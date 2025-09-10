eventClosed

First Tee - Louisville Annual Golf Tournament Silent Auction 2025

auction.pickupLocation

460 Northwestern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40212, USA

French Lick Resort Stay & Play Golf Package item
French Lick Resort Stay & Play Golf Package item
French Lick Resort Stay & Play Golf Package
$1,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

French Lick Stay & Play Golf Package

Enjoy a world-class golf experience with this exclusive package:

  • 2 Complimentary Rooms for 1 night stay
  • 4 people/double occupancy at French Lick Springs Hotel.
  • 1 foursome on the Donald Ross course and
  • 1 foursome on the Pete Dye Course. Carts included.

The perfect blend of luxury, history, and championship golf awaits you at French Lick Resort!

Zoeller Company Sump Pump item
Zoeller Company Sump Pump item
Zoeller Company Sump Pump
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Zoeller Company Sump Pump

$1,000 Dollar Value

Don’t leave your home vulnerable when the power goes out or heavy rains strike. The AquaNot® Fit 508 is our premium backup pump system, designed to keep your basement dry and your mind at ease.

✔️ High-performance, high-efficiency 12V battery-powered sump pump
✔️ Seamless backup support during high flow events or power outages
✔️ Double-sealed pump design for maximum durability
✔️ Smart self-monitoring system with alerts for:
 • Power outages
 • High water conditions
 • Switch obstructions

AquaNot® Fit 508 – Because peace of mind is priceless.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing