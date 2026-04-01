Nashville Fisk University Alumni Association

Hosted by

Nashville Fisk University Alumni Association

About this event

Fish Fry Volunteer Sign up 2026

1019 16th Ave N

Nashville, TN 37208, USA

Tables, Chairs and Tent Set Up
Free

THURSDAY, 4/30/26 11 AM - Until

Decorations/Set Up
Free

FRIDAY 5/1/26 9 - 11 to help with decorating tables

Registration
Free

Friday 5/1/26

11am -4pm

Greet attendees, validate pre-pay list, assist with day-of purchases

Servers
Free

Friday 5/1/26 11 AM - 1 PM

Servers
Free

Friday 5/1/26 1 PM - 3 PM

Servers
Free

Friday 5/1 3 PM - 4 PM

Clean Up Crew
Free

Friday 5/1/26 4 PM - 6 PM

Event Breakdown (5/2)
Free

Assist with unloading the truck the morning after the event.
10am -12pm

Cooks
Free

Assist with prepping and cooking fish

10am - 1pm

Cooks
Free

Assist with cooking fish

12pm - 4pm

Event Donation
Pay what you can

Can't attend but still want to support? Your contribution—at any level—directly supports our fundraising efforts and helps make this event possible. If you want to donate items, please reach out via [email protected]

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