight with all sorts of fall-themed entertaining items such as plates, pumpkins, decorative pumpkin centerpiece, pumpkin platter, and a large gorgeous tray great for serving or display!

For the Love of the Game Basket item
For the Love of the Game Basket
$60

Starting bid

Get ready, football fans! This basket includes items for any team! This has so many items it's hard to list. Two large serving platters, snack trays, 8 small football plates, large football platter and plates with napkins, a festive fall gnome, and more! Go, team!

It's Fall, Ya'll! Basket item
It's Fall, Ya'll! Basket
$45

Starting bid

Celebrate this gorgeous time of year with bowls, plates, pumpkin spice-colored items for your table or entertaining area! Napkins, rings, pumpkin spice candle and ring, plus golden and white glass pumpkin plus a pumpkin bread mix to top it off!

Go Vols! Football Basket item
Go Vols! Football Basket
$20

Starting bid

Tennessee will be well-represented by the fan who gets this basket! Celebrate your favorite team with Vols helmet decoration, football serving dish, a Vols clock, and other items perfect for your "mancave!"

Ultimate Weekend Adventure Basket! item
Ultimate Weekend Adventure Basket!
$150

Starting bid

This is the ULTIMATE family entertainment basket! This basket is worth over $350. Tickets to Dollywood, Fire and Salt, Swig gift cards, Cinemark movie passes, Fantasy of Trees passes, The Children's Museum passes, Calamity's Coffee, plus a gift card for the restaurant of your choice! Enjoy a weekend (or several!) of fun out and about the greater Knoxville area!

Ooooh, Aaaah Spa Basket! item
Ooooh, Aaaah Spa Basket!
$40

Starting bid

Indulge yourself or a loved one in the ultimate spa experience without leaving your home! Bath bombs, facial treatments, fuzzy socks, scented delights, and even a cozy candle to complete the spa experience!

Luxe Indulgence Experience Basket item
Luxe Indulgence Experience Basket
$85

Starting bid

You won't want to leave the house when you bring this basket home. Cuddle up with a luxurious blanket, treat yourself to a full set of Ulta conscious beauty items, dip into the scrubs from Buff City, activate the essential oils with the diffuser included for some aromatherapy, and exfoliate and moisturize to your heart's content with this amazing gift.

Family Movie Night basket! item
Family Movie Night basket!
$45

Starting bid

Stay in or go out? The choice is yours! This basket has movie passes to your favorite theaters, but it also has candies, a variety of popcorns plus seasonings to spice up the home movie night experience!

Propel into Health Basket! item
Propel into Health Basket!
$50

Starting bid

Supplement your workouts with hydration, weights, electrolytes, Oak Ridge Nutrition drink, a personal neck fan, exercise hoop, and some high-protein snacks!

Front Row Seats! item
Front Row Seats!
$20

Starting bid

First Steps' annual Christmas Program is a well-attended event, and your family won't want to miss out on any precious moments. Be sure to snag an entire front row for your family to enjoy the program!

Grillin' and Chillin' Basket! item
Grillin' and Chillin' Basket!
$65

Starting bid

Your weekend relaxation starts with friends, drinks, and this basket of bbq accompaniments! A full grill set plus seasonings and spice-forward condiments and flavorful sauces as well as a large Yeti travel mug make this the ultimate grilling companion!

Yoga Time Basket item
Yoga Time Basket
$35

Starting bid

This gorgeous basket is perfect for the home workout/yoga enthusiast. A yoga mat, a massage roller, snack and hydration replenishment as well as grippy socks are all included in this perfect gift.

Family Game Night! Basket item
Family Game Night! Basket
$45

Starting bid

The ultimate family game night basket, perfect for your home or a gift! Basket includes several of the most popular games for the whole family to enjoy, as well as delicious treats to enhance the night!

Quilted Rooster Table Set item
Quilted Rooster Table Set
$35

Starting bid

Gorgeous, rustic hand-stitched table quilted items perfect for that cozy farmhouse feel!

Road Trippin'! item
Road Trippin'!
$20

Starting bid

No family trip will be complete without this basket of delights! You and the kiddos will stay busy and comfy with snacks, activity books, a large atlas, Starbucks gift cards, a comfy blanket and much more!

Nutcracker Basket item
Nutcracker Basket
$25

Starting bid

Your Sugar Plum Fairies will be delighted as you snag this Nutcracker-themed basket! Four tickets to the ORCBA Nutcracker, the Jan Brett Nutcracker book, a sweet themed candle and small cozy basket complete the perfect gift.

Bradford Portraits with One Night Luxury Hotel stay item
Bradford Portraits with One Night Luxury Hotel stay
$300

Starting bid

Exclusive Family Portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the ultra chic EAST Miami Hotel.


Portrait of individual or family. Sorry no pets.

Does not include transportation.

Hotel must be used in conjunction with portrait session.

Generously donated by Bradford Portraits.

EXPIRES: 3/24/2026

Farmhouse Kitchen Deluxe Basket item
Farmhouse Kitchen Deluxe Basket
$35

Starting bid

If a farmhouse or rustic-themed kitchen is your style, you will absolutely adore this amazing basket! Complete with whimsical chicken-themed items such as towels, a timer, cheese board, and more, you will complete any decorative whim for the lucky clucky person in your life!

Wooden Christmas Tree Decoration, Handmade item
Wooden Christmas Tree Decoration, Handmade
$10

Starting bid

This 2 1/2 foot-tall solid wooden, rustic Christmas tree will delight any Christmas decor enthusiast! Handcrafted with solid wood frame and featuring delicate little silver bells, this simple yet beautiful Christmas Tree is a perfect addition for the holiday season.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!