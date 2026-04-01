Fish Fry Volunteer Sign up 2026

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About this event
THURSDAY, 4/30/26 11 AM - Until
FRIDAY 5/1/26 9 - 11 to help with decorating tables
Friday 5/1/26
11am -4pm
Greet attendees, validate pre-pay list, assist with day-of purchases
Friday 5/1/26 11 AM - 1 PM
Friday 5/1/26 1 PM - 3 PM
Friday 5/1 3 PM - 4 PM
Friday 5/1/26 4 PM - 6 PM
Assist with unloading the truck the morning after the event.
10am -12pm
Assist with prepping and cooking fish
10am - 1pm
Assist with cooking fish
12pm - 4pm
Can't attend but still want to support? Your contribution—at any level—directly supports our fundraising efforts and helps make this event possible. If you want to donate items, please reach out via [email protected]
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