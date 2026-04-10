Fishing with a Veteran Tournament Registration 2026

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About this event
If you are a Veteran and a boater, please choose this option. The boater is eligible to win cash prizes and is responsible for the entry fee.
Veteran participation is FREE! Deposit will be reimbursed after participation in the tournament or if cancelled 30 days prior to the event. **If you need financial assistance for the registration fee, please reach out at [email protected]**
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