Washington Fisk Alumni Association

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Washington Fisk Alumni Association

About this event

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Fiskites on Broadway - Joe Turner's Come & Gone

243 W 47th St

New York, NY 10036, USA

Add a donation for Washington Fisk Alumni Association

$

Full Package for DOUBLE OCCUPANCY
$650

1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy Remaining balance is due by February 9th ***

Full Package for SINGLE ROOM
$800

1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel SINGLE ROOM Remaining balance is due by February 9th ***

HOTEL & TICKET no Transport Double Occupancy
$500

1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone ,, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel Double Remaining balance is due by February 9th ***

50% HOTEL & TICKET no Transport Double Occupancy
$250

1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone ,, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel Double Remaining balance is due by February 9th ***

50% Deposit Double Occupancy
$325

1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy Remaining balance is due by March 18. ***This option is for 2 payments per person.

50% Deposit SINGLE Occupancy
$400

1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy. Remaining balance is due by February 9th ***This option is for 2 payments per person.

Flexible Payment Plan Double Occupancy
$216.67

1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel double occupancy Remaining balance is due by February 9th *** *** This option is for 3 payments per person.

Flexible Payment Plan Single Occupancy
$266.67

1 Joe Turner's Come & Gone , Roundtrip Amtrak ticket, 1 Night Stay @ NYC hotel SINGLE occupancy Remaining balance is due by February 9th *** *** This option is for 3 payments per person.

Ticket Only for Joe Turner's Come & Gone
$225

This option is for alumni and friends who want to attend and will not need a train ticket or hotel.

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