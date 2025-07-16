Fischer Theatre Date Stamp Art by Katie Weston - Online Auction

We’re honored to partner with local artist Katie Weston to present a stunning, one-of-a-kind stamped art piece celebrating the Historic Fischer Theatre.



This handcrafted artwork was created using a date stamp set to the Fischer Theatre’s very first performance: November 5, 1884—a powerful tribute to the legacy and history we continue to preserve today.



Thank you for supporting this special collaboration and the mission of the Vermilion Heritage Foundation.



Happy bidding—and thank you for keeping the curtain rising!



— The Vermilion Heritage Foundation