First Tee - Greater Austin's 2025 9 Core Values Luncheon Raffle
(1) Raffle Ticket
$20
One (1) Raffle Ticket for a chance to win two (2) Day 1 tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup with hospitality access to the International Pavilion and a two-night stay at the Riu Plaza Hotel New York Times Square for two (2) people.
One (1) Raffle Ticket for a chance to win two (2) Day 1 tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup with hospitality access to the International Pavilion and a two-night stay at the Riu Plaza Hotel New York Times Square for two (2) people.
(3) Raffle Tickets
$50
Three (3) Raffle Tickets for a chance to win two (2) Day 1 tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup with hospitality access to the International Pavilion and a two-night stay at the Riu Plaza Hotel New York Times Square for two (2) people.
Three (3) Raffle Tickets for a chance to win two (2) Day 1 tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup with hospitality access to the International Pavilion and a two-night stay at the Riu Plaza Hotel New York Times Square for two (2) people.
(7) Raffle Tickets
$100
Seven (7) Raffle Tickets for a chance to win two (2) Day 1 tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup with hospitality access to the International Pavilion and a two-night stay at the Riu Plaza Hotel New York Times Square for two (2) people.
Seven (7) Raffle Tickets for a chance to win two (2) Day 1 tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup with hospitality access to the International Pavilion and a two-night stay at the Riu Plaza Hotel New York Times Square for two (2) people.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!