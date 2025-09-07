Fishhawk Wolfpack Cheer Association's Silent Auction

Get ready for the ultimate Tampa Bay Buccaneers experience with this incredible Game Day Basket! Whether you’re cheering from the stadium or your living room, this collection has everything you need to show your Bucs pride.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield Nike Creamsicle Throwback Game Jersey (Size Large) (Donated by Zarilla Training & Consulting)

Buccaneers Throwback Creamsicle Flag

Cooler

Insulated Cup

2 Can Coolers

Face Stickers

Blanket

Candle

Clear Stadium Purse (stadium approved)

Tailgating Game Set

Golf Balls, Towel, and Tees

Jenga

NFL Shock Box LED Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

20" x 26" Professionally Framed & Matted Picture of Super Bowl XXXVII Champion Warren Sapp with former Head Coach Jon Gruden

🔥 Perfect for:

Game day tailgates

Buccaneers fans

Don’t miss your chance to win this Bucs fan dream basket and support Fishhawk Wolfpack at the same time!

Total Value: $350+

Donated by: Team Superstars & Twinkles