Fishhawk Wolfpack Cheer Association's Silent Auction

#101: Organization, Relaxation & Manifestation Basket item
#101: Organization, Relaxation & Manifestation Basket
$200

Everything to make your life more organized and relaxed 🧘‍♀️

15" Skylight calendar ($320 value)
$145 Karma Yoga GC
$60 Lululemon GC
$125 Triquetra Supplements
$85 Canarie Home Fragrance items
Yoga Mat
40 oz Stanley tumbler
AND MUCH MORE!

Total Value: $960
Donated by: Team Fierce

#102: Buc's 🏴‍☠️ / Game Day Basket item
#102: Buc's 🏴‍☠️ / Game Day Basket
$80

Get ready for the ultimate Tampa Bay Buccaneers experience with this incredible Game Day Basket! Whether you’re cheering from the stadium or your living room, this collection has everything you need to show your Bucs pride.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield Nike Creamsicle Throwback Game Jersey (Size Large) (Donated by Zarilla Training & Consulting)
  • Buccaneers Throwback Creamsicle Flag
  • Cooler
  • Insulated Cup
  • 2 Can Coolers
  • Face Stickers
  • Blanket
  • Candle
  • Clear Stadium Purse (stadium approved)
  • Tailgating Game Set
  • Golf Balls, Towel, and Tees
  • Jenga
  • NFL Shock Box LED Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
  • 20" x 26" Professionally Framed & Matted Picture of Super Bowl XXXVII Champion Warren Sapp with former Head Coach Jon Gruden

🔥 Perfect for:

  • Game day tailgates
  • Buccaneers fans

Don’t miss your chance to win this Bucs fan dream basket and support Fishhawk Wolfpack at the same time!

Total Value: $350+
Donated by: Team Superstars & Twinkles

#103: Luxury Self-Care Basket
$80

💖Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience with this luxury gift basket, packed with premium candles, bath products, gift cards, and cozy essentials.

What’s Included:

🕯 Candles & Wax Melts

  • 3 Canarie Candles – Gilded Cypress, Santal Pomelo, Day Dream
  • 7 Canarie Melts – Palma Ceia, Gilded Cypress, Tulum, Frosted Neroli, Hyde Park, Game Day, Golden Brioche
  • 1 Bersiler Candle – Lavender & Eucalyptus

🛁 Bath & Body Essentials

  • 1 Ogx Scrub & Wash Set
  • 1 Asquith & Somerset “Hello Autumn” Bath Fizzers – Eucalyptus scented
  • 4 Boujie/Baddie Bath Bombs – 2 Wild Amber, 2 Strawberry Colada
  • 1 Eva Glass Hair Shine Mask
  • 1 Pair Moisturizing Socks
  • 1 Travel Eye Mask

👘 Cozy Comfort

  • 1 Auden M/L Waffle Robe – Relax in style and comfort

🎁 Bonus Gift Cards

  • Sephora Gift Card – $50
  • Ulta Gift Card – $20

This basket has everything you need for a luxurious, spa-like experience at home. Total Value: $380
Donated by: Team Sapphire

#104: Fall Coffee Lover’s Basket  ☕🍁
$80

Bring the cozy vibes of fall right to your kitchen with this ultimate coffee lover’s package! Whether you enjoy a classic espresso, a seasonal latte, or a warm cup of cider, this bundle has everything you need to sip in style and embrace the season.


Package Includes:

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Machine – Brew barista-quality coffee and espresso with the touch of a button.
  • 2 Boxes of Espresso Pods – Rich, flavorful shots for those perfect mornings.
  • Milk Frother – Create silky, frothy milk for lattes, cappuccinos, and more
  • 2 Bottles of Torani Flavored Syrups – Perfect for crafting your favorite café-style drinks at home.
  • Mulled Cider Scented Candle – Fill your home with the warm, inviting aroma of fall.
  • $25 Starbucks Gift Card – Your favorite coffee, on the go!
  • $20 TJ Maxx / Marshalls / HomeGoods Gift Card – Shop for home essentials or seasonal finds.
  • Assorted Fall Décor Items – Add a touch of autumn charm to your space.

Perfect for:

Coffee enthusiasts, home baristas, or anyone who loves a cozy fall morning! Total Value: $325+
Donated by: Team Platinum

#105: $300 Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Basket
$40

💰 Try Your Luck! 💰


Feeling lucky? This bundle of $300 worth of assorted scratch-off lottery tickets could be your chance to win BIG! Whether you’re hoping for a fun night of scratching or aiming for a jackpot, this package is full of possibilities.


Package Includes:

  • A variety of scratch-off tickets totaling $300 in value
  • Mix of different games and prize levels for extra excitement

Important Notes:

  • Must be 18 years or older to bid and claim.
  • Tickets are from Florida lottery and are valid only where permitted by law.
  • Fishhawk Wolfpack is not responsible for winnings or losses from these tickets.

Donated by: Team Icons

#106: Gourmet Wine & Charcuterie Set (MUST BE 21 TO BID/WIN)
$50

Perfect for Entertaining or a Luxurious Night In!

Includes:

Crofton Wooden Serving Tray

🍇 Wines:

  • Harvest Moon Late Harvest Estate Zinfandel
  • Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

🧀 Gourmet Snacks & Spreads:

  • Mini Brioche Toasts
  • Puff Pastry Triangle Crackers
  • Sea Salt & Olive Oil Italian Breadsticks
  • Sweet & Savory Holiday Nut Trio
  • Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Cashews

🍯 Premium Condiments & Preserves:

  • Fruit Spread Quartet
  • Specialty Mustard
  • Savory Pepper Spread
  • Golden Fruit Chutney

PLUS:

A $25 GC to Total Wine & A $25 GC to Green Boutique for anything else you might need

💡 Why You'll Love It:

Whether you're curating the perfect wine night or assembling an impressive charcuterie board, this set has everything you need to impress. Gourmet quality, beautifully presented, and sure to please any foodie or wine lover.


MUST BE 21 TO BID & WIN THIS ITEM


Donated by: Team Diamonds

#107: 🍿 Movie Night Basket 📽️ item
#107: 🍿 Movie Night Basket 📽️
$30

Bring the magic of the movies right to your home — or head out for a night at the theater! This Movie Night Basket has everything you need for the perfect cinematic experience, whether you’re cuddled up on the couch or enjoying the big screen.


Basket Includes:

  • 2 Tickets to AMC Theaters
  • $20 Netflix Gift Card
  • Popcorn Making Machine
  • Popcorn Kernels
  • Gourmet Popcorn Seasonings
  • Popcorn Buckets
  • Assorted Candy
  • Soft, Cozy Blanket

🎬 Perfect for:

  • Family movie nights
  • Date nights at home or out
  • Gifts for movie lovers
  • Fun with friends

Donated by: Team Kryptonite

#108: Wolfpack Embroidered Items item
#108: Wolfpack Embroidered Items
$50

Get cozy and stylish with this incredible embroidery-themed bundle! Perfect for relaxing at home or heading out in comfort and style.


Includes:

  • Lululemon Scuba Full Zip (Size M/L)
  • Full-Length Robe (Size M)
  • Plush Blanket (30” x 40”)
  • V-Neck Polo (Size S)
  • Cozy Beanie



✨ A perfect mix of luxury, comfort, and style!

Total value: $260


Donated by Hundo Embroidery LLC


#109: Personal Chef Dining Experience
$50

👨‍🍳 Private In-Home Dining Experience – CookinGenie $200 Gift Card 👩‍🍳


Treat yourself to the luxury of a personal chef in the comfort of your own home! With this CookinGenie gift card, a professional chef will come to your kitchen and prepare a customized meal for 2–4 people, tailored to your tastes and preferences.


Whether it’s a cozy date night, an intimate dinner party, or a stress-free evening when you just don’t feel like cooking, CookinGenie brings the restaurant experience right to you.


Experience Includes:

  • Professional chef service in your home
  • Custom menu planning
  • Freshly prepared meal for 2–4 guests
  • A unique, fun, and stress-free dining experience

🍴 Perfect for:

  • Date nights
  • Celebrations and special occasions
  • Family dinners
  • Gifting to food lovers


Donated by CookinGenie

#110: Stem Wave Therapy with Halloween Decor item
#110: Stem Wave Therapy with Halloween Decor
$45

🎃 Spook-tacular Halloween & Wellness Bundle


Get into the spirit of the season while treating yourself to a little self-care! This fun and festive bundle is packed with Halloween charm and a rejuvenating wellness experience.


Includes:

  • $150 Stem Wave Treatment – relax, refresh, and restore with this incredible wellness service
  • Haunted Pumpkin Patch scented candle – fill your home with cozy fall vibes
  • LED Halloween string lights – spooky and fun décor to light up your space
  • Two Halloween dish towels – a festive touch for your kitchen
  • Halloween gel window clings – perfect for adding spooky fun to windows and mirrors
  • Adorable Halloween gnome – a must-have decoration for any Halloween lover


Donated by Motion Chiro Therapy

#111: Brew Bus Passes for 4 + $100 AMEX GC item
#111: Brew Bus Passes for 4 + $100 AMEX GC
$50

Sip, Ride, and Repeat – Tampa Brew Bus Adventure PLUS $100 AMEX Gift card!


Gather your friends and get ready for a day of craft beer, fun, and adventure! This package includes four tickets to the Brew Bus Local Loop, Tampa’s ultimate hop-on, hop-off brewery shuttle.


Running every Saturday from 12–6 PM, the Local Loop takes you through Tampa’s vibrant downtown neighborhoods with stops at some of the city’s top breweries. The best part? The Brew Bus does the driving while you kick back, relax, and sip your way through Tampa’s incredible craft beer scene.


To make the day even better, this package also includes a $100 American Express gift card, generously donated by the Florida RV Trade Association, to cover drinks, bites, or extra fun along the way!


Package Includes:

  • (4) Tickets to the Brew Bus Local Loop
  • Unlimited rides between brewery stops from 12–6 PM
  • AND a $100 Amex Gift Card

🍻 Grab your crew, discover new breweries, and make it a Saturday to remember!


Donated by Brew Bus USA and Florida RV Trade Assn


#112: 🎄$200 Christmas Tree Gift Certificate🎅
$50

 🎄Your Perfect Holiday Tree: $200 Gift Certificate 🎁


Make your holidays sparkle with a $200 gift certificate for a beautiful Christmas tree! Choose from an 8–9 foot treeamong a wide selection of freshly-cut, high-quality trees, including noble firs and classic pines 🌟


📍Located at the corner of Lithia Pinecrest Rd and Boyette Rd, next to Kenny’s Liquors, this certificate is perfect for creating cherished family memories while decorating your tree—or giving the gift of a festive holiday experience. ✨


Donated by Chaberek Family Cristmas Trees🎄

#113: $100 Fireworks Gift Certificate🎆🧨
$30

🎆100 Chaberek Family Fireworks Gift Certificate 🎇

Light up your celebration with a $100 gift certificate to Chaberek Family Fireworks, proudly serving the FishHawk community. Known for their vibrant selection and family tradition, this fireworks tent is open just two days a year—making it the perfect way to stock up for your next big celebration.

 Open Dates & Times:

  • December 30: 9 AM – 9 PM
  • December 31: 9 AM – 10 PM

📍 Located at the corner of Lithia Pinecrest Road and Boyette Road, next to Kenny’s Liquors Corner.


This is #1 of 3 identical items available


Donated by Chaberek Family Fireworks

#114: $100 Fireworks Gift Certificate🎆🧨
$30

🎆100 Chaberek Family Fireworks Gift Certificate 🎇

Light up your celebration with a $100 gift certificate to Chaberek Family Fireworks, proudly serving the FishHawk community. Known for their vibrant selection and family tradition, this fireworks tent is open just two days a year—making it the perfect way to stock up for your next big celebration.

 Open Dates & Times:

  • December 30: 9 AM – 9 PM
  • December 31: 9 AM – 10 PM

📍 Located at the corner of Lithia Pinecrest Road and Boyette Road, next to Kenny’s Liquors Corner.


This is #2 of 3 identical items available


Donated by Chaberek Family Fireworks

#115: $100 Fireworks Gift Certificate🎆🧨
$30

🎆100 Chaberek Family Fireworks Gift Certificate 🎇

Light up your celebration with a $100 gift certificate to Chaberek Family Fireworks, proudly serving the FishHawk community. Known for their vibrant selection and family tradition, this fireworks tent is open just two days a year—making it the perfect way to stock up for your next big celebration.

 Open Dates & Times:

  • December 30: 9 AM – 9 PM
  • December 31: 9 AM – 10 PM

📍 Located at the corner of Lithia Pinecrest Road and Boyette Road, next to Kenny’s Liquors Corner.


This is #3 of 3 identical items available


Donated by Chaberek Family Fireworks

#116: 🍝 Delizioso: A Taste of Italy! 🇮🇹 item
#116: 🍝 Delizioso: A Taste of Italy! 🇮🇹
$40

Bring the heart of Italy to your home with this incredible gourmet gift basket, packed with authentic Italian flavors! Perfect for a romantic dinner, family gathering, or simply indulging in a true Italian culinary experience.


Donated by Josephine’s Italian Market, each item is imported directly from Italy and includes everything you need for a memorable meal — from appetizer to dessert, plus refreshing flavored sodas.

($175 value)


Basket Includes:

  • Tagliatelle Zigrinate – Organic Italian Pasta
  • Frankies 457 Spuntino Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Paulo’s Sugo Vodka Pasta Sauce
  • Ponte Vecchio Fig Balsamic Glaze
  • Perche Credo Black Olive Spread
  • Santo Stefano Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Unfiltered)
  • Paulo’s Sicilian Lemon Cream Spread
  • Mulino Bianco Macine con Panna Fresca Cookies
  • Paulo’s Sicilian Handpicked Organic Rosemary, Oregano, and Hot Chili Peppers
  • A’ Siciliana Blood Orange Soda
  • A’ Siciliana Lemon Soda

Treat yourself to a night in Italy — without ever leaving home!


Donated by Josephine's Italian Market

#117: The Florida Aquarium Adventure for 4!
$50

🌿🐠 Family Wildlife & Aquarium Adventure – 4 Tickets Included! 🌿🐠


Your adventure awaits! Embark on a journey from tree level to sea level and explore a magical world full of incredible wildlife. This experience is perfect for families looking to create unforgettable memories while learning and having fun together.


Experience Highlights:

  • Walk among lush treetop habitats and discover unique creatures from around the world
  • Marvel at a breathtaking coral reef and stunning marine life
  • Enjoy a floor-to-ceiling underwater view for an up-close look at ocean wonders
  • Meet amazing species ambassadors and learn about conservation efforts
  • Perfect mix of education, exploration, and fun for all ages

Details:

  • Valid through September 28, 2026
  • Great for families, couples, or anyone who loves animals and nature

🐾 Perfect for:

  • Family day trips
  • Animal and ocean lovers
  • Birthday outings or special occasions
  • Creating lasting memories together

Don’t miss this chance to explore, discover, and be amazed by the natural world — all in one incredible adventure!


Donated by the Florida Aquarium. ($160 value)

#118: 🧴🌿Avon Skin So Soft Collection
$30

Pamper yourself and protect your skin with this incredible Avon Skin So Soft collection!

This bundle includes a variety of best-selling products for everyday care, sun protection, and bug defense!

Included Items:

  • Skin So Soft Original Shower Gel
  • Skin So Soft Bug Guard Plus IR3535® Expedition™ Aerosol Spray SPF 28
  • Skin So Soft Pure Nature Shower Gel
  • Skin So Soft Pure Nature Body Cream
  • Skin So Soft Original Bar Soap
  • Skin So Soft Original Body Lotion
  • Skin So Soft Original Gelled Body Oil
  • Skin So Soft Original Replenishing Hand Cream
  • Skin So Soft Bug Guard Plus IR3535® Gentle Breeze® SPF 30 Lotion
  • Straw Mat
  • Lunch Tote


Donated by Melissa Matos, Avon Rep ($135 value)

#119: Dine Around Town Gift Cards
$40

Dine Around Delight – Local & National Favorites


Enjoy a night out (or a few!) with this tasty dining package featuring local favorites and popular national restaurants. Perfect for date nights, family dinners, or treating friends to a delicious meal.


Package Includes:


  • (2) $25 Gift Cards to The Landing or O’Brien’s Restaurant – Savor great food and a fun atmosphere close to home.
  • $75 in Darden Restaurant Gift Cards – Use at any Darden restaurant, including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Bahama Breeze, and more.

🍴 From local bites to nationwide favorites, this package has something for everyone!


Donated by The Landing and an anonymous donor

#120: Mr. Pickles Gin Martini Basket (MUST BE 21 TO BID/WIN)
$40

🍸 Shake, Sip, Repeat!


Looking for a gift that’ll make someone grin from ear to ear? This basket is packed with everything a gin lover could dream of:

•2 Bottles of Mr. Pickles Gin – bursting with juicy citrus, sweet herbal notes, and a cheeky hint of black pepper. Made in Eugene, Oregon by Wolf Spirit Distillery, triple distilled for smooth, sip-worthy perfection.

•1 Cocktail Shaker – because every gin deserves a little shake-up!

•3 Marino Glasses – stylish, sassy, and ready for pouring.


Tasting Adventure:

Mr. Pickles is a flavor party in a bottle—woodland notes, aromatic pine, spice, and a smooth, earthy finish that keeps revealing surprises long after the last sip.


MUST BE 21 TO BID & WIN THIS ITEM


Donated by Kenny’s Liquors($100 value)

#121: 💇‍♀️ Luxury Hair Experience with Hair by Karli 💇‍♀️ item
#121: 💇‍♀️ Luxury Hair Experience with Hair by Karli 💇‍♀️
$30

Treat yourself to the ultimate hair pampering! This package includes a fresh haircut, professional blowout, and styling by Hair by Karli, plus a full-size L’anza Healing Strength Shampoo & Conditioner Set to keep your hair healthy and gorgeous at home.

✨ Package Includes:

  • Haircut, blowout, and professional styling
  • Full-size L’anza Healing Strength Shampoo & Conditioner Set

Indulge in a luxurious experience that leaves your hair looking and feeling its absolute best!

Donated by: Hair by Karli
Value: $120

#122: Shopping Gift Card Duo
$15

Gift Card Duo 💳


Treat yourself or someone special with this perfect pair of gift cards! Whether you want to splurge on something unique or keep it flexible, this bundle has you covered.


Package Includes:

  • $25 Gift Card to The Green Boutique – Discover charming gifts, stylish accessories, and home décor at this local favorite shop.
  • $25 Vanilla Visa Gift Card – Spend it anywhere Visa is accepted for ultimate flexibility.

🎁 A little something special… and a little something just for you!


Donated by the Green Boutique and an anonymous donor

#123: "Wolfpack Pride" Painting
$20

Celebrate the talent and creativity of Sally Harper! A longtime Wolfpack cheerleader and now a junior coach while cheering for Newsome High School JV, Sally has been an important part of our cheer family for years. She’s bringing her artistic flair to this stunning original painting, capturing the strength, spirit, and pride of the Wolfpack. This one-of-a-kind, priceless piece is a testament to Sally’s dedication, talent, and heart—an artwork you’ll be proud to display.

Title: "Wolfpack Pride"

Fierce. Relentless. United.

Size: 14" x 32"


Donated by: Sally Harper

#124: Kendra Scott Courtney Paperclip Necklace item
#124: Kendra Scott Courtney Paperclip Necklace
$25

✨Kendra Scott Courtney Paperclip Necklace ✨


The must-have layering piece for every jewelry collection. The Courtney Paperclip Necklace features a chic link design that pairs effortlessly with both delicate chains and bold statement pieces. Whether worn solo for a sleek, minimalist look or stacked for a trendy layered style, this versatile necklace makes chic styling easier than ever.


💛 The perfect blend of modern and timeless—ideal as a thoughtful gift or a stylish treat for yourself!


Donated by Kendra Scott

#125: 🖌️ Pish Posh $50 Gift Certificate
$15

Transform your home with the help of Pish Posh, your local expert in beautiful furniture refinishing, cabinet painting, and décor consulting. Whether you’re looking to refresh a beloved piece, update your kitchen, or get professional design advice, this gift certificate is the perfect way to start your next home project.


Certificate can be used for:

  • Furniture refinishing
  • Cabinet painting
  • Décor consultation

Also includes some cute autumn decor to add seasonal charm to your home.

🏡Bring new life to your space and make your home uniquely yours!


Donated by Pish Posh

#126: Wolfpack Spirit Basket
$15

🐺 Wolfpack Spirit – Show Your Team Pride! 🐺


Support your team and show off your Wolfpack pride with this spirited bundle, perfect for competitions, and every day wear too!


Bundle Includes:

  • Wolfpack Cheer Mom T-Shirt – Size Large
  • Wolfpack Logo Dangle Earrings
  • Wolfpack Face Tattoos (temporary)
  • Wolfpack Mom & Dad Buttons
  • Wolfpack Logo Buttons
  • 2 Wolfpack Beaded Bracelets
  • Mini bow


🎉 Perfect for Showing support at competitions and events


Donated by Shenanigans

