Summit School Fishing Trip 2026

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About this event
Inspiration Wharf, 405 Main Street, Port Washington, NY 10050
Includes fishing gear for both participants. All students must be accompanied by a parent. THIS PACKAGE MUST BE ADDED BEFORE PURCHASING ANY SINGLE TICKETS.
YOU MUST BUY A FISHING PACKAGE BEFORE YOU CAN ADD ON A SINGLE TICKET.
Buy this ticket if you want to attend but don't plan to fish. YOU MUST BUY A FISHING PACKAGE BEFORE YOU CAN ADD ON A SINGLE TICKET.
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