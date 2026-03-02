Fiskites on Broadway - Holiday Edition

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About this event
New York, NY 10019, USA
1 Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel SINGLE ROOM Remaining balance is due by September 25th
1 , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy Remaining balance is due by September 25th. This option is for 2 payments per person.
This option is for alumni and friends who want to attend and will not need a train ticket or hotel.
This option is for those alums and friends who want a single room.
This option provides a ticket and hotel room. No train transportation is included.
$
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