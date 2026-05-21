First Throw Dunk Tank Auction – Champlain Valley Stars

The winning bidder will receive 2 balls and the very first opportunity to dunk this volunteer before general dunk tank throws begin!



Please arrive at least 5 minutes prior to your assigned dunk tank time slot to claim your first throw opportunity.



This event is intended to be all in good fun and community spirit. We ask all participants and spectators to practice good sportsmanship and help us keep the event fun, positive, and family-friendly for everyone involved.



All proceeds support the Champlain Valley Stars Financial Assistance Program, helping make all-star cheer accessible for local athletes and families.