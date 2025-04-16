eventClosed

Spring Flower Flat and Basket Sale

Ageratum 36 count flat item
Ageratum 36 count flat
$17
“Blue Violet” Height 8-12” Plant in Full to Part Sun Hundreds of soft, charming, tiny cushions suffused with color. Plants are rigid and tough.
Coleus 36 ct flat item
Coleus 36 ct flat
$17
“Wizard Mix” Height 10-16” Plant in Full to Part Shade This mix contains decorative types in a range of warm colors, including shades of yellow, orange, pink and red.
Dahlia 36 ct flat item
Dahlia 36 ct flat
$17
Height 10-14” Plant in Full to Part Sun These plants are excellent for borders, flower beds, and window boxes.
Moss Rose/Portulaca 36 count flat item
Moss Rose/Portulaca 36 count flat
$17
“Sundial Mix” Height 6” Plant in Full to Part Sun Excellent in borders, edgings and containers because of the vibrance and texture of these flowers.
Dusty Miller 36 count flat item
Dusty Miller 36 count flat
$17
Height 8-14" Plant in Full to Part Sun These plants are excellent for edges and borders
Petunia 36 count flat-WHITE item
Petunia 36 count flat-WHITE
$17
Plant in Full to Part Sun Large rich colored blooms are perfect for planters and also look great in your flower beds. White
Petunia 36 count flat-RED item
Petunia 36 count flat-RED
$17
Plant in Full to Part Sun Large rich colored blooms are perfect for planters and also look great in your flower beds. Red
Petunia 36 count flat-PINK item
Petunia 36 count flat-PINK
$17
Plant in Full to Part Sun Large rich colored blooms are perfect for planters and also look great in your flower beds. Pink
Petunia 36 count flat-BLUE item
Petunia 36 count flat-BLUE
$17
Plant in Full to Part Sun Large rich colored blooms are perfect for planters and also look great in your flower beds. Blue
Petunia 36 count flat-MIXED COLORS item
Petunia 36 count flat-MIXED COLORS
$17
Plant in Full to Part Sun Large rich colored blooms are perfect for planters and also look great in your flower beds. Mixed
Alyssum--36 count flat--WHITE item
Alyssum--36 count flat--WHITE
$17
Height 2-8" Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for borders, rock gardens, hanging baskets, and mixes. Clr. White
Alyssum--36 count flat--PINK item
Alyssum--36 count flat--PINK
$17
Height 2-8" Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for borders, rock gardens, hanging baskets, and mixes. Pink
Alyssum--36 count flat--PURPLE item
Alyssum--36 count flat--PURPLE
$17
Height 2-8" Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for borders, rock gardens, hanging baskets, and mixes. Purple
Marigolds Dwarf (8"-12" height) 36count flat-MIXED COLORS item
Marigolds Dwarf (8"-12" height) 36count flat-MIXED COLORS
$17
MARIGOLD “Dwarf" Height 8-12” Plant in Full to Part Sun These vibrant, continously- blooming annuals will b righten any sunny bed or add cheer to container planting MIXED COLORS
Marigold-ORANGE & RED variety-36 count flat item
Marigold-ORANGE & RED variety-36 count flat
$17
Height 8"-14" Plant in full to part sun Butterflies are attracted to marigolds. These plants will keep their shape all season making them an excellent choice for borders and gardens.
Marigolds-MAHOGANY & RED-36 count flat item
Marigolds-MAHOGANY & RED-36 count flat
$17
8"-14" Plant in full to part sun. Butterflies are attracted to marigolds. These plants will keep their shape all season making them an excellent choice for borders and gardens.
Marigolds Hybrid (8"-16" height) 36 count flat-YELLOW item
Marigolds Hybrid (8"-16" height) 36 count flat-YELLOW
$17
MARIGOLD “Hybrid” Height 8-16” Plant in Full to Part Sun These vibrant, continuously- blooming annuals will brighten any sunny bed or add cheer to container planting YELLOW
Marigolds Hybrid (8"-16" height) 36 count flat-ORANGE item
Marigolds Hybrid (8"-16" height) 36 count flat-ORANGE
$17
MARIGOLD “Hybrid” Height 8-16” Plant in Full to Part Sun These vibrant, continuously- blooming annuals will brighten any sunny bed or add cheer to container planting ORANGE
Salvia all RED Short-36 count flat item
Salvia all RED Short-36 count flat
$17
Height 8"-12" Plant in Full to Part Sun These brilliant red flowers are great for flower beds. These flowers also attract hummingbirds & butterflies.
Salvia-All Red TALL-36 count flat item
Salvia-All Red TALL-36 count flat
$17
Height 16"-24" Plant in Full to Part Sun These brilliant red flowers are great for flower beds. These flowers also attract hummingbirds & butterflies.
Victoria Blue Salvia 36 count flat item
Victoria Blue Salvia 36 count flat
$17
Height 12"-20" Plant in Full to Part Sun This upright plant attracts hummingbirdsand butterflies. They are excellent for flower beds and fresh cut flower arrangements
Beacon Impatiens-MIXED COLORS--36 count flat item
Beacon Impatiens-MIXED COLORS--36 count flat
$17
Height 6-9" Plant in full to part shade. Beacon variety is a shade loving plant that does great all summer long MIXED COLORS--VARIES
Snapdragons-Mixed colors-SHORT 36 count flat item
Snapdragons-Mixed colors-SHORT 36 count flat
$17
Growth height: 8"-12" SHORT Plant in Full to Part Sun These tall flowers are excellent for fresh cut flower arrangements or in flower beds
Snapdragons-Mixed colors-MEDIUM 36 count flat item
Snapdragons-Mixed colors-MEDIUM 36 count flat
$17
Growth height: 18"-24" MEDIUM Plant in Full to Part Sun These tall flowers are excellent for fresh cut flower arrangements or in flower beds
Snapdragons-Mixed colors-TALL 36 count flat item
Snapdragons-Mixed colors-TALL 36 count flat
$17
Growth Height: 30"-36" TALL Plant in Full to Part Sun These tall flowers are excellent for fresh cut flower arrangements or in flower beds
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--RED flower 36 count flat item
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--RED flower 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA “Red Leaf” RED flowers Height 6-12” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for beds with their red or bronze leaves creating a foliage and the flowers adding color.
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--PINK flower 36 count flat item
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--PINK flower 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA “Red Leaf” PINK flowers Height 6-12” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for beds with their red or bronze leaves creating a foliage and the flowers adding color.
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--WHITE flower 36 count flat item
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--WHITE flower 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA “Red Leaf” WHITE flowers Height 6-12” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for beds with their red or bronze leaves creating a foliage and the flowers adding color.
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--MIXED COLOR flower 36 count flat item
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--MIXED COLOR flower 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA “Red Leaf” MIXED COLOR flowers Height 6-12” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for beds with their red or bronze leaves creating a foliage and the flowers adding color.
Wax Begonia Green Leaf RED flowers 36 count flat item
Wax Begonia Green Leaf RED flowers 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA “Green Leaf” RED flower Height 6-12” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for beds with their green leaves creating a foliage and the flowers adding color.
Wax Begonia Green Leaf PINK flowers 36 count flat item
Wax Begonia Green Leaf PINK flowers 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA “Green Leaf” PINK flower Height 6-12” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for beds with their green leaves creating a foliage and the flowers adding color.
Waxed begonia Green Leaf WHITE flowers 36 count flat item
Waxed begonia Green Leaf WHITE flowers 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA “Green Leaf” WHITE flower Height 6-12” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for beds with their green leaves creating a foliage and the flowers adding color.
Wax begonia Green Leaf MIXED flowers 36 count flat item
Wax begonia Green Leaf MIXED flowers 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA “Green Leaf” MIXED COLOR flowers Height 6-12” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade These plants are excellent for beds with their green leaves creating a foliage and the flowers adding color.
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of RED item
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of RED
$38
SEED GERANIUMS - 4” Pots RED Height 12-16” Full Sun to Part Shade While slightly smaller bloom size than common geraniums, these plants make it affordable to plant mass quantities in beds.
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of WHITE item
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of WHITE
$38
SEED GERANIUMS - 4” Pots WHITE Height 12-16” Full Sun to Part Shade While slightly smaller bloom size than common geraniums, these plants make it affordable to plant mass quantities in beds.
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of SALMON/ORANGE item
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of SALMON/ORANGE
$38
SEED GERANIUMS - 4” Pots SALMON/ORANGE Height 12-16” Full Sun to Part Shade While slightly smaller bloom size than common geraniums, these plants make it affordable to plant mass quantities in beds.
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of VIOLET
$38
SEED GERANIUMS - 4” Pots VIOLET Height 12-16” Full Sun to Part Shade While slightly smaller bloom size than common geraniums, these plants make it affordable to plant mass quantities in beds.
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of PINK item
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of PINK
$38
SEED GERANIUMS - 4” Pots PINK Height 12-16” Full Sun to Part Shade While slightly smaller bloom size than common geraniums, these plants make it affordable to plant mass quantities in beds.
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac RED item
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac RED
$52
COMMON GERANIUMS RED Height 12-18” Full Sun to Part Shade These large flowering plants look great in containers and as well in flower beds. Deadheading of old flowers encourage new growth all summer long.
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac WHITE item
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac WHITE
$52
COMMON GERANIUMS WHITE Height 12-18” Full Sun to Part Shade These large flowering plants look great in containers and as well in flower beds. Deadheading of old flowers encourage new growth all summer long.
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac SALMON item
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac SALMON
$52
COMMON GERANIUMS SALMON Height 12-18” Full Sun to Part Shade These large flowering plants look great in containers and as well in flower beds. Deadheading of old flowers encourage new growth all summer long.
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac VIOLET item
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac VIOLET
$52
COMMON GERANIUMS VIOLET Height 12-18” Full Sun to Part Shade These large flowering plants look great in containers and as well in flower beds. Deadheading of old flowers encourage new growth all summer long.
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac PINK item
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac PINK
$52
Hybrid Trailing Petunias PINK Height 3-6” Spread 40-46” Full Sun or Partial Shade Use these bright flowers all season long in pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for continuous blooms
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac BLUE item
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac BLUE
$52
Hybrid Trailing Petunias BLUE Height 3-6” Spread 40-46” Full Sun or Partial Shade Use these bright flowers all season long in pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for continuous blooms
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac PURPLE/MAGENTA item
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac PURPLE/MAGENTA
$52
Hybrid Trailing Petunias PURPLE/MAGENTA Height 3-6” Spread 40-46” Full Sun or Partial Shade Use these bright flowers all season long in pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for continuous blooms
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac WHITE item
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac WHITE
$52
Hybrid Trailing Petunias WHITE Height 3-6” Spread 40-46” Full Sun or Partial Shade Use these bright flowers all season long in pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for continuous blooms
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac RED item
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac RED
$52
SUNPATIENS RED Height 12-24” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade A new type of Impatiens that thrive in hot, sunny conditions. Plants will flower from spring through hard frost
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac WHITE item
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac WHITE
$52
SUNPATIENS WHITE Height 12-24” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade A new type of Impatiens that thrive in hot, sunny conditions. Plants will flower from spring through hard frost
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac BLUSH PINK item
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac BLUSH PINK
$52
SUNPATIENS BLUSH PINK Height 12-24” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade A new type of Impatiens that thrive in hot, sunny conditions. Plants will flower from spring through hard frost
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac LILAC item
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac LILAC
$52
SUNPATIENS LILAC Height 12-24” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade A new type of Impatiens that thrive in hot, sunny conditions. Plants will flower from spring through hard frost
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac MAGENTA item
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac MAGENTA
$52
SUNPATIENS MAGENTA Height 12-24” Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade A new type of Impatiens that thrive in hot, sunny conditions. Plants will flower from spring through hard frost
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac RED item
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac RED
$52
NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS RED “Magnum” Height 12-24” Space 10-12” Apart Morning or Late Afternoon Sun This mounding type flower works best under shaded porches, shade beds, and also looks great in combo planters.
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac PINK item
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac PINK
$52
NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS PINK “Magnum” Height 12-24” Space 10-12” Apart Morning or Late Afternoon Sun This mounding type flower works best under shaded porches, shade beds, and also looks great in combo planters.
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac WHITE item
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac WHITE
$52
NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS WHITE “Magnum” Height 12-24” Space 10-12” Apart Morning or Late Afternoon Sun This mounding type flower works best under shaded porches, shade beds, and also looks great in combo planters.
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac PURPLE item
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac PURPLE
$52
NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS PURPLE “Magnum” Height 12-24” Space 10-12” Apart Morning or Late Afternoon Sun This mounding type flower works best under shaded porches, shade beds, and also looks great in combo planters.
Gerbera Daisy RED item
Gerbera Daisy RED
$7.50
GERBERA DAISY RED Plant in Full to Part Sun Excellent as a cut flower. Plant in any garden arrangement to add brilliant color. Also, be sure to mulch around the bottom because it likes cool roots.
Gerber Daisy YELLOW item
Gerber Daisy YELLOW
$7.50
GERBERA DAISY YELLOW Plant in Full to Part Sun Excellent as a cut flower. Plant in any garden arrangement to add brilliant color. Also, be sure to mulch around the bottom because it likes cool roots.
Gerber Daisy ORANGE item
Gerber Daisy ORANGE
$7.50
GERBERA DAISY ORANGE Plant in Full to Part Sun Excellent as a cut flower. Plant in any garden arrangement to add brilliant color. Also, be sure to mulch around the bottom because it likes cool roots.
Gerber Daisy PINK item
Gerber Daisy PINK
$7.50
GERBERA DAISY PINK Plant in Full to Part Sun Excellent as a cut flower. Plant in any garden arrangement to add brilliant color. Also, be sure to mulch around the bottom because it likes cool roots.
Hybrid Trailing Lobelia WHITE item
Hybrid Trailing Lobelia WHITE
$7.50
TRAILING LOBELIA WHITE Plant in Shade to Part Shade Use in patio pots, hanging baskets and landscape. Heat tolerant. Blooms all summer.
Hybrid Trailing Lobelia BLUE item
Hybrid Trailing Lobelia BLUE
$7.50
TRAILING LOBELIA BLUE Plant in Shade to Part Shade Use in patio pots, hanging baskets and landscape. Heat tolerant. Blooms all summer.
Sweet Potato Vine/Green item
Sweet Potato Vine/Green
$7.50
SWEET POTATO VINE Height 18-30” Spread Plant in full sun to partial sun. Trailing, compact foliage perfect for patio pots and landscape. Easy to grow, looks great all season.
Spikes item
Spikes
$5
SPIKE Height 18-24” Sun to Part Shade Spikes may be used in flower beds, but they make a great center for any hanging basket or porch planter.
VInca Vine item
VInca Vine
$5
VINCA VINE Can spread or hang 24” Full Sun to Shade This is an excellent accent plant for any hanging basket or container.
Basil-HERB item
Basil-HERB
$5
BASIL Plant in Sun to Part Sun Great for many cooking uses. Often used for pestos and Italian dishes
Oregano-HERB item
Oregano-HERB
$5
OREGANO Plant in Sun to Part Sun Great for many cooking uses. Most often used to season meat, vegetables, and fish. Combines well with spicy food
Cilantro-HERB item
Cilantro-HERB
$5
CILANTRO Plant in Sun to Part Sun Great for many cooking uses. Often used in guacamole, salsa, and Mexican dishes
Flat Leaf Italian Parsley-HERB item
Flat Leaf Italian Parsley-HERB
$5
FLAT LEAF ITALIAN PARSLEY Plant in Sun to Part Sun Great for many cooking uses. Often used in salsas or as a garnish
Rosemary-HERB item
Rosemary-HERB
$5
ROSEMARY Plant in Sun to Part Sun Great for many cooking uses. Often used as a garnish, added flavor, or barbecuing
Strawberry (3.5" pot) item
Strawberry (3.5" pot)
$3
**NEW: 3.5" pot of strawberries plant
Big Boy Tomato item
Big Boy Tomato
$5
“BIG BOY” Matures in 78 Days 1-2 lb. fruit size Produces a meaty, thick walled fruit Sold in a 4” pot each
Early Girl Tomato item
Early Girl Tomato
$5
“EARLY GIRL” Matures in 52-62 Days 5 oz. fruit size Produces high yields of tasty fruit all summer long. Great for slicing, disease resistant. Sold in a 4” pot each
Cherry Tomato item
Cherry Tomato
$5
Cherry Tomato Matures in 75 Days 1” fruit size Produces a continuous supply of cheery size fruits all summer long. Sold in a 4” pot each
Roma Tomato item
Roma Tomato
$5
**NEW Roma Tomato plant, sold in 4" pot
12" Cherry Tomato Hanging Basket item
12" Cherry Tomato Hanging Basket
$17
CHERRY TOMATO Hanging Basket Matures in 70 Days 1-2 oz. fruit size Produces high yields of cherry sized fruit all summer long. Great for snacking, or topping on a salad. Sold in a Hanging Basket
Green Bell Pepper item
Green Bell Pepper
$5
GREEN BELL Matures in 75 Days 4-6 oz. fruit size Smooth thick walls are ideal for stuffing or fresh salads. Fuller maturing produces sweeter crimson red peppers. Sold in a 4” pot each.
Jalapeno Pepper item
Jalapeno Pepper
$5
JALAPENO Matures in 75 Days 3.5” x 1“ A thick-walled Jalapeno with fiery hot purgency. Slightly tapered, sausage shaped fruit are very smooth and deep green turning red. Sold in a 4” pot each.
Yellow Sweet Banana Pepper item
Yellow Sweet Banana Pepper
$5
YELLOW SWEET BANANA Matures in 72 Days 6 in long fruit Long pointed yellow fruit make this variety looks like a hot pepper but it has sweet flesh. Pointed light yellow turning to bright red. It has always been popular for frying and cooking. Sold in a 4” pot each.
12" Basket of Fire Hanging Basket
$20
**NEW ITEM Full sun Peppers grown in a hanging basket
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket PINK item
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket PINK
$30
12” HYBRID TRAILING PETUNIA PINK Height 3-6” Spread 40-46” Full Sun or Partial Shade Use these bright flowers all season long in pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for continuous blooms
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket PURPLE/MAGENTA item
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket PURPLE/MAGENTA
$30
12” HYBRID TRAILING PETUNIA PURPLE/MAGENTA Height 3-6” Spread 40-46” Full Sun or Partial Shade Use these bright flowers all season long in pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for continuous blooms
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket RED item
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket RED
$30
12” HYBRID TRAILING PETUNIA RED Height 3-6” Spread 40-46” Full Sun or Partial Shade Use these bright flowers all season long in pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for continuous blooms
12" Hybrid Trailing Petunia Hanging Basket BLUE item
12" Hybrid Trailing Petunia Hanging Basket BLUE
$30
12” HYBRID TRAILING PETUNIA BLUE Height 3-6” Spread 40-46” Full Sun or Partial Shade Use these bright flowers all season long in pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for continuous blooms
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket MIXED COLOR item
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket MIXED COLOR
$30
12” HYBRID TRAILING PETUNIA MIXED COLOR Height 3-6” Spread 40-46” Full Sun or Partial Shade Use these bright flowers all season long in pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for continuous blooms
12" New Guinea Impatiens Mix Hanging Basket item
12" New Guinea Impatiens Mix Hanging Basket
$30
12” NEW GUINEA IMPATIEN MIX HANGING BASKET Height 12-24” Space 10-12” Apart Morning or Late Afternoon Sun
12" Sunpatiens Mix Hanging Basket item
12" Sunpatiens Mix Hanging Basket
$30
**NEW ITEM SUNPATIENS HANG BASKET Full to Part Sun A beautiful hanging basket full of sun loving Sunpatiens
12" Cora Cascade Vinca Mix Hanging Basket item
12" Cora Cascade Vinca Mix Hanging Basket
$30
**NEW ITEM Full sun
12" Fuschia Hanging Basket SWINGTIME (RED/WHITE) item
12" Fuschia Hanging Basket SWINGTIME (RED/WHITE)
$30
12” FUSCHIA SWINGTIME--Red/White Plant in part shade Features - Single, bright blooms that dangle from the foliage. Remove berries and withered flowers. Keep well-watered and shaded on hot days
12" Fuschia Hanging Basket DARK EYES (RED/PURPLE) item
12" Fuschia Hanging Basket DARK EYES (RED/PURPLE)
$30
12” FUSCHIA HANGING BASKET DARK EYES OR DOLLAR PRINCESS Red/Purple Plant in part shade Features - Single, bright blooms that dangle from the foliage. Remove berries and withered flowers. Keep well-watered and shaded on hot days
12" Fuschia Hanging Basket PAULA JANE (PURPLE/PINK) item
12" Fuschia Hanging Basket PAULA JANE (PURPLE/PINK)
$30
12” FUSCHIA HANGING BASKET PAULA JANE Purple/Pink Plant in part shade Features - Single, bright blooms that dangle from the foliage. Remove berries and withered flowers. Keep well watered and shaded on hot days
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket FRUIT COCKTAIL item
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket FRUIT COCKTAIL
$30
FRUIT COCKTAIL Full to Part Sun A beautiful selection of calibrachoa color varieties. Flower Colors: Mix of Yellow, Orange, Pink
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket SUNDANCE item
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket SUNDANCE
$30
SUNDANCE Full to Part Sun A great mix of bright and dark cabaret colors. Flower Colors: Deep Yellow, Deep Blue, and Pink
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket SPIRITS UNITED item
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket SPIRITS UNITED
$30
SPIRITS UNITED Full to Part Sun Calibrachoa mix of patriotic colors Flower Colors: Bright Red, White, Deep Blue
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket VARIETY MIX item
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket VARIETY MIX
$30
VARIETY MIX Full to Part Sun Assorted mixes of Calibrachoa colors Flower Colors: Assorted Vivid Colors
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket PINK item
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket PINK
$30
CALIBRACHOA STRAIGHT COLOR PINK Full to Part Sun A basket full of single colors of Calibrachoas
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket BLUE item
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket BLUE
$30
CALIBRACHOA STRAIGHT COLOR BLUE Full to Part Sun A basket full of single colors of Calibrachoas
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket RED item
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket RED
$30
CALIBRACHOA STRAIGHT COLOR RED Full to Part Sun A basket full of single colors of Calibrachoas
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket WHITE item
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket WHITE
$30
CALIBRACHOA STRAIGHT COLOR WHITE Full to Part Sun A basket full of single colors of Calibrachoas
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket ORANGE item
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket ORANGE
$30
CALIBRACHOA STRAIGHT COLOR ORANGE Full to Part Sun A basket full of single colors of Calibrachoas
12" Caliente Geranium Hanging Basket ROSE item
12" Caliente Geranium Hanging Basket ROSE
$30
12” CALIENTE GERANIUM ROSE COLORED Plant in Full to Part Sun These geraniums produce colorful and sturdy flowers that bloom all year long. Their trailing habit is ideal for hanging baskets, planters, window boxes and beds.
12" Caliente Geranium Hanging Basket LAVENDER item
12" Caliente Geranium Hanging Basket LAVENDER
$30
12” CALIENTE GERANIUM LAVENDER COLORED Plant in Full to Part Sun These geraniums produce colorful and sturdy flowers that bloom all year long. Their trailing habit is ideal for hanging baskets, planters, window boxes and beds.
12" Caliente Geranium Hanging Basket DARK RED item
12" Caliente Geranium Hanging Basket DARK RED
$30
12” CALIENTE GERANIUM DARK RED Plant in Full to Part Sun These geraniums produce colorful and sturdy flowers that bloom all year long. Their trailing habit is ideal for hanging baskets, planters, window boxes and beds.
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket YELLOW item
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket YELLOW
$30
12” TUBEROUS BEGONIA YELLOW Plant in filtered sun or shade. The Tuberous Begonia is simply brilliant vibrant color all season. Use in shaded gardens, patio pots and hanging baskets.
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket PINK item
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket PINK
$30
12” TUBEROUS BEGONIA PINK Plant in filtered sun or shade. The Tuberous Begonia is simply brilliant vibrant color all season. Use in shaded gardens, patio pots and hanging baskets.
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket RED item
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket RED
$30
12” TUBEROUS BEGONIA RED Plant in filtered sun or shade. The Tuberous Begonia is simply brilliant vibrant color all season. Use in shaded gardens, patio pots and hanging baskets.
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket ORANGE item
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket ORANGE
$30
12” TUBEROUS BEGONIA ORANGE Plant in filtered sun or shade. The Tuberous Begonia is simply brilliant vibrant color all season. Use in shaded gardens, patio pots and hanging baskets.
10 Hole Pouch--MIX COLOR Beacon Impatiens item
10 Hole Pouch--MIX COLOR Beacon Impatiens
$20
BEACON IMPATIEN MIXED COLOR Full Shade to Part Shade Please refer to page one for care
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--PINK item
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--PINK
$30
RIEGER BEGONIA PINK WITH SPIKE Plant In Shade or Part Shade. Provides an abundance of brightly colored blooms all season long.
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--YELLOW item
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--YELLOW
$30
RIEGER BEGONIA YELLOW WITH SPIKE Plant In Shade or Part Shade. Provides an abundance of brightly colored blooms all season long.
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--RED item
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--RED
$30
RIEGER BEGONIA RED WITH SPIKE Plant In Shade or Part Shade. Provides an abundance of brightly colored blooms all season long.
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--ORANGE/YELLOW BI-COLOR item
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--ORANGE/YELLOW BI-COLOR
$30
RIEGER BEGONIA ORANGE/YELLOW BI-COLOR WITH SPIKE Plant In Shade or Part Shade. Provides an abundance of brightly colored blooms all season long.
12" Mixed New Guinea Impatiens PATIO POT w/Spike item
12" Mixed New Guinea Impatiens PATIO POT w/Spike
$30
NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS PATIO POT With Spike Morning/Late Afternoon Sun or Shade
12" PATIO POT-EYE CARAMBA item
12" PATIO POT-EYE CARAMBA
$30
EYE CARAMBA Full to Part Sun A beautiful mix of Verbena, Petunias, and Calibrachoa Flower Colors: Blue and White
12" PATIO POT-BERRY BASKET
$30
BERRY BASKET Full to Part Sun A great combination of petunias, verbena and calibrachoa for a pink-y combination! Flower Colors: Burgundy and White
12" PATIO POT-PARADISE SUNRISE
$30
PARADISE SUNRISE Full to Part Sun A great red combination of Petunias, Calibrachoa, and Verbena Flower Colors: Pink, Yellow, White
12" PATIO POT-PLAYDATE
$30
PLAYDATE Full to Part Sun A great mix of Petunias, Verbena, and Calibrachoa Flower Colors: Red, Yellow, and Lavender
12" Geranium Combo w/Spike & Vinca Vine PATIO POT-PINK item
12" Geranium Combo w/Spike & Vinca Vine PATIO POT-PINK
$30
GERANIUM COMBO PINK WITH SPIKE & VINCA VINE Full Sun to Part Shade
12" Geranium Combo w/Spike & Vinca Vine PATIO POT-LAVENDER item
12" Geranium Combo w/Spike & Vinca Vine PATIO POT-LAVENDER
$30
GERANIUM COMBO LAVENDER WITH SPIKE & VINCA VINE Full Sun to Part Shade
12" Geranium Combo w/Spike & Vinca Vine PATIO POT-RED item
12" Geranium Combo w/Spike & Vinca Vine PATIO POT-RED
$30
GERANIUM COMBO RED WITH SPIKE & VINCA VINE Full Sun to Part Shade
16" Patio Pot Sunpatiens ELECTRIC ORANGE item
16" Patio Pot Sunpatiens ELECTRIC ORANGE
$40
SUNPATIENS ELECTRIC ORANGE Full to Part Sun A beautiful porch pot full of sun loving Sunpatiens
16" Patio Pot Sunpatiens LILAC item
16" Patio Pot Sunpatiens LILAC
$40
SUNPATIENS LILAC Full to Part Sun A beautiful porch pot full of sun loving Sunpatiens
16" Patio Pot Sunpatiens ROAYAL MAGENTA item
16" Patio Pot Sunpatiens ROAYAL MAGENTA
$40
SUNPATIENS ROYAL MAGENTA Full to Part Sun A beautiful porch pot full of sun loving Sunpatiens
16" Patio Pot Sunpatiens MIXED COLORS item
16" Patio Pot Sunpatiens MIXED COLORS
$40
SUNPATIENS MIXED COLORS Full to Part Sun A beautiful porch pot full of sun loving Sunpatiens Combination of Orange/Lilac/Magenta/White
16" Patio Pot Whopper Begonia ROSE BRONZE LEAF item
16" Patio Pot Whopper Begonia ROSE BRONZE LEAF
$40
WHOPPER BEGONIA ROSE BRONZE LEAF Full to Part Shade A nice porch pot full of Begonias for those shade loving places
16" Patio Pot Whopper Begonia RED BRONZE LEAF item
16" Patio Pot Whopper Begonia RED BRONZE LEAF
$40
WHOPPER BEGONIA RED BRONZE LEAF Full to Part Shade A nice porch pot full of Begonias for those shade loving places
16" Patio Pot Wizard Mix Coleus item
16" Patio Pot Wizard Mix Coleus
$40
WIZARD MIX COLEUS Shade to Part Shade A great mix of assorted foliage colors

