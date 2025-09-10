First Tee - Louisville Annual Golf Tournament Silent Auction 2025

Zoeller Company Sump Pump

$1,000 Dollar Value

Don’t leave your home vulnerable when the power goes out or heavy rains strike. The AquaNot® Fit 508 is our premium backup pump system, designed to keep your basement dry and your mind at ease.

✔️ High-performance, high-efficiency 12V battery-powered sump pump

✔️ Seamless backup support during high flow events or power outages

✔️ Double-sealed pump design for maximum durability

✔️ Smart self-monitoring system with alerts for:

• Power outages

• High water conditions

• Switch obstructions

AquaNot® Fit 508 – Because peace of mind is priceless.