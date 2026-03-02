Washington Fisk Alumni Association

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Washington Fisk Alumni Association

About this event

Fiskites on Broadway - Holiday Edition

233 W 49 St

New York, NY 10019, USA

Full Package for DOUBLE OCCUPANCY
$675
  1. Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy Remaining balance is due by September 25th
Full Package for SINGLE ROOM
$825

1 Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel SINGLE ROOM Remaining balance is due by September 25th

50% Deposit Double Occupancy
$337

1 , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy Remaining balance is due by September 25th. This option is for 2 payments per person.

Ticket Only for Rockettes Christmas Spectacular
$225

This option is for alumni and friends who want to attend and will not need a train ticket or hotel.

50% Deposit SINGLE OCCUPANCY
$410

This option is for those alums and friends who want a single room.

Hotel and No Transport needed
$525

This option provides a ticket and hotel room. No train transportation is included.


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