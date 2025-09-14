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About this event
Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Grants entry to the First Tab Fest! Adults 18+ receive a free raffle ticket with purchase. Children 17 and under FREE entry!
Purchase tickets for a chance to win 50% of the pot! Winner not required to be present.
Sell your products and services at the First Tab Fest! Tables and chairs provided. Bring your own tent. Set up time 12:00 pm.
We inviting our neighbors to enjoy The Festival. Would you like to sponsor a resident of the Legacy Traditional Care and Rehab Center? Includes free entry and refreshments for one resident.
$
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