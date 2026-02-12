Khams House

Hosted by

Khams House

About this event

FISH FRY

842 Belt Line Rd

Garland, TX 75040, USA

Minimum Plate Donation
$17

This ticket represents the minimum donation for (1x) Community Fish Fry plate, which includes catfish, potato salad, mac & cheese, green peas, a dinner roll, and dessert (while supplies last).


If you're attending in person, your donation reserves a freshly prepared plate at the event.


If you're unable to attend, don't eat catfish, or simply wish to support the mission, then please select our Donation-Only Contribution option to support the work of Kham's House.


Every donation helps us continue serving our community with Courage. Care. Compassion.

Donation-Only Contribution
$17

For those who are unable to attend, don't eat catfish, or simply wish to support the mission, then please select our Donation-Only Contribution option to support the work of Kham's House.


Every donation helps us continue serving our community with Courage. Care. Compassion.

Add a donation for Khams House

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