Fisk University Gold & Blue Jubilee Bash Video Ad Book

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About this event
Your 20-second ad will be spotlighted five times during Cocktail Hour and five times during the After Party, ensuring strong visibility with guests at key moments of the evening. As a bonus, your brand will also be featured in the post-event social media thank-you reel, extending your recognition beyond the event.
Your 5-second ad will be played three times during Cocktail Hour and three times during the After Party, giving your brand repeated exposure throughout the event.
Your 3-second ad, featuring your logo and message, will be shown once during Cocktail Hour and once during the After Party, providing concise brand visibility at both key moments.
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