FIS-Kids Zone

About this event
A parent or legal guardian must remain present and responsible for supervising their child at all times.
Our staff and volunteers facilitate activities but do not provide individual supervision or assume custody of children.
By participating, you accept responsibility for your child’s safety and behavior during the activity.
Confirm that all information provided is accurate and consent to process the payment.
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