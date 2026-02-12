This ticket represents the minimum donation for (1x) Community Fish Fry plate, which includes catfish, potato salad, mac & cheese, green peas, a dinner roll, and dessert (while supplies last).





If you're attending in person, your donation reserves a freshly prepared plate at the event.





If you're unable to attend, don't eat catfish, or simply wish to support the mission, then please select our Donation-Only Contribution option to support the work of Kham's House.





Every donation helps us continue serving our community with Courage. Care. Compassion.