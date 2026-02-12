Hosted by
About this event
This ticket represents the minimum donation for (1x) Community Fish Fry plate, which includes catfish, potato salad, mac & cheese, green peas, a dinner roll, and dessert (while supplies last).
If you're attending in person, your donation reserves a freshly prepared plate at the event.
If you're unable to attend, don't eat catfish, or simply wish to support the mission, then please select our Donation-Only Contribution option to support the work of Kham's House.
Every donation helps us continue serving our community with Courage. Care. Compassion.
For those who are unable to attend, don't eat catfish, or simply wish to support the mission, then please select our Donation-Only Contribution option to support the work of Kham's House.
Every donation helps us continue serving our community with Courage. Care. Compassion.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!