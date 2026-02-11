Fishtails Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the ultimate self-care experience with this Head to Toe Care bundle! This package includes:

Halcyon Floats – Enjoy a 90-minute float experience to deeply relax and recharge ($89 value)

Monarch Yoga (Kensington) – Get moving with a 5-class pass to unwind, stretch, and restore balance ($120 value)

Cult Studio – Pamper yourself with a $50 gift card for wellness and self-care essentials

This carefully curated bundle combines relaxation, movement, and indulgence for a complete mind-and-body rejuvenation. Perfect for anyone looking to de-stress, re-energize, and feel their best from head to toe.



Total Value: $259