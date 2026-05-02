Summit School PA

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Summit School PA

About this event

Summit School Fishing Trip 2026

Angler Fleet

Inspiration Wharf, 405 Main Street, Port Washington, NY 10050

Fishing Package Ticket (Adult + Student)
$120

Includes fishing gear for both participants. All students must be accompanied by a parent. THIS PACKAGE MUST BE ADDED BEFORE PURCHASING ANY SINGLE TICKETS.

Fishing Ticket (Single)
$60

YOU MUST BUY A FISHING PACKAGE BEFORE YOU CAN ADD ON A SINGLE TICKET.

Fishing Spectator (Single)
$30

Buy this ticket if you want to attend but don't plan to fish. YOU MUST BUY A FISHING PACKAGE BEFORE YOU CAN ADD ON A SINGLE TICKET.

Financial Aid Donation
$5

Help us fund financial aid tickets. You can add as many as you would like to the cart.

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