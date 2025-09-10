First Tee - Louisville Annual Golf Tournament Silent Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
French Lick Stay & Play Golf Package
Enjoy a world-class golf experience with this exclusive package:
The perfect blend of luxury, history, and championship golf awaits you at French Lick Resort!
Zoeller Company Sump Pump
$1,000 Dollar Value
Don’t leave your home vulnerable when the power goes out or heavy rains strike. The AquaNot® Fit 508 is our premium backup pump system, designed to keep your basement dry and your mind at ease.
✔️ High-performance, high-efficiency 12V battery-powered sump pump
✔️ Seamless backup support during high flow events or power outages
✔️ Double-sealed pump design for maximum durability
✔️ Smart self-monitoring system with alerts for:
• Power outages
• High water conditions
• Switch obstructions
AquaNot® Fit 508 – Because peace of mind is priceless.
