Spring Flower Flat and Basket Sale

YELLOW SWEET BANANA Matures in 72 Days 6 in long fruit Long pointed yellow fruit make this variety looks like a hot pepper but it has sweet flesh. Pointed light yellow turning to bright red. It has always been popular for frying and cooking. Sold in a 4” pot each.

YELLOW SWEET BANANA Matures in 72 Days 6 in long fruit Long pointed yellow fruit make this variety looks like a hot pepper but it has sweet flesh. Pointed light yellow turning to bright red. It has always been popular for frying and cooking. Sold in a 4” pot each.

seeMoreDetailsMobile