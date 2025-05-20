First Tabernacle - Atlanta Benefit Concert

If attending in person, please arrive early to enjoy our vendors market and food concessions: (Open from 5:30-8:30pm)
Vendor Market 5:30 - 8:30 PM. Arrive by 4:30 PM for set-up. Please complete the vendor registration form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf03lr6HXbre2mGlwtbV2-y7F6GtL124mOmcYokK-8bfg0CAw/viewform?usp=pp_url
A Virtual link to view the concert will also be emailed to all ticket purchasers and/or those who make a monetary donation to our cause on Friday July 18, 2025
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing