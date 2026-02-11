Fishtails Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

Hosted by
One night only -- get your cake and eat it too! Our friends at Whipped Bakery donated a delicious disco cat themed cake just for you. Enjoy tonight with all your pals!
This is an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of music history: a pristine 8-LP box set of The Beatles’ iconic 1964 U.S. albums in Mono, personalized for the winner and signed by Paul McCartney himself. This exclusive lot has been authenticated directly by Paul’s PR team, making it one of the rarest collectible Beatles items available.
Whether you’re a serious collector, a lifelong Beatles fan, or a supporter of transformative philanthropy, this is an item that will be treasured forever and admired by generations. Don’t miss your chance to bid on an iconic moment in music, signed by one of the greatest artists of all time, all while making a difference for a cause that matters.
Value: $7,000-$12,000
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the ultimate self-care experience with this Head to Toe Care bundle! This package includes:
This carefully curated bundle combines relaxation, movement, and indulgence for a complete mind-and-body rejuvenation. Perfect for anyone looking to de-stress, re-energize, and feel their best from head to toe.
Total Value: $259
Enjoy a Night in the city with this curated package:
Pamper yourself from head to toe with this curated “Treat Yourself!” bundle, featuring a little something for everyone:
This bundle combines fashion, beauty, and self-care for the ultimate indulgence — perfect for treating yourself or gifting to someone special.
Total Value: $550
Enjoy a perfect night out with this curated “Take Me to Dinner” package:
This package combines wine, luxury transportation, and fine dining for a seamless and unforgettable evening. Perfect for a date night, celebration, or just treating yourself!
Total Value: $578
Total Value: $100
2 eagles hats + go birds tea towel + hairclip
Our amazing friends at Forever Valentine have generously donated a $100 gift card PLUS exclusive merch for our raffle!
Eric Guntor (@eguntor) has generously donated a $200 gift certificate to our raffle!
Philadelphia's own The Wonder Years donated and signed Their10th-anniversary edition of No Closer To Heaven, featuring a full remix and remaster of the original 2015 album. This release includes bonus content like, 2 never-before-on-vinyl B-sides, 3 previously unreleased demos, and new 10th-anniversary artwork.
Gather your friends for an unforgettable night of bowling, food, and drinks at North Bowl! This package includes:
Perfect for a celebration, team night out, or just a fun evening with friends, this experience combines bowling, drinks, food, and good times in one unforgettable package.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just looking for a lively evening with friends, this experience combines bowling lanes, a full bar, and delicious dining for a complete night of entertainment.
Value: $600
They’ve generously donated 2 months of membership plus a bag full of awesome goodies!
Total Value: $500
#9 Jamie Drysdale Autographed Flyers Puck
Value: $50
Step back in time and experience the powerful story of our nation’s founding! Located in the heart of Philadelphia, the Museum of the American Revolution brings history to life with immersive galleries, rare artifacts, and compelling personal stories from the Revolutionary era.
From iconic treasures like George Washington’s War Tent to interactive exhibits that engage visitors of all ages, this museum offers an unforgettable journey into America’s fight for independence.
🎟️ This package includes TWO admission tickets — perfect for a history buff, a date night, or a meaningful day out!
And Then get some food at Goldie
Value: 75
Capture you and your Partners most cherished moments with a professional portrait session by acclaimed photographer Stephen Taylor. This certificate includes a Couples portrait experience, resulting in a timeless piece of art that you and your loved ones will treasure forever.
Perfect for celebrating milestones, holidays, or simply preserving memories, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with a highly sought-after portrait artist.
Value: $3,000
Capture your family’s most cherished moments with a professional portrait session by acclaimed photographer Stephen Taylor. This certificate includes a full family portrait experience, resulting in a timeless piece of art that you and your loved ones will treasure forever.
Perfect for celebrating milestones, holidays, or simply preserving memories, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with a highly sought-after portrait artist.
Value: $3,000
1 year subscription to Align with Allie Scott Pilates.
Total Value 380
1 year subscription to Align with Allie Scott Pilates.
Total Value 380
1 year subscription to Align with Allie Scott Pilates.
Total Value 380
A signed 20th Anniversary Vinyl of Carrie Underwood's Some Hearts.
Valued at $500
Handwritten Lyrics of the Dave Hause song “Time Will Tell”
This is one of Dave’s most lasting, fan favorite songs from the last 15 years.
Value: 200
This paws-itively amazing raffle package includes ONE FREE MONTH of BarkBox—packed with tail-wagging toys, treats, and surprises—PLUS a custom, personalized cartoon pet portrait from our talented friends at Grinning Feline!
Value: 165
Federal Donuts has generously donated a gift card—perfect for indulging in their crave-worthy donuts, crispy fried chicken, and irresistible treats.
Value-35
Step into the unknown with this enchanting auction item from Thirteen Circles! One lucky winner will receive a personalized Tarot card reading—an illuminating experience filled with insight, guidance, and a touch of magic—PLUS a gift card to explore their unique and captivating shop.
Total Value: 150
Ready for a clean slate? Inkless Tattoo Removal Experts has generously donated a $200 gift certificate toward their professional tattoo removal services!
Value: 200
Treat yourself to the perfect pairing of flavor and flair! This exciting package features a delicious gift basket from Carlinos.—filled with gourmet goodies, artisan cheeses, and specialty treats—PLUS exclusive swag from W Financial Advisors!
Value: 150
Indulge in a little well-deserved self-care! Nirvana Wellness and Med Spa has generously donated a gift card good toward any of their services.
Value: 100
Talented permanent makeup artist and tattooer Mary Leigh has generously donated a gift certificate good toward any of her services!
Value: 100
Keep yourself warm this winter with Coffee From La Colombe Coffee Roasters and some Sweet Treats from Cake Life Bake Shop and keep yourself warm with a beautiful handmade quilt, thoughtfully crafted by a dear friend of the rescue.
Value: $175
Spoil your favorite feline with this adorable Cat Toy Basket & Cozy Bed Set! Packed with fun toys to chase, bat, and pounce on—plus a comfy bed for those well-earned cat naps—this bundle has everything your kitty needs for playtime and snuggle time.
Value: $60
Our wonderful friends and adopters at Future Days have generously donated a gift card good for any of their delicious drinks at the brewery!
Value: 50
This incredible 42-acre, year-round sculpture park in New Jersey invites you to unwind, explore, and connect among breathtaking, ever-changing art-filled gardens.
Wander through the grounds to discover over 300 contemporary outdoor sculptures, then step inside to experience inspiring exhibitions from established and emerging artists across six indoor galleries.
🎟️ This package includes 4 admission tickets PLUS exclusive merchandise!
Value: $75
Celebrate a beloved local icon with this signed and numbered print of Lola, the cherished mascot of Fishtown Animal Hospital.
Beautifully created by our talented foster and volunteer Kaity Lacy.
Value: 100
Scoop Deville - has donated a gift certificate good for an Ice Cream cake for you and your human friends as well as a small pup ice cream cake for your furry friend!
Value: 75
Calling all Swifties! 💖 Here’s your chance to win an AUTHENTIC VIP bundle from the iconic May 12/13 Philadelphia shows of the ✨ The Eras Tour ✨ at Lincoln Financial Field!
💎 What You’ll Win:
👜 Official VIP Tote Bag
💛 Exclusive Gold Vinyl
💿 Stunning Aqua CD
📦 Original Confetti from the VIP Box
Value: 100
Our wonderful friends at Volana Kote and 50/50 have generously donated an incredibly special collection featuring Feline Philly Prints and custom handmade jewelry crafted with naturally fallen pet whiskers.
Value: 160
We are thrilled to present an authentic, signed photo of Reed Blankenship of the Philadelphia Eagles!
Value: 200
Get ready to spoil your favorite feline with this fun-filled kitten & cat accessory bundle — packed with branded goodies, toys, and must-have accessories! 🐾✨
Featuring food and merchandise from Hill's Science Diet, this auction package is loaded with practical items and playful surprises.
Value: 75
Get tails wagging with this paw-some puppy prize package — packed with premium nutrition, fun gear, and adorable accessories for your favorite four-legged friend! 🐶💙
This exciting auction bundle features quality food from Hill's Science Diet>, including:
Value:75
Get ready to unleash the excitement with this tail-wagging adult dog bundle — packed with premium nutrition, fun gear, and playful toys! 🐶💙
This fantastic auction package features high-quality food from Hill's Science Diet>, including:
Value: 75
Treat your favorite feline to the ultimate adult cat care bundle — packed with premium nutrition, fun toys, and exclusive goodies! 🐾💙
This incredible auction package features high-quality food and toys from Hill's Science Diet, including:
Value: 75
Our friends at Seven Sisters Crystals have generously donated a beautiful assortment of hand-selected crystals for this year’s raffle — and it is truly a showstopper! This includes the items in the picture and a surprise addition.
This stunning collection features a variety of shimmering stones, each chosen for its unique beauty and energy. Whether you're a seasoned crystal collector, a spiritual enthusiast, or simply love gorgeous natural treasures, this package is sure to captivate and inspire.
Value: 60
