1. Fishers PRIDE, Inc.'s Silent Auction

KKBB Gift Basket- Color & Cut service with selection of products at either Fishers or Carmel location.
Value $450
KKBB
Smitten Kitten Café Gift Basket
2-1 hr cat lounge GC, litter mat, coffee mug, wine glass, cat toy, magnet.
Value $105
Smitten Kitten Café
LOVE Flight
Bottle of Wine, 4 Cans No Ruff Days & Tasting Flight for 4
MUST BE 21+
Value $200
Daniel's Vineyard
Cider LOVE
2- Pride 4pk, $10 GC, Pint Glass, Socks & Scarf
MUST BE 21+
Value $75
Ash & Elm Cider Co.
Let's Kick It!
4 Ticket Vouchers to One Home Match: Sept. 21st, Sept. 27th, OR Oct. 18th
Value $120
Indy Eleven
Scrub It!
1 Time Bin Cleaning (up to 4 bins).
Value $139
Bin Scrub
Club Pilates
GC for 1 Intro & 4 Group Classes & Swag.
Vaue $100
Club Pilates Fishers
Beer Me-Downtown
$25 GC, Growler, Koozie, Stickers, Coasters.
$45 value
Guggman Haus
Hoosier PRIDE
$10 GC, T-shirt (L), Growler, Koozie.
Value $50
GJB
Are You RED-Y For It?
A fun collection of RED items
Value $30
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
ORANGE Ya Glad You're Here?
A fun collection of ORANGE items
Value $30
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
YELLOW It Out Loud, You are AMAZING
A fun collection of YELLOW items
Value $30
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
You Are GREEN-tastic!
A fun collection of GREEN items
Value $30
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Keep BLUE-ming
A fun collection of BLUE items
Value $30
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
You're BLUE-Tiful Inside and Out
A fun collection of BLUE items
Value $30
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
You're PURPLE-ably The Most Thoughtful Soul Around
A fun collection of PURPLE items
Value $30
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
WHITE-out Any Doubt, The World Needs You!
A fun collection of WHITE items
Value $50
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Lisa Frank Coloring Book, Pencil Pouch, Goodies
Value $60
Sarah VanBokkelen
3ft*3ft Hand Painted Banner
Value $40
Kristi Hendrix
$25 GC, Pride Tote Bag, Garden Flag, Flag Stand
Value $60
Lucky Lemon Boutique
Trucozie Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Value $100
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
John Green Book Bundle
Looking for Alaska, An Abundance of Katherines, Paper Towns, TFIOS
Value $46
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Handknit One of a Kind PRIDE Scarf – 100% wool
Value $100
Mary Jensen Design
Porch Goose and Accessories- Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, PRIDE.
Value $110
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Handmade 3pc Welcome to the Gayborhood Make-up Bags + Mr. Rogers Wall Art
Value $75
Mary Jensen
Woman Dancing signed Fine Art Print by local artist Penelope Dullaghan.
Value $55
Penelope Dullaghan
Love signed Lino Cut Print by local emerging artist Veda Dullaghan.
Value $55
Veda Dullaghan
Microbrew Gift Set-Banded Brewing Co. Biddeford, Maine & Stonewall Tea Towel
Value $66
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
3 pc Picutre Fames w/Fishers Pride Stickers
Value $80
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Sangria Mixer, Pitcher, Salsa, Chips.
Value $50
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Aveda Package $45 GC, Body Wash & Lotion, Hand Cream, Candle
Value $165
The Beauty Bar at Geist
Hoop Earrings & Necklace
Value $65
July Twenty Two
Necklace & Bracelet
Value $80
July Twenty Two
1 Month VIP Membership
Value $159
Yoga Six
HandmadePRIDE Gnome Home
Value $30
Paper Genie Designs
Tshirt (XL), $25 GC Cup of Candy
Value $65
Twisters
Charcuterie Tasting & Tour + Swag
Value $45
Smoking Goose Meatery/Public Smokehouse
Purdue 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Value: $25
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Pouring Party for 4
Value: $100
Penn & Beech
Handmade Rainbow Sock Money Hat + Gummies
Value: $35
Graeters Gift Cards, Pouch, HUG Coin
Value: $35
Graeters & Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Mochi Joy GC, You Are Worthy Pouch, HUG Coin
Value: $30
Mochi Joy & Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Rize GC, You Are Loved Pouch, HUG Coin
Value: $40
Rize & Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Rize GC, You Are Capable Pouch, HUG Coin
Value: $40
Rize & Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Tea Kettle, 2 Mugs, Loose Leaf Wild Sage Rainbow Tea, Variety Tea Bags
Value: $125
Wild Sage Tea Co. & Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Chloe 219 Tortoise Sunglasses
Value: $350
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
Burga Phone Case Gold Stars for iPhone 15 Pro Max, Never Alone Pouch, HUG Coin
Value: $75
Friends of Fishers PRIDE
