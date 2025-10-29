Fiskites on Broadway - Joe Turner's Come & Gone

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1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy Remaining balance is due by February 9th ***
1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel SINGLE ROOM Remaining balance is due by February 9th ***
1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone ,, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel Double Remaining balance is due by February 9th ***
1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone ,, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel Double Remaining balance is due by February 9th ***
1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy Remaining balance is due by March 18. ***This option is for 2 payments per person.
1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy. Remaining balance is due by February 9th ***This option is for 2 payments per person.
1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy Remaining balance is due by February 9th *** *** This option is for 3 payments per person.
1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel SINGLE occupancy Remaining balance is due by February 9th *** *** This option is for 3 payments per person.
This option is for alumni and friends who want to attend and will not need a train ticket or hotel.
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