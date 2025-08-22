Fishing and Loaves

GENERAL WAIVER OF LIABILITY AND ASSUMPTION OF RISK AGREEMENT





This Waiver of Liability and Assumption of Risk Agreement (“Agreement”) is entered into by the undersigned individual once the ticket is purchased and The Barn Church Ministries.

1. Acknowledgment of Risks

The undersigned Participant understands and acknowledges that participation in the activity or event (the “Activity”) may involve certain risks, including, but not limited to, risks of physical injury, emotional distress, or damage to personal property. These risks may result from the Participant’s own actions, the actions of others, the condition of the facilities or equipment, or other causes.

By signing this Agreement, the Participant confirms that they fully understand and accept the risks associated with the Activity, which may include the following:

Physical injury (e.g., broken bones, sprains, cuts);

Property damage or loss;

Emotional or psychological effects related to the Activity;

Risks associated with the actions of other participants, staff, or equipment failure;

Weather-related risks or outdoor environmental factors.

2. Release and Waiver of Liability

In consideration of being permitted to participate in the Activity, the Participant agrees to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Organizer, its officers, employees, agents, contractors, and volunteers from any and all liability for any claims, demands, losses, or damages arising out of or in connection with participation in the Activity, including, but not limited to, those resulting from negligence or other acts or omissions of the Organizer.

This release applies to all claims for personal injury, death, or property damage arising from the Participant’s involvement in the Activity, regardless of whether such injury or damage results from the negligence or other fault of the Organizer or its agents.

3. Assumption of Full Responsibility

The Participant assumes full responsibility for their participation in the Activity, including their physical and mental condition and their adherence to all safety instructions, guidelines, and regulations set forth by the Organizer. The Participant agrees to follow all rules and instructions during the Activity and acknowledges that their failure to do so may result in injury or other consequences for which they will be solely responsible.

4. Medical Consent

The Participant confirms that they are in good physical health and have no medical conditions that would impair their ability to safely participate in the Activity. The Participant agrees to notify the Organizer of any medical conditions that may affect their participation. In the event of an emergency, the Participant authorizes the Organizer to seek medical treatment, and agrees to be responsible for any medical expenses incurred.

5. Indemnification

The Participant agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Organizer from any and all claims, losses, damages, costs, or expenses arising out of any actions or omissions by the Participant during the Activity, including any violation of the rules or instructions provided by the Organizer.

6. Severability

If any portion of this Agreement is found to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remainder of the Agreement shall remain in full force and effect.

7. Governing Law

This Agreement shall be governed by the laws of the State of Michigan without regard to its conflict of laws provisions.

8. Entire Agreement

This Agreement constitutes the entire understanding between the Participant and the Organizer with respect to the Activity, and supersedes any prior agreements, whether oral or written, related to the subject matter herein.