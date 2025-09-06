eventClosed

1. Fishers PRIDE, Inc.'s Silent Auction

1. KKBB Gift Basket
$275

KKBB Gift Basket- Color & Cut service with selection of products at either Fishers or Carmel location.


Value $450

KKBB

2. Smitten Kitten Café Gift Basket
$40

Smitten Kitten Café Gift Basket

2-1 hr cat lounge GC, litter mat, coffee mug, wine glass, cat toy, magnet.


Value $105

Smitten Kitten Café

3. Daniel's Vineyard
$75

LOVE Flight

Bottle of Wine, 4 Cans No Ruff Days & Tasting Flight for 4

MUST BE 21+


Value $200

Daniel's Vineyard

4. Cider LOVE
$30

Cider LOVE

2- Pride 4pk, $10 GC, Pint Glass, Socks & Scarf

MUST BE 21+


Value $75

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

5. Indy Eleven
$50

Let's Kick It!

4 Ticket Vouchers to One Home Match: Sept. 21st, Sept. 27th, OR Oct. 18th


Value $120

Indy Eleven


6. Bin Scrub
$40

Scrub It!

1 Time Bin Cleaning (up to 4 bins).


Value $139

Bin Scrub

7. Club Pilates
$40

Club Pilates

GC for 1 Intro & 4 Group Classes & Swag.


Vaue $100

Club Pilates Fishers


8. Guggman Haus
$20

Beer Me-Downtown

$25 GC, Growler, Koozie, Stickers, Coasters.


$45 value

Guggman Haus

9. Grand Junction Brewing
$25

Hoosier PRIDE

$10 GC, T-shirt (L), Growler, Koozie.


Value $50

GJB

10. RED
$20

Are You RED-Y For It?

A fun collection of RED items


Value $30

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

11. ORANGE
$20

ORANGE Ya Glad You're Here?

A fun collection of ORANGE items


Value $30

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

12.YELLOW
$20

YELLOW It Out Loud, You are AMAZING

A fun collection of YELLOW items


Value $30

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

13. GREEN
$20

You Are GREEN-tastic!


A fun collection of GREEN items


Value $30

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

14. BLUE
$20

Keep BLUE-ming

A fun collection of BLUE items


Value $30

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

15. BLUE 2
$20

You're BLUE-Tiful Inside and Out

A fun collection of BLUE items


Value $30

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

16. PURPLE
$20

You're PURPLE-ably The Most Thoughtful Soul Around

A fun collection of PURPLE items


Value $30

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

17. WHITE
$20

WHITE-out Any Doubt, The World Needs You!

A fun collection of WHITE items


Value $50

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

18. Color Me Frank Basket
$25

Lisa Frank Coloring Book, Pencil Pouch, Goodies




Value $60

Sarah VanBokkelen

19. Brush & Banner
$20

3ft*3ft Hand Painted Banner


Value $40

Kristi Hendrix

20. Lemon Pride 1
$30

$25 GC, Pride Tote Bag, Garden Flag, Flag Stand


Value $60

Lucky Lemon Boutique

21. Lemon Pride 2
$30

$25 GC, Pride Tote Bag, Garden Flag, Flag Stand


Value $60

Lucky Lemon Boutique

22. Lemon Pride 3
$30

$25 GC, Pride Tote Bag, Garden Flag, Flag Stand


Value $60

Lucky Lemon Boutique

23. Lemon Pride 4
$30

$25 GC, Pride Tote Bag, Garden Flag, Flag Stand


Value $60

Lucky Lemon Boutique

24. Sweep It Up
$45

Trucozie Cordless Vacuum Cleaner


Value $100

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

25. Read ALL About It!
$20

John Green Book Bundle

Looking for Alaska, An Abundance of Katherines, Paper Towns, TFIOS


Value $46

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

26. Wrapped in Love
$50

Handknit One of a Kind PRIDE Scarf – 100% wool


Value $100

Mary Jensen Design


27. Duck, Duck, GOOSE!
$60

Porch Goose and Accessories- Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, PRIDE.


Value $110

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

28. Mr. Rogers Gayborhood PRIDE
$25

Handmade 3pc Welcome to the Gayborhood Make-up Bags + Mr. Rogers Wall Art


Value $75

Mary Jensen

29. Dancing Art
$25

Woman Dancing signed Fine Art Print by local artist Penelope Dullaghan.


Value $55

Penelope Dullaghan

30. LOVE Art
$25

Love signed Lino Cut Print by local emerging artist Veda Dullaghan.


Value $55

Veda Dullaghan

31. Microbrew Gift Set
$30

Microbrew Gift Set-Banded Brewing Co. Biddeford, Maine & Stonewall Tea Towel


Value $66

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

32. Picture This
$20

3 pc Picutre Fames w/Fishers Pride Stickers


Value $80

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

33. Pour Some LOVE
$25

Sangria Mixer, Pitcher, Salsa, Chips.


Value $50

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

34. LOVE Yourself
$50

Aveda Package $45 GC, Body Wash & Lotion, Hand Cream, Candle


Value $165

The Beauty Bar at Geist

35. Sparkles & Rainbows
$30

Hoop Earrings & Necklace


Value $65

July Twenty Two

36. Proudly Polished
$40

Necklace & Bracelet


Value $80

July Twenty Two

37. All Hearts, One Flow
$75

1 Month VIP Membership


Value $159

Yoga Six

38. Gnome Sweet Gnome
$15

HandmadePRIDE Gnome Home


Value $30

Paper Genie Designs

39. Twist Me Up!
$25

Tshirt (XL), $25 GC Cup of Candy


Value $65

Twisters

40. LOVE at First Bite
$20

Charcuterie Tasting & Tour + Swag


Value $45

Smoking Goose Meatery/Public Smokehouse

41. Boiler Up!
$10

Purdue 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle


Value: $25

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

42. Let's Pour!
$40

Pouring Party for 4


Value: $100

Penn & Beech

43. Sock it to Me!
$15

Handmade Rainbow Sock Money Hat + Gummies


Value: $35

44. I Scream, You Scream!
$10

Graeters Gift Cards, Pouch, HUG Coin


Value: $35

Graeters & Friends of Fishers PRIDE

45. WORTHY!
$15

Mochi Joy GC, You Are Worthy Pouch, HUG Coin


Value: $30

Mochi Joy & Friends of Fishers PRIDE

46. LOVED!
$20

Rize GC, You Are Loved Pouch, HUG Coin


Value: $40

Rize & Friends of Fishers PRIDE

47. CAPABLE
$20

Rize GC, You Are Capable Pouch, HUG Coin


Value: $40

Rize & Friends of Fishers PRIDE

48. Tea Time
$50

Tea Kettle, 2 Mugs, Loose Leaf Wild Sage Rainbow Tea, Variety Tea Bags


Value: $125

Wild Sage Tea Co. & Friends of Fishers PRIDE

49. "Shades" Never Made Anyone Less Gay
$125

Chloe 219 Tortoise Sunglasses


Value: $350

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

50. Gold Stars for YOU!
$25

Burga Phone Case Gold Stars for iPhone 15 Pro Max, Never Alone Pouch, HUG Coin


Value: $75

Friends of Fishers PRIDE

