Fishtails Animal Rescue Retro Prom Sponsorship Opportunities

A contribution of this amount covers the intake of three kittens, including FVRCP vaccines, Rabies vaccine, testing for feline leukemia and FIV, pre-op blood work, fecal testing, spay or neuter, and microchipping – preparing them for healthy, happy futures.
This level provides the cost of overnight monitoring and non-critical, supportive care for most animals for one night.
This contribution covers the average cost of a 24 to 48-hour in patient stay, giving animals access to critical medical care when they need it most.
A sponsorship of this amount funds the average cost of one specialty surgery for a cat or dog in urgent need.
This sponsorship level helps cover the cost of care for our most critical cases, where lifesaving medical decisions, and second chances, depend on immediate support.
