Fishhawk Wolfpack Cheer Association's Silent Auction

15" Skylight calendar ($320 value)
$145 Karma Yoga GC
$60 Lululemon GC
$125 Triquetra Supplements
$85 Canarie Home Fragrance items
Yoga Mat
40 oz Stanley tumbler
AND MUCH MORE!
Total Value: $960
Donated by: Team Fierce
Get ready for the ultimate Tampa Bay Buccaneers experience with this incredible Game Day Basket! Whether you’re cheering from the stadium or your living room, this collection has everything you need to show your Bucs pride.
🔥 Perfect for:
Don’t miss your chance to win this Bucs fan dream basket and support Fishhawk Wolfpack at the same time!
Total Value: $350+
Donated by: Team Superstars & Twinkles
💖Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience with this luxury gift basket, packed with premium candles, bath products, gift cards, and cozy essentials.
🕯 Candles & Wax Melts
🛁 Bath & Body Essentials
👘 Cozy Comfort
🎁 Bonus Gift Cards
This basket has everything you need for a luxurious, spa-like experience at home. Total Value: $380
Donated by: Team Sapphire
Bring the cozy vibes of fall right to your kitchen with this ultimate coffee lover’s package! Whether you enjoy a classic espresso, a seasonal latte, or a warm cup of cider, this bundle has everything you need to sip in style and embrace the season.
Package Includes:
Perfect for:
Coffee enthusiasts, home baristas, or anyone who loves a cozy fall morning! Total Value: $325+
Donated by: Team Platinum
💰 Try Your Luck! 💰
Feeling lucky? This bundle of $300 worth of assorted scratch-off lottery tickets could be your chance to win BIG! Whether you’re hoping for a fun night of scratching or aiming for a jackpot, this package is full of possibilities.
Package Includes:
Important Notes:
Donated by: Team Icons
Includes:
Crofton Wooden Serving Tray
🍇 Wines:
🧀 Gourmet Snacks & Spreads:
🍯 Premium Condiments & Preserves:
Whether you're curating the perfect wine night or assembling an impressive charcuterie board, this set has everything you need to impress. Gourmet quality, beautifully presented, and sure to please any foodie or wine lover.
MUST BE 21 TO BID & WIN THIS ITEM
Donated by: Team Diamonds
Bring the magic of the movies right to your home — or head out for a night at the theater! This Movie Night Basket has everything you need for the perfect cinematic experience, whether you’re cuddled up on the couch or enjoying the big screen.
Basket Includes:
🎬 Perfect for:
Donated by: Team Kryptonite
Get cozy and stylish with this incredible embroidery-themed bundle! Perfect for relaxing at home or heading out in comfort and style.
Includes:
✨ A perfect mix of luxury, comfort, and style!
Total value: $260
Donated by Hundo Embroidery LLC
👨🍳 Private In-Home Dining Experience – CookinGenie $200 Gift Card 👩🍳
Treat yourself to the luxury of a personal chef in the comfort of your own home! With this CookinGenie gift card, a professional chef will come to your kitchen and prepare a customized meal for 2–4 people, tailored to your tastes and preferences.
Whether it’s a cozy date night, an intimate dinner party, or a stress-free evening when you just don’t feel like cooking, CookinGenie brings the restaurant experience right to you.
Experience Includes:
🍴 Perfect for:
Donated by CookinGenie
🎃 Spook-tacular Halloween & Wellness Bundle
Get into the spirit of the season while treating yourself to a little self-care! This fun and festive bundle is packed with Halloween charm and a rejuvenating wellness experience.
Includes:
Donated by Motion Chiro Therapy
Sip, Ride, and Repeat – Tampa Brew Bus Adventure PLUS $100 AMEX Gift card!
Gather your friends and get ready for a day of craft beer, fun, and adventure! This package includes four tickets to the Brew Bus Local Loop, Tampa’s ultimate hop-on, hop-off brewery shuttle.
Running every Saturday from 12–6 PM, the Local Loop takes you through Tampa’s vibrant downtown neighborhoods with stops at some of the city’s top breweries. The best part? The Brew Bus does the driving while you kick back, relax, and sip your way through Tampa’s incredible craft beer scene.
To make the day even better, this package also includes a $100 American Express gift card, generously donated by the Florida RV Trade Association, to cover drinks, bites, or extra fun along the way!
Package Includes:
🍻 Grab your crew, discover new breweries, and make it a Saturday to remember!
Donated by Brew Bus USA and Florida RV Trade Assn
🎄Your Perfect Holiday Tree: $200 Gift Certificate 🎁
Make your holidays sparkle with a $200 gift certificate for a beautiful Christmas tree! Choose from an 8–9 foot treeamong a wide selection of freshly-cut, high-quality trees, including noble firs and classic pines 🌟
📍Located at the corner of Lithia Pinecrest Rd and Boyette Rd, next to Kenny’s Liquors, this certificate is perfect for creating cherished family memories while decorating your tree—or giving the gift of a festive holiday experience. ✨
Donated by Chaberek Family Cristmas Trees🎄
🎆100 Chaberek Family Fireworks Gift Certificate 🎇
Light up your celebration with a $100 gift certificate to Chaberek Family Fireworks, proudly serving the FishHawk community. Known for their vibrant selection and family tradition, this fireworks tent is open just two days a year—making it the perfect way to stock up for your next big celebration.
Open Dates & Times:
📍 Located at the corner of Lithia Pinecrest Road and Boyette Road, next to Kenny’s Liquors Corner.
This is #1 of 3 identical items available
Donated by Chaberek Family Fireworks
🎆100 Chaberek Family Fireworks Gift Certificate 🎇
Light up your celebration with a $100 gift certificate to Chaberek Family Fireworks, proudly serving the FishHawk community. Known for their vibrant selection and family tradition, this fireworks tent is open just two days a year—making it the perfect way to stock up for your next big celebration.
Open Dates & Times:
📍 Located at the corner of Lithia Pinecrest Road and Boyette Road, next to Kenny’s Liquors Corner.
This is #2 of 3 identical items available
Donated by Chaberek Family Fireworks
🎆100 Chaberek Family Fireworks Gift Certificate 🎇
Light up your celebration with a $100 gift certificate to Chaberek Family Fireworks, proudly serving the FishHawk community. Known for their vibrant selection and family tradition, this fireworks tent is open just two days a year—making it the perfect way to stock up for your next big celebration.
Open Dates & Times:
📍 Located at the corner of Lithia Pinecrest Road and Boyette Road, next to Kenny’s Liquors Corner.
This is #3 of 3 identical items available
Donated by Chaberek Family Fireworks
Bring the heart of Italy to your home with this incredible gourmet gift basket, packed with authentic Italian flavors! Perfect for a romantic dinner, family gathering, or simply indulging in a true Italian culinary experience.
Donated by Josephine’s Italian Market, each item is imported directly from Italy and includes everything you need for a memorable meal — from appetizer to dessert, plus refreshing flavored sodas.
($175 value)
Basket Includes:
Treat yourself to a night in Italy — without ever leaving home!
Donated by Josephine's Italian Market
🌿🐠 Family Wildlife & Aquarium Adventure – 4 Tickets Included! 🌿🐠
Your adventure awaits! Embark on a journey from tree level to sea level and explore a magical world full of incredible wildlife. This experience is perfect for families looking to create unforgettable memories while learning and having fun together.
Experience Highlights:
Details:
🐾 Perfect for:
Don’t miss this chance to explore, discover, and be amazed by the natural world — all in one incredible adventure!
Donated by the Florida Aquarium. ($160 value)
Pamper yourself and protect your skin with this incredible Avon Skin So Soft collection!
This bundle includes a variety of best-selling products for everyday care, sun protection, and bug defense!
Donated by Melissa Matos, Avon Rep ($135 value)
Dine Around Delight – Local & National Favorites
Enjoy a night out (or a few!) with this tasty dining package featuring local favorites and popular national restaurants. Perfect for date nights, family dinners, or treating friends to a delicious meal.
Package Includes:
🍴 From local bites to nationwide favorites, this package has something for everyone!
Donated by The Landing and an anonymous donor
🍸 Shake, Sip, Repeat!
Looking for a gift that’ll make someone grin from ear to ear? This basket is packed with everything a gin lover could dream of:
•2 Bottles of Mr. Pickles Gin – bursting with juicy citrus, sweet herbal notes, and a cheeky hint of black pepper. Made in Eugene, Oregon by Wolf Spirit Distillery, triple distilled for smooth, sip-worthy perfection.
•1 Cocktail Shaker – because every gin deserves a little shake-up!
•3 Marino Glasses – stylish, sassy, and ready for pouring.
Tasting Adventure:
Mr. Pickles is a flavor party in a bottle—woodland notes, aromatic pine, spice, and a smooth, earthy finish that keeps revealing surprises long after the last sip.
MUST BE 21 TO BID & WIN THIS ITEM
Donated by Kenny’s Liquors($100 value)
Treat yourself to the ultimate hair pampering! This package includes a fresh haircut, professional blowout, and styling by Hair by Karli, plus a full-size L’anza Healing Strength Shampoo & Conditioner Set to keep your hair healthy and gorgeous at home.
✨ Package Includes:
Indulge in a luxurious experience that leaves your hair looking and feeling its absolute best!
Donated by: Hair by Karli
Value: $120
Gift Card Duo 💳
Treat yourself or someone special with this perfect pair of gift cards! Whether you want to splurge on something unique or keep it flexible, this bundle has you covered.
Package Includes:
🎁 A little something special… and a little something just for you!
Donated by the Green Boutique and an anonymous donor
Celebrate the talent and creativity of Sally Harper! A longtime Wolfpack cheerleader and now a junior coach while cheering for Newsome High School JV, Sally has been an important part of our cheer family for years. She’s bringing her artistic flair to this stunning original painting, capturing the strength, spirit, and pride of the Wolfpack. This one-of-a-kind, priceless piece is a testament to Sally’s dedication, talent, and heart—an artwork you’ll be proud to display.
Title: "Wolfpack Pride"
Fierce. Relentless. United.
Size: 14" x 32"
Donated by: Sally Harper
✨Kendra Scott Courtney Paperclip Necklace ✨
The must-have layering piece for every jewelry collection. The Courtney Paperclip Necklace features a chic link design that pairs effortlessly with both delicate chains and bold statement pieces. Whether worn solo for a sleek, minimalist look or stacked for a trendy layered style, this versatile necklace makes chic styling easier than ever.
💛 The perfect blend of modern and timeless—ideal as a thoughtful gift or a stylish treat for yourself!
Donated by Kendra Scott
Transform your home with the help of Pish Posh, your local expert in beautiful furniture refinishing, cabinet painting, and décor consulting. Whether you’re looking to refresh a beloved piece, update your kitchen, or get professional design advice, this gift certificate is the perfect way to start your next home project.
Certificate can be used for:
Also includes some cute autumn decor to add seasonal charm to your home.
🏡Bring new life to your space and make your home uniquely yours!
Donated by Pish Posh
🐺 Wolfpack Spirit – Show Your Team Pride! 🐺
Support your team and show off your Wolfpack pride with this spirited bundle, perfect for competitions, and every day wear too!
Bundle Includes:
🎉 Perfect for Showing support at competitions and events
Donated by Shenanigans
