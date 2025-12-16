Hosted by

Fishtails Animal Rescue

About this event

Fishtails Animal Rescue Retro Prom Sponsorship Opportunities

Punch Bowl
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A contribution of this amount covers the intake of three kittens, including FVRCP vaccines, Rabies vaccine, testing for feline leukemia and FIV, pre-op blood work, fecal testing, spay or neuter, and microchipping – preparing them for healthy, happy futures.

Perfect Prom Date
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This level provides  the cost of overnight monitoring and non-critical, supportive care for most animals for one night. 

Dance Floor Star
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This contribution covers the average cost of a 24 to 48-hour in patient stay, giving animals access to critical medical care when they need it most.

Prom Court
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A sponsorship of this amount funds  the average cost  of one specialty surgery for a cat or dog in urgent need. 

Prom King & Queen — (Exclusive Level)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This sponsorship level helps cover the cost of care for our most critical cases, where lifesaving medical decisions, and second chances, depend on immediate support. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!