Champlain Valley Stars Cheer

Hosted by

Champlain Valley Stars Cheer

About this event

First Throw Dunk Tank Auction – Champlain Valley Stars

John Stroup (11am)
$20

Starting bid

The winning bidder will receive 2 balls and the very first opportunity to dunk this volunteer before general dunk tank throws begin!

Please arrive at least 5 minutes prior to your assigned dunk tank time slot to claim your first throw opportunity.

This event is intended to be all in good fun and community spirit. We ask all participants and spectators to practice good sportsmanship and help us keep the event fun, positive, and family-friendly for everyone involved.

All proceeds support the Champlain Valley Stars Financial Assistance Program, helping make all-star cheer accessible for local athletes and families.

Sheila Soule (11:25am)
$20

Starting bid

The winning bidder will receive 2 balls and the very first opportunity to dunk this volunteer before general dunk tank throws begin!

Please arrive at least 5 minutes prior to your assigned dunk tank time slot to claim your first throw opportunity.

This event is intended to be all in good fun and community spirit. We ask all participants and spectators to practice good sportsmanship and help us keep the event fun, positive, and family-friendly for everyone involved.

All proceeds support the Champlain Valley Stars Financial Assistance Program, helping make all-star cheer accessible for local athletes and families.

Asia Kruse (11:50am)
$20

Starting bid

The winning bidder will receive 2 balls and the very first opportunity to dunk this volunteer before general dunk tank throws begin!

Please arrive at least 5 minutes prior to your assigned dunk tank time slot to claim your first throw opportunity.

This event is intended to be all in good fun and community spirit. We ask all participants and spectators to practice good sportsmanship and help us keep the event fun, positive, and family-friendly for everyone involved.

All proceeds support the Champlain Valley Stars Financial Assistance Program, helping make all-star cheer accessible for local athletes and families.

Beth Bearor (12:15pm)
$20

Starting bid

The winning bidder will receive 2 balls and the very first opportunity to dunk this volunteer before general dunk tank throws begin!

Please arrive at least 5 minutes prior to your assigned dunk tank time slot to claim your first throw opportunity.

This event is intended to be all in good fun and community spirit. We ask all participants and spectators to practice good sportsmanship and help us keep the event fun, positive, and family-friendly for everyone involved.

All proceeds support the Champlain Valley Stars Financial Assistance Program, helping make all-star cheer accessible for local athletes and families.

Chris Campbell (12:40pm)
$20

Starting bid

The winning bidder will receive 2 balls and the very first opportunity to dunk this volunteer before general dunk tank throws begin!

Please arrive at least 5 minutes prior to your assigned dunk tank time slot to claim your first throw opportunity.

This event is intended to be all in good fun and community spirit. We ask all participants and spectators to practice good sportsmanship and help us keep the event fun, positive, and family-friendly for everyone involved.

All proceeds support the Champlain Valley Stars Financial Assistance Program, helping make all-star cheer accessible for local athletes and families.

Mrs. K (1:05pm)
$20

Starting bid

The winning bidder will receive 2 balls and the very first opportunity to dunk this volunteer before general dunk tank throws begin!

Please arrive at least 5 minutes prior to your assigned dunk tank time slot to claim your first throw opportunity.

This event is intended to be all in good fun and community spirit. We ask all participants and spectators to practice good sportsmanship and help us keep the event fun, positive, and family-friendly for everyone involved.

All proceeds support the Champlain Valley Stars Financial Assistance Program, helping make all-star cheer accessible for local athletes and families.

Jill Murray- Killon (1:30pm)
$20

Starting bid

The winning bidder will receive 2 balls and the very first opportunity to dunk this volunteer before general dunk tank throws begin!

Please arrive at least 5 minutes prior to your assigned dunk tank time slot to claim your first throw opportunity.

This event is intended to be all in good fun and community spirit. We ask all participants and spectators to practice good sportsmanship and help us keep the event fun, positive, and family-friendly for everyone involved.

All proceeds support the Champlain Valley Stars Financial Assistance Program, helping make all-star cheer accessible for local athletes and families.

Ralph Bernardini (1:55pm)
$20

Starting bid

The winning bidder will receive 2 balls and the very first opportunity to dunk this volunteer before general dunk tank throws begin!

Please arrive at least 5 minutes prior to your assigned dunk tank time slot to claim your first throw opportunity.

This event is intended to be all in good fun and community spirit. We ask all participants and spectators to practice good sportsmanship and help us keep the event fun, positive, and family-friendly for everyone involved.

All proceeds support the Champlain Valley Stars Financial Assistance Program, helping make all-star cheer accessible for local athletes and families.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!