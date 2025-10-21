Hosted by

Fit-2-serve Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Fit-2-Serve Online Auction

Pick-up location

1320 Lafayette Ave, Mattoon, IL 61938, USA

Cracker Barrel Certificate item
Cracker Barrel Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Cracker Barrel, $30 value

Exhale Studio Basket item
Exhale Studio Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Exhale Studio Salon and Spa, $40 value

Merle Norman Assortment item
Merle Norman Assortment
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Merle Norman Cosmetics, $50 value

Decorative pillow & jewelry item
Decorative pillow & jewelry
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Habitat for Humanity, $30 value

Starbucks 3 cup set item
Starbucks 3 cup set
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Starbucks, $50 value

Starbucks 2 cup set item
Starbucks 2 cup set
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Starbucks, $20 value

Charleston Rotary pool passes item
Charleston Rotary pool passes
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Charleston Rotary, $28 value

Mattoon flower shop gift certificate item
Mattoon flower shop gift certificate
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Mattoon Flower Shop, $25 value

Tractor bundle item
Tractor bundle
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Rural King, $60 value

Tucker's Pub basket item
Tucker's Pub basket
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Tucker's Pub, $50 value

Daystar tanning item
Daystar tanning
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Daystar Tanning Salon, $35 value

Lytle pool passes item
Lytle pool passes
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Lytle Pool, $130 value

Rose bucket item
Rose bucket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Diligent Hands, $35 value

Professional therapeutic manicure item
Professional therapeutic manicure
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Liz Longcor, $25 value

Professional therapeutic pedicure item
Professional therapeutic pedicure
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Liz Longcor, $45 value

Professional therapeutic 30 minute massage item
Professional therapeutic 30 minute massage
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Liz Longcor, $50 value

Palm sunset painting item
Palm sunset painting
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Jean McFarland, $100 value

Mountain cattle painting item
Mountain cattle painting
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Jean McFarland, $100 value

Mountain waterfall painting item
Mountain waterfall painting
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Jean McFarland, $100 value

Mountain stream painting item
Mountain stream painting
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Jean McFarland, $100 value

Forest path painting item
Forest path painting
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Jean McFarland, $100 value

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