Fishing Challenge

2305 Laguna Boulevard

South Padre Island, TX 78577, USA

Grand Slam
$100

Grand Slam – $100 / Team
Heaviest combined weight of one Redfish, one Trout, and one Flounder. If no team lands all three species, the highest two-species combo will be awarded. Each team may weigh in one fish per species. This category is a pot 1st and 2nd place teams will receive a portion of the pot.

Biggest Redfish
$50

Biggest Redfish – $50 / Team
Heaviest single Redfish. Only one Redfish per team may be submitted for weigh-in. This category is a pot 1st and 2nd place teams will receive a portion of the pot.

Bigest Trout
$50

Biggest Trout – $50 / Team
Heaviest single Trout. Only one Trout per team may be submitted for weigh-in. This category is a pot — 1st and 2nd place teams will receive a portion of the pot.

Biggest Flounder
$25

Biggest Flounder – $25 / Team
Heaviest single Flounder. Only one Flounder per team may be submitted for weigh-in. This category is a pot 1st and 2nd place teams will receive a portion of the pot.

