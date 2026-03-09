Fish Fry Fundraiser

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Caribbean style bone-in whole fish, garnished with escovitch sauce (onion, carrots & scotch bonnet pepper) served with rice & peas, festival, and stir fry vegetables.
Caribbean style bone-in whole fish served with rice & peas, festival, and stir fry vegetables.
Crispy hand battered boneless Whiting fillet served with rice & peas, festival, and stir fry vegetables.
Crispy hand battered boneless Whiting fillet served with rice & peas, festival, and stir fry vegetables.
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