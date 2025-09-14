COGASOC- First Tabernacle Atlanta

Hosted by

COGASOC- First Tabernacle Atlanta

About this event

FIRST TAB FEST!

571 Irwin St NE

Atlanta, GA 30312, USA

General Admission
$5

Grants entry to the First Tab Fest! Adults 18+ receive a free raffle ticket with purchase. Children 17 and under FREE entry!

50-50 Raffle Tickets
$5

Purchase tickets for a chance to win 50% of the pot! Winner not required to be present.

Vendor Ticket
$50

Sell your products and services at the First Tab Fest! Tables and chairs provided. Bring your own tent. Set up time 12:00 pm.

Sponsor A Senior
$10

We inviting our neighbors to enjoy The Festival. Would you like to sponsor a resident of the Legacy Traditional Care and Rehab Center? Includes free entry and refreshments for one resident.

Add a donation for COGASOC- First Tabernacle Atlanta

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