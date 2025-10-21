Fit-2-Serve Online Auction

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1320 Lafayette Ave, Mattoon, IL 61938, USA
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Donated by Cracker Barrel, $30 value
Starting bid
Donated by Exhale Studio Salon and Spa, $40 value
Starting bid
Donated by Merle Norman Cosmetics, $50 value
Starting bid
Donated by Habitat for Humanity, $30 value
Starting bid
Donated by Starbucks, $50 value
Starting bid
Donated by Starbucks, $20 value
Starting bid
Donated by Charleston Rotary, $28 value
Starting bid
Donated by Mattoon Flower Shop, $25 value
Starting bid
Donated by Rural King, $60 value
Starting bid
Donated by Tucker's Pub, $50 value
Starting bid
Donated by Daystar Tanning Salon, $35 value
Starting bid
Donated by Lytle Pool, $130 value
Starting bid
Donated by Diligent Hands, $35 value
Starting bid
Donated by Liz Longcor, $25 value
Starting bid
Donated by Liz Longcor, $45 value
Starting bid
Donated by Liz Longcor, $50 value
Starting bid
Donated by Jean McFarland, $100 value
Starting bid
Donated by Jean McFarland, $100 value
Starting bid
Donated by Jean McFarland, $100 value
Starting bid
Donated by Jean McFarland, $100 value
Starting bid
Donated by Jean McFarland, $100 value
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