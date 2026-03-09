Lighthouse Ministries International Inc

Hosted by

Lighthouse Ministries International Inc

About this event

Fish Fry Fundraiser

10727 Tucker St

Beltsville, MD 20705, USA

Fried Snapper WITH escovitch sauce
$30

Caribbean style bone-in whole fish, garnished with escovitch sauce (onion, carrots & scotch bonnet pepper) served with rice & peas, festival, and stir fry vegetables.

Fried Snapper WITHOUT escovitch sauce
$30

Caribbean style bone-in whole fish served with rice & peas, festival, and stir fry vegetables.

Whiting Fish WITHOUT escovitch sauce
$25

Crispy hand battered boneless Whiting fillet served with rice & peas, festival, and stir fry vegetables.

Whiting Fish WITH escovitch sauce
$25

Crispy hand battered boneless Whiting fillet served with rice & peas, festival, and stir fry vegetables.

Add a donation for Lighthouse Ministries International Inc

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