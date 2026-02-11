Hosted by

Fishtails Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

Disco Cat Cake By Whipped Bakery item
Disco Cat Cake By Whipped Bakery
$5

Starting bid

One night only -- get your cake and eat it too! Our friends at Whipped Bakery donated a delicious disco cat themed cake just for you. Enjoy tonight with all your pals!

The Beatles – 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono Signed by Paul item
The Beatles – 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono Signed by Paul
$2,500

Starting bid

This is an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of music history: a pristine 8-LP box set of The Beatles’ iconic 1964 U.S. albums in Mono, personalized for the winner and signed by Paul McCartney himself. This exclusive lot has been authenticated directly by Paul’s PR team, making it one of the rarest collectible Beatles items available.

Whether you’re a serious collector, a lifelong Beatles fan, or a supporter of transformative philanthropy, this is an item that will be treasured forever and admired by generations. Don’t miss your chance to bid on an iconic moment in music, signed by one of the greatest artists of all time, all while making a difference for a cause that matters.


Value: $7,000-$12,000

Head to Toe Care Package item
Head to Toe Care Package
$85

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the ultimate self-care experience with this Head to Toe Care bundle! This package includes:

  • Halcyon Floats – Enjoy a 90-minute float experience to deeply relax and recharge ($89 value)
  • Monarch Yoga (Kensington) – Get moving with a 5-class pass to unwind, stretch, and restore balance ($120 value)
  • Cult Studio – Pamper yourself with a $50 gift card for wellness and self-care essentials

This carefully curated bundle combines relaxation, movement, and indulgence for a complete mind-and-body rejuvenation. Perfect for anyone looking to de-stress, re-energize, and feel their best from head to toe.

Total Value: $259

A night in the City - Bundle item
A night in the City - Bundle
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a Night in the city with this curated package:

  • Dos Segundos - Gift card for dinner at our friends at Dos Segundos
  • The Hotel Monaco – One Night Stay at the storied center City Hotel
    Total Value: $350
Treat Yourself! – Self-Care & Style Bundle item
Treat Yourself! – Self-Care & Style Bundle
$125

Starting bid

Pamper yourself from head to toe with this curated “Treat Yourself!” bundle, featuring a little something for everyone:

  • Birdsong Gems – Beautiful jewelry to elevate your style ($55 value)
  • Barnet Fair – Hair salon gift certificate and basket to refresh your look ($100 value)
  • Modern Eye – Two Stylish Oakley sunglasses to complete your ensemble ($400 value)

This bundle combines fashion, beauty, and self-care for the ultimate indulgence — perfect for treating yourself or gifting to someone special.


Total Value: $550

Take Me to Dinner Package item
Take Me to Dinner Package
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a perfect night out with this curated “Take Me to Dinner” package:

  • Mural City Cellars – 3-pack of house wines (White, Red, and Rosé) to sip and savor at home or bring along to dinner ($90 value)
  • Ace Limousine – Car service for the evening, so you can arrive in style and relax without worrying about transportation ($288 value)
  • Pietramala – Gift card for a delicious dining experience to complete your night ($200 value)

This package combines wine, luxury transportation, and fine dining for a seamless and unforgettable evening. Perfect for a date night, celebration, or just treating yourself!


Total Value: $578

Go Birds! Bundle item
Go Birds! Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $100

2 eagles hats + go birds tea towel + hairclip

100 dollar Tattoo Gift Card and Merch item
100 dollar Tattoo Gift Card and Merch
$50

Starting bid

Our amazing friends at Forever Valentine have generously donated a $100 gift card PLUS exclusive merch for our raffle!

Tattoo Gift Certificate item
Tattoo Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Eric Guntor (@eguntor) has generously donated a $200 gift certificate to our raffle!

The Wonder Years - No Closer To Heaven LP item
The Wonder Years - No Closer To Heaven LP
$60

Starting bid

Philadelphia's own The Wonder Years donated and signed Their10th-anniversary edition of No Closer To Heaven, featuring a full remix and remaster of the original 2015 album. This release includes bonus content like, 2 never-before-on-vinyl B-sides, 3 previously unreleased demos, and new 10th-anniversary artwork. 

Strike & Sip – Bowling Night for 8 item
Strike & Sip – Bowling Night for 8
$200

Starting bid

Gather your friends for an unforgettable night of bowling, food, and drinks at North Bowl! This package includes:

  • 1 hour of beer and wine service for your group
  • Appetizers to enjoy while you bowl
  • Shoe rentals for all participants
  • Bowling for 8 people

Perfect for a celebration, team night out, or just a fun evening with friends, this experience combines bowling, drinks, food, and good times in one unforgettable package.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just looking for a lively evening with friends, this experience combines bowling lanes, a full bar, and delicious dining for a complete night of entertainment.


Value: $600

City Fitness Membership and Swag item
City Fitness Membership and Swag
$100

Starting bid

They’ve generously donated 2 months of membership plus a bag full of awesome goodies!


Total Value: $500

Go Flyers! Bundle item
Go Flyers! Bundle
$20

Starting bid

#9 Jamie Drysdale Autographed Flyers Puck

Value: $50

See the City Package item
See the City Package
$25

Starting bid

Step back in time and experience the powerful story of our nation’s founding! Located in the heart of Philadelphia, the Museum of the American Revolution brings history to life with immersive galleries, rare artifacts, and compelling personal stories from the Revolutionary era.

From iconic treasures like George Washington’s War Tent to interactive exhibits that engage visitors of all ages, this museum offers an unforgettable journey into America’s fight for independence.

🎟️ This package includes TWO admission tickets — perfect for a history buff, a date night, or a meaningful day out!


And Then get some food at Goldie


Value: 75

Couple Portrait Experience – Stephen Taylor, Portrait Artist item
Couple Portrait Experience – Stephen Taylor, Portrait Artist
$250

Starting bid

Capture you and your Partners most cherished moments with a professional portrait session by acclaimed photographer Stephen Taylor. This certificate includes a Couples portrait experience, resulting in a timeless piece of art that you and your loved ones will treasure forever.


Perfect for celebrating milestones, holidays, or simply preserving memories, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with a highly sought-after portrait artist.


Value: $3,000

Family Portrait Experience – Stephen Taylor, Portrait Artist item
Family Portrait Experience – Stephen Taylor, Portrait Artist
$250

Starting bid

Capture your family’s most cherished moments with a professional portrait session by acclaimed photographer Stephen Taylor. This certificate includes a full family portrait experience, resulting in a timeless piece of art that you and your loved ones will treasure forever.


Perfect for celebrating milestones, holidays, or simply preserving memories, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with a highly sought-after portrait artist.


Value: $3,000

Align with Allie - 1 year subscription - #1 item
Align with Allie - 1 year subscription - #1
$100

Starting bid

1 year subscription to Align with Allie Scott Pilates.


Total Value 380

Align with Allie - 1 year subscription - #2 item
Align with Allie - 1 year subscription - #2
$100

Starting bid

1 year subscription to Align with Allie Scott Pilates.


Total Value 380

Align with Allie - 1 year subscription - #3 item
Align with Allie - 1 year subscription - #3
$100

Starting bid

1 year subscription to Align with Allie Scott Pilates.


Total Value 380

Carrie Underwood - Signed Vinyl item
Carrie Underwood - Signed Vinyl
$50

Starting bid

A signed 20th Anniversary Vinyl of Carrie Underwood's Some Hearts.


Valued at $500

Dave Hause Handwritten Lyrics item
Dave Hause Handwritten Lyrics
$75

Starting bid

Handwritten Lyrics of the Dave Hause song “Time Will Tell” 

This is one of Dave’s most lasting, fan favorite songs from the last 15 years.


Value: 200

Perfect Pooch Bundle item
Perfect Pooch Bundle
$50

Starting bid

This paws-itively amazing raffle package includes ONE FREE MONTH of BarkBox—packed with tail-wagging toys, treats, and surprises—PLUS a custom, personalized cartoon pet portrait from our talented friends at Grinning Feline!


Value: 165

Federal Donuts Gift Card item
Federal Donuts Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Federal Donuts has generously donated a gift card—perfect for indulging in their crave-worthy donuts, crispy fried chicken, and irresistible treats.


Value-35

Listen to the Universe Bundle item
Listen to the Universe Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Step into the unknown with this enchanting auction item from Thirteen Circles! One lucky winner will receive a personalized Tarot card reading—an illuminating experience filled with insight, guidance, and a touch of magic—PLUS a gift card to explore their unique and captivating shop.


Total Value: 150

Inkless Tattoo Removal Gift Certificate item
Inkless Tattoo Removal Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Ready for a clean slate? Inkless Tattoo Removal Experts has generously donated a $200 gift certificate toward their professional tattoo removal services!


Value: 200

Carlinos Gift Basket and W Financial Advisors swag item
Carlinos Gift Basket and W Financial Advisors swag
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the perfect pairing of flavor and flair! This exciting package features a delicious gift basket from Carlinos.—filled with gourmet goodies, artisan cheeses, and specialty treats—PLUS exclusive swag from W Financial Advisors!


Value: 150

Nirvana Wellness and Med Spa item
Nirvana Wellness and Med Spa
$25

Starting bid

Indulge in a little well-deserved self-care! Nirvana Wellness and Med Spa has generously donated a gift card good toward any of their services.


Value: 100

ByMaryLeigh - Gift Certificate item
ByMaryLeigh - Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Talented permanent makeup artist and tattooer Mary Leigh has generously donated a gift certificate good toward any of her services!


Value: 100

Cozy Winter Bundle item
Cozy Winter Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Keep yourself warm this winter with Coffee From La Colombe Coffee Roasters and some Sweet Treats from Cake Life Bake Shop and keep yourself warm with a beautiful handmade quilt, thoughtfully crafted by a dear friend of the rescue.


Value: $175

Basket o' Cat Fun! item
Basket o' Cat Fun!
$20

Starting bid

Spoil your favorite feline with this adorable Cat Toy Basket & Cozy Bed Set! Packed with fun toys to chase, bat, and pounce on—plus a comfy bed for those well-earned cat naps—this bundle has everything your kitty needs for playtime and snuggle time.

Value: $60

Future Days Gift Certificate item
Future Days Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Our wonderful friends and adopters at Future Days have generously donated a gift card good for any of their delicious drinks at the brewery!


Value: 50

Grounds for Sculpture - 4 ticket admission item
Grounds for Sculpture - 4 ticket admission
$25

Starting bid

This incredible 42-acre, year-round sculpture park in New Jersey invites you to unwind, explore, and connect among breathtaking, ever-changing art-filled gardens.

Wander through the grounds to discover over 300 contemporary outdoor sculptures, then step inside to experience inspiring exhibitions from established and emerging artists across six indoor galleries.

🎟️ This package includes 4 admission tickets PLUS exclusive merchandise!
Value: $75

Print of the Fishtown animal hospital Queen Lola item
Print of the Fishtown animal hospital Queen Lola
$75

Starting bid

Celebrate a beloved local icon with this signed and numbered print of Lola, the cherished mascot of Fishtown Animal Hospital.

Beautifully created by our talented foster and volunteer Kaity Lacy.


Value: 100

Ice Cream Party for you and your Pup item
Ice Cream Party for you and your Pup
$20

Starting bid

Scoop Deville - has donated a gift certificate good for an Ice Cream cake for you and your human friends as well as a small pup ice cream cake for your furry friend!


Value: 75

✨ Taylor Swift Philadelphia Eras Tour VIP Collector Bundle item
✨ Taylor Swift Philadelphia Eras Tour VIP Collector Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Calling all Swifties! 💖 Here’s your chance to win an AUTHENTIC VIP bundle from the iconic May 12/13 Philadelphia shows of the ✨ The Eras Tour ✨ at Lincoln Financial Field!

💎 What You’ll Win:
👜 Official VIP Tote Bag
💛 Exclusive Gold Vinyl
💿 Stunning Aqua CD
📦 Original Confetti from the VIP Box


Value: 100


Volana Kote & 50/50 Handmade Jewlery and Prints item
Volana Kote & 50/50 Handmade Jewlery and Prints
$50

Starting bid

Our wonderful friends at Volana Kote and 50/50 have generously donated an incredibly special collection featuring Feline Philly Prints and custom handmade jewelry crafted with naturally fallen pet whiskers.


Value: 160

Reed Blankenship - Signed Photo item
Reed Blankenship - Signed Photo
$100

Starting bid

We are thrilled to present an authentic, signed photo of Reed Blankenship of the Philadelphia Eagles!


Value: 200

Hills Science Diet - Kitten Basket item
Hills Science Diet - Kitten Basket
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to spoil your favorite feline with this fun-filled kitten & cat accessory bundle — packed with branded goodies, toys, and must-have accessories! 🐾✨

Featuring food and merchandise from Hill's Science Diet, this auction package is loaded with practical items and playful surprises.

🛍️ Hill’s Merchandise Includes:

  • 2 Measuring cups
  • 2 Can lids
  • 1 ¼ cup scoop
  • 2 Mini litter scoops
  • 2 Pens
  • 2 Paw print keychain charms
  • 1 Pair of Hill’s socks
  • 1 Mini backpack
  • 1 Grooming glove
  • 1 Cozy cat blanket
  • 1 Catnip bag
  • 1 Cat string wand
  • 2 Bandanas

🐾 Toys & Accessories:

  • Cat tunnel
  • Cat string wand
  • Bird catnip toy
  • Pack of 3 mini mice toys
  • Cat collar flower bow accessory

Value: 75

Hills Science Diet - Puppy Basket item
Hills Science Diet - Puppy Basket
$25

Starting bid

Get tails wagging with this paw-some puppy prize package — packed with premium nutrition, fun gear, and adorable accessories for your favorite four-legged friend! 🐶💙

This exciting auction bundle features quality food from Hill's Science Diet>, including:

🐟 Premium Puppy Food

  • 1 bag Science Diet Puppy Sensitive Stomach & Skin Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe (4 lb)
  • 4 cans (12.5 oz) Science Diet Puppy Sensitive Stomach & Skin Salmon & Vegetable Stew

5

🛍️ Hill’s Merchandise Includes:

  • 2 Measuring cups
  • 2 Can lids
  • 2 Pens
  • 2 Paw print keychain charms
  • 1 Pair of Hill’s socks
  • 1 Mini backpack
  • 1 Grooming glove
  • 2 Poop bag dispensers
  • 1 Slip lead
  • 1 Cozy dog blanket
  • 1 Dog rope toy
  • 2 Bandanas

🐾 Toys & Extras:

  • Green bone chew toy
  • OraBites chew toy
  • Plush squeaky octopus toy
  • Dog collar bow accessory

Value:75

Hills Science Diet - Dog Basket item
Hills Science Diet - Dog Basket
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to unleash the excitement with this tail-wagging adult dog bundle — packed with premium nutrition, fun gear, and playful toys! 🐶💙

This fantastic auction package features high-quality food from Hill's Science Diet>, including:

🥣 Premium Adult Dog Food

  • 1 bag Science Diet Adult 1–6 Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe (4.5 lb)
  • 6 pouches (2.8 oz) Science Diet Adult Healthy Cuisine Chicken & Vegetables Stew

5

🛍️ Hill’s Merchandise Includes:

  • 2 Measuring cups
  • 2 Can lids
  • 2 Pens
  • 2 Paw print keychain charms
  • 1 Pair of Hill’s socks
  • 1 Mini backpack
  • 1 Grooming glove
  • 2 Poop bag dispensers
  • 1 Slip lead
  • 1 Cozy dog blanket
  • 1 Dog rope toy
  • 2 Bandanas

🐾 Toys & Extras:

  • Nerf Force Grip Vortex Chain Tug dog toy
  • Checkit Fetch Ring dog toy
  • Plush squeaky eggplant dog toy

Value: 75

Hills Science Diet - Cat Basket item
Hills Science Diet - Cat Basket
$25

Starting bid

Treat your favorite feline to the ultimate adult cat care bundle — packed with premium nutrition, fun toys, and exclusive goodies! 🐾💙

This incredible auction package features high-quality food and toys from Hill's Science Diet, including:

🐟 Premium Cat Food

  • 1 bag Science Diet Adult 1–6 Salmon & Brown Rice Recipe (3.5 lb)
  • 6 pouches (2.8 oz each):
    • 2 Tender Chicken Dinner
    • 2 Tender Tuna Dinner
    • 2 Tender Ocean Fish Dinner

5

🛍️ Hill’s Merchandise Includes:

  • 2 Measuring cups
  • 2 Can lids
  • 1 ¼ cup scoop
  • 2 Mini litter scoops
  • 2 Pens
  • 2 Paw print keychain charms
  • 1 Pair of Hill’s socks
  • 1 Mini backpack
  • 1 Grooming glove
  • 1 Cozy cat blanket
  • 1 Catnip bag
  • 1 Cat string wand
  • 2 Bandanas

🐾 Toys & Extras:

  • Cat tunnel
  • Cat string wand
  • Bird catnip toy
  • Worm catnip toy
  • Bag of assorted cat toys

Value: 75

Seven Sisters Crystals item
Seven Sisters Crystals
$20

Starting bid

Our friends at Seven Sisters Crystals have generously donated a beautiful assortment of hand-selected crystals for this year’s raffle — and it is truly a showstopper! This includes the items in the picture and a surprise addition.


This stunning collection features a variety of shimmering stones, each chosen for its unique beauty and energy. Whether you're a seasoned crystal collector, a spiritual enthusiast, or simply love gorgeous natural treasures, this package is sure to captivate and inspire.


Value: 60

