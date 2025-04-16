Spring Flower Flat and Basket Sale

MARIGOLD
MARIGOLD
Salvia all RED Short-36 count flat
$17
Height 8"-12"
Plant in Full to Part Sun
These brilliant red flowers are great
for flower beds. These flowers also
attract hummingbirds & butterflies.
Salvia-All Red TALL-36 count flat
$17
Height 16"-24"
Plant in Full to Part Sun
These brilliant red flowers are great
for flower beds. These flowers also
attract hummingbirds & butterflies.
Victoria Blue Salvia 36 count flat
$17
Height 12"-20"
Plant in Full to Part Sun
This upright plant attracts
hummingbirdsand butterflies.
They are excellent for flower beds
and fresh cut flower arrangements
Beacon Impatiens-MIXED COLORS--36 count flat
$17
Height 6-9"
Plant in full to part shade.
Beacon variety is a shade loving plant
that does great all summer long
MIXED COLORS--VARIES
Snapdragons-Mixed colors-SHORT 36 count flat
$17
Growth height: 8"-12" SHORT
Plant in Full to Part Sun
These tall flowers are excellent for
fresh cut flower arrangements or
in flower beds
Snapdragons-Mixed colors-MEDIUM 36 count flat
$17
Growth height: 18"-24" MEDIUM
Plant in Full to Part Sun
These tall flowers are excellent for
fresh cut flower arrangements or
in flower beds
Snapdragons-Mixed colors-TALL 36 count flat
$17
Growth Height: 30"-36" TALL
Plant in Full to Part Sun
These tall flowers are excellent for
fresh cut flower arrangements or
in flower beds
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--RED flower 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA
“Red Leaf” RED flowers
Height 6-12”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
These plants are excellent for beds with their
red or bronze leaves creating a foliage and
the flowers adding color.
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--PINK flower 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA
“Red Leaf” PINK flowers
Height 6-12”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
These plants are excellent for beds with their
red or bronze leaves creating a foliage and
the flowers adding color.
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--WHITE flower 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA
“Red Leaf” WHITE flowers
Height 6-12”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
These plants are excellent for beds with their
red or bronze leaves creating a foliage and
the flowers adding color.
Wax Begonia--Red Leaf--MIXED COLOR flower 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA
“Red Leaf” MIXED COLOR flowers
Height 6-12”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
These plants are excellent for beds with their
red or bronze leaves creating a foliage and
the flowers adding color.
Wax Begonia Green Leaf RED flowers 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA
“Green Leaf” RED flower
Height 6-12”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
These plants are excellent for beds with
their green leaves creating a foliage and
the flowers adding color.
Wax Begonia Green Leaf PINK flowers 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA
“Green Leaf” PINK flower
Height 6-12”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
These plants are excellent for beds with
their green leaves creating a foliage and
the flowers adding color.
Waxed begonia Green Leaf WHITE flowers 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA
“Green Leaf” WHITE flower
Height 6-12”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
These plants are excellent for beds with
their green leaves creating a foliage and
the flowers adding color.
Wax begonia Green Leaf MIXED flowers 36 count flat
$17
WAX BEGONIA
“Green Leaf” MIXED COLOR flowers
Height 6-12”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
These plants are excellent for beds with
their green leaves creating a foliage and
the flowers adding color.
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of RED
$38
SEED GERANIUMS - 4” Pots RED
Height 12-16”
Full Sun to Part Shade
While slightly smaller bloom size than common
geraniums, these plants make it affordable to
plant mass quantities in beds.
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of WHITE
$38
SEED GERANIUMS - 4” Pots WHITE
Height 12-16”
Full Sun to Part Shade
While slightly smaller bloom size than common
geraniums, these plants make it affordable to
plant mass quantities in beds.
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of SALMON/ORANGE
$38
SEED GERANIUMS - 4” Pots SALMON/ORANGE
Height 12-16”
Full Sun to Part Shade
While slightly smaller bloom size than common
geraniums, these plants make it affordable to
plant mass quantities in beds.
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of VIOLET
$38
SEED GERANIUMS - 4” Pots VIOLET
Height 12-16”
Full Sun to Part Shade
While slightly smaller bloom size than common
geraniums, these plants make it affordable to
plant mass quantities in beds.
Seed Geraniums 3.5" Pots/18 Pac Flat of PINK
$38
SEED GERANIUMS - 4” Pots PINK
Height 12-16”
Full Sun to Part Shade
While slightly smaller bloom size than common
geraniums, these plants make it affordable to
plant mass quantities in beds.
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac RED
$52
COMMON GERANIUMS RED
Height 12-18”
Full Sun to Part Shade
These large flowering plants look great in
containers and as well in flower beds.
Deadheading of old flowers encourage new
growth all summer long.
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac WHITE
$52
COMMON GERANIUMS WHITE
Height 12-18”
Full Sun to Part Shade
These large flowering plants look great in
containers and as well in flower beds.
Deadheading of old flowers encourage new
growth all summer long.
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac SALMON
$52
COMMON GERANIUMS SALMON
Height 12-18”
Full Sun to Part Shade
These large flowering plants look great in
containers and as well in flower beds.
Deadheading of old flowers encourage new
growth all summer long.
Common Geraniums 4.5" pots/8 pac VIOLET
$52
COMMON GERANIUMS VIOLET
Height 12-18”
Full Sun to Part Shade
These large flowering plants look great in
containers and as well in flower beds.
Deadheading of old flowers encourage new
growth all summer long.
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac PINK
$52
Hybrid Trailing Petunias PINK
Height 3-6”
Spread 40-46”
Full Sun or Partial Shade
Use these bright flowers all season long in
pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to
grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for
continuous blooms
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac BLUE
$52
Hybrid Trailing Petunias BLUE
Height 3-6”
Spread 40-46”
Full Sun or Partial Shade
Use these bright flowers all season long in
pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to
grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for
continuous blooms
Hybrid Trailing Petunias PURPLE/MAGENTA
Height 3-6”
Spread 40-46”
Full Sun or Partial Shade
Use these bright flowers all season long in
pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to
grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for
continuous blooms
Hybrid Trailing Petunias 4.5" pots/8 pac WHITE
$52
Hybrid Trailing Petunias WHITE
Height 3-6”
Spread 40-46”
Full Sun or Partial Shade
Use these bright flowers all season long in
pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to
grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for
continuous blooms
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac RED
$52
SUNPATIENS RED
Height 12-24”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
A new type of Impatiens that thrive in
hot, sunny conditions. Plants will flower
from spring through hard frost
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac WHITE
$52
SUNPATIENS WHITE
Height 12-24”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
A new type of Impatiens that thrive in
hot, sunny conditions. Plants will flower
from spring through hard frost
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac BLUSH PINK
$52
SUNPATIENS BLUSH PINK
Height 12-24”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
A new type of Impatiens that thrive in
hot, sunny conditions. Plants will flower
from spring through hard frost
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac LILAC
$52
SUNPATIENS LILAC
Height 12-24”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
A new type of Impatiens that thrive in
hot, sunny conditions. Plants will flower
from spring through hard frost
Sun Patiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac MAGENTA
$52
SUNPATIENS MAGENTA
Height 12-24”
Plant in Full Sun to Part Shade
A new type of Impatiens that thrive in
hot, sunny conditions. Plants will flower
from spring through hard frost
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac RED
$52
NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS RED
“Magnum”
Height 12-24”
Space 10-12” Apart
Morning or Late Afternoon Sun
This mounding type flower works best under
shaded porches, shade beds, and also looks
great in combo planters.
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac PINK
$52
NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS PINK
“Magnum”
Height 12-24”
Space 10-12” Apart
Morning or Late Afternoon Sun
This mounding type flower works best under
shaded porches, shade beds, and also looks
great in combo planters.
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac WHITE
$52
NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS WHITE
“Magnum”
Height 12-24”
Space 10-12” Apart
Morning or Late Afternoon Sun
This mounding type flower works best under
shaded porches, shade beds, and also looks
great in combo planters.
New Guinea Impatiens 4.5" Pots/8 pac PURPLE
$52
NEW GUINEA IMPATIENS PURPLE
“Magnum”
Height 12-24”
Space 10-12” Apart
Morning or Late Afternoon Sun
This mounding type flower works best under
shaded porches, shade beds, and also looks
great in combo planters.
Gerbera Daisy RED
$7.50
GERBERA DAISY RED
Plant in Full to Part Sun
Excellent as a cut flower. Plant in any
garden arrangement to add brilliant color.
Also, be sure to mulch around the bottom
because it likes cool roots.
Gerber Daisy YELLOW
$7.50
GERBERA DAISY YELLOW
Plant in Full to Part Sun
Excellent as a cut flower. Plant in any
garden arrangement to add brilliant color.
Also, be sure to mulch around the bottom
because it likes cool roots.
Gerber Daisy ORANGE
$7.50
GERBERA DAISY ORANGE
Plant in Full to Part Sun
Excellent as a cut flower. Plant in any
garden arrangement to add brilliant color.
Also, be sure to mulch around the bottom
because it likes cool roots.
Gerber Daisy PINK
$7.50
GERBERA DAISY PINK
Plant in Full to Part Sun
Excellent as a cut flower. Plant in any
garden arrangement to add brilliant color.
Also, be sure to mulch around the bottom
because it likes cool roots.
Hybrid Trailing Lobelia WHITE
$7.50
TRAILING LOBELIA WHITE
Plant in Shade to Part Shade
Use in patio pots, hanging baskets
and landscape. Heat tolerant. Blooms
all summer.
Hybrid Trailing Lobelia BLUE
$7.50
TRAILING LOBELIA BLUE
Plant in Shade to Part Shade
Use in patio pots, hanging baskets
and landscape. Heat tolerant. Blooms
all summer.
Sweet Potato Vine/Green
$7.50
SWEET POTATO VINE
Height 18-30” Spread
Plant in full sun to partial sun.
Trailing, compact foliage perfect
for patio pots and landscape. Easy
to grow, looks great all season.
Spikes
$5
SPIKE
Height 18-24”
Sun to Part Shade
Spikes may be used in flower beds,
but they make a great center for any
hanging basket or porch planter.
VInca Vine
$5
VINCA VINE
Can spread or hang 24”
Full Sun to Shade
This is an excellent accent plant
for any hanging basket or container.
Basil-HERB
$5
BASIL
Plant in Sun to Part Sun
Great for many cooking uses. Often used
for pestos and Italian dishes
Oregano-HERB
$5
OREGANO
Plant in Sun to Part Sun
Great for many cooking uses. Most often
used to season meat, vegetables, and fish.
Combines well with spicy food
Cilantro-HERB
$5
CILANTRO
Plant in Sun to Part Sun
Great for many cooking uses. Often used in
guacamole, salsa, and Mexican dishes
Flat Leaf Italian Parsley-HERB
$5
FLAT LEAF ITALIAN PARSLEY
Plant in Sun to Part Sun
Great for many cooking uses. Often used in
salsas or as a garnish
Rosemary-HERB
$5
ROSEMARY
Plant in Sun to Part Sun
Great for many cooking uses. Often used as a
garnish, added flavor, or barbecuing
Strawberry (3.5" pot)
$3
**NEW: 3.5" pot of strawberries plant
Big Boy Tomato
$5
“BIG BOY”
Matures in 78 Days
1-2 lb. fruit size
Produces a meaty, thick
walled fruit
Sold in a 4” pot each
Early Girl Tomato
$5
“EARLY GIRL”
Matures in 52-62 Days
5 oz. fruit size
Produces high yields of
tasty fruit all summer long.
Great for slicing,
disease resistant.
Sold in a 4” pot each
Cherry Tomato
$5
Cherry Tomato
Matures in 75 Days
1” fruit size
Produces a continuous supply
of cheery size fruits all summer
long.
Sold in a 4” pot each
Roma Tomato
$5
**NEW
Roma Tomato plant, sold in 4" pot
12" Cherry Tomato Hanging Basket
$17
CHERRY TOMATO Hanging Basket
Matures in 70 Days
1-2 oz. fruit size
Produces high yields of
cherry sized fruit all summer
long. Great for snacking,
or topping on a salad.
Sold in a Hanging Basket
Green Bell Pepper
$5
GREEN BELL
Matures in 75 Days
4-6 oz. fruit size
Smooth thick walls are ideal for stuffing
or fresh salads. Fuller maturing
produces sweeter crimson red peppers.
Sold in a 4” pot each.
Jalapeno Pepper
$5
JALAPENO
Matures in 75 Days
3.5” x 1“
A thick-walled Jalapeno with fiery hot
purgency. Slightly tapered, sausage
shaped fruit are very smooth and
deep green turning red.
Sold in a 4” pot each.
Yellow Sweet Banana Pepper
$5
YELLOW SWEET BANANA
Matures in 72 Days
6 in long fruit
Long pointed yellow fruit make this
variety looks like a hot pepper but it has
sweet flesh. Pointed light yellow turning
to bright red. It has always been popular
for frying and cooking.
Sold in a 4” pot each.
12" Basket of Fire Hanging Basket
$20
**NEW ITEM
Full sun
Peppers grown in a hanging basket
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket PINK
$30
12” HYBRID TRAILING PETUNIA PINK
Height 3-6”
Spread 40-46”
Full Sun or Partial Shade
Use these bright flowers all season long in
pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to
grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for
continuous blooms
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket PURPLE/MAGENTA
$30
12” HYBRID TRAILING PETUNIA PURPLE/MAGENTA
Height 3-6”
Spread 40-46”
Full Sun or Partial Shade
Use these bright flowers all season long in
pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to
grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for
continuous blooms
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket RED
$30
12” HYBRID TRAILING PETUNIA RED
Height 3-6”
Spread 40-46”
Full Sun or Partial Shade
Use these bright flowers all season long in
pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to
grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for
continuous blooms
12" Hybrid Trailing Petunia Hanging Basket BLUE
$30
12” HYBRID TRAILING PETUNIA BLUE
Height 3-6”
Spread 40-46”
Full Sun or Partial Shade
Use these bright flowers all season long in
pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to
grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for
continuous blooms
12" Hybrid Petunia Hanging Basket MIXED COLOR
$30
12” HYBRID TRAILING PETUNIA MIXED COLOR
Height 3-6”
Spread 40-46”
Full Sun or Partial Shade
Use these bright flowers all season long in
pots and hanging baskets. They are easy to
grow and maintain. For bed results, clip for
continuous blooms
12" New Guinea Impatiens Mix Hanging Basket
$30
12” NEW GUINEA IMPATIEN MIX HANGING BASKET
Height 12-24”
Space 10-12” Apart
Morning or Late Afternoon Sun
12" Sunpatiens Mix Hanging Basket
$30
**NEW ITEM
SUNPATIENS HANG BASKET
Full to Part Sun
A beautiful hanging basket full of sun
loving Sunpatiens
12" Cora Cascade Vinca Mix Hanging Basket
$30
**NEW ITEM
Full sun
12" Fuschia Hanging Basket SWINGTIME (RED/WHITE)
$30
12” FUSCHIA
SWINGTIME--Red/White
Plant in part shade
Features - Single, bright blooms that
dangle from the foliage. Remove berries
and withered flowers. Keep well-watered
and shaded on hot days
12" Fuschia Hanging Basket DARK EYES (RED/PURPLE)
$30
12” FUSCHIA HANGING BASKET
DARK EYES OR DOLLAR PRINCESS
Red/Purple
Plant in part shade
Features - Single, bright blooms that
dangle from the foliage. Remove berries
and withered flowers. Keep well-watered
and shaded on hot days
12" Fuschia Hanging Basket PAULA JANE (PURPLE/PINK)
$30
12” FUSCHIA HANGING BASKET
PAULA JANE
Purple/Pink
Plant in part shade
Features - Single, bright blooms that
dangle from the foliage. Remove berries
and withered flowers. Keep well watered
and shaded on hot days
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket FRUIT COCKTAIL
$30
FRUIT COCKTAIL
Full to Part Sun
A beautiful selection of calibrachoa
color varieties.
Flower Colors: Mix of Yellow,
Orange, Pink
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket SUNDANCE
$30
SUNDANCE
Full to Part Sun
A great mix of bright and dark
cabaret colors.
Flower Colors: Deep Yellow, Deep Blue,
and Pink
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket SPIRITS UNITED
$30
SPIRITS UNITED
Full to Part Sun
Calibrachoa mix of patriotic colors
Flower Colors: Bright Red, White, Deep Blue
12" Calibrachoa Mixed Color Hanging Basket VARIETY MIX
$30
VARIETY MIX
Full to Part Sun
Assorted mixes of Calibrachoa colors
Flower Colors: Assorted Vivid Colors
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket PINK
$30
CALIBRACHOA STRAIGHT COLOR PINK
Full to Part Sun
A basket full of single colors of Calibrachoas
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket BLUE
$30
CALIBRACHOA STRAIGHT COLOR BLUE
Full to Part Sun
A basket full of single colors of Calibrachoas
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket RED
$30
CALIBRACHOA STRAIGHT COLOR RED
Full to Part Sun
A basket full of single colors of Calibrachoas
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket WHITE
$30
CALIBRACHOA STRAIGHT COLOR WHITE
Full to Part Sun
A basket full of single colors of Calibrachoas
12" Calibrachoa Straight Color Hanging Basket ORANGE
$30
CALIBRACHOA STRAIGHT COLOR ORANGE
Full to Part Sun
A basket full of single colors of Calibrachoas
12" Caliente Geranium Hanging Basket ROSE
$30
12” CALIENTE GERANIUM
ROSE COLORED
Plant in Full to Part Sun
These geraniums produce colorful and
sturdy flowers that bloom all year long.
Their trailing habit is ideal for hanging
baskets, planters, window boxes and beds.
12" Caliente Geranium Hanging Basket LAVENDER
$30
12” CALIENTE GERANIUM
LAVENDER COLORED
Plant in Full to Part Sun
These geraniums produce colorful and
sturdy flowers that bloom all year long.
Their trailing habit is ideal for hanging
baskets, planters, window boxes and beds.
12" Caliente Geranium Hanging Basket DARK RED
$30
12” CALIENTE GERANIUM
DARK RED
Plant in Full to Part Sun
These geraniums produce colorful and
sturdy flowers that bloom all year long.
Their trailing habit is ideal for hanging
baskets, planters, window boxes and beds.
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket YELLOW
$30
12” TUBEROUS BEGONIA
YELLOW
Plant in filtered sun or shade.
The Tuberous Begonia is simply brilliant
vibrant color all season. Use in shaded
gardens, patio pots and hanging baskets.
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket PINK
$30
12” TUBEROUS BEGONIA
PINK
Plant in filtered sun or shade.
The Tuberous Begonia is simply brilliant
vibrant color all season. Use in shaded
gardens, patio pots and hanging baskets.
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket RED
$30
12” TUBEROUS BEGONIA
RED
Plant in filtered sun or shade.
The Tuberous Begonia is simply brilliant
vibrant color all season. Use in shaded
gardens, patio pots and hanging baskets.
12" Tuberous Begonia Hanging Basket ORANGE
$30
12” TUBEROUS BEGONIA
ORANGE
Plant in filtered sun or shade.
The Tuberous Begonia is simply brilliant
vibrant color all season. Use in shaded
gardens, patio pots and hanging baskets.
10 Hole Pouch--MIX COLOR Beacon Impatiens
$20
BEACON IMPATIEN MIXED COLOR
Full Shade to Part Shade
Please refer to page one for care
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--PINK
$30
RIEGER BEGONIA PINK
WITH SPIKE
Plant In Shade or Part Shade.
Provides an abundance of brightly
colored blooms all season long.
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--YELLOW
$30
RIEGER BEGONIA YELLOW
WITH SPIKE
Plant In Shade or Part Shade.
Provides an abundance of brightly
colored blooms all season long.
12" Rieger Begonia w/Spike PATIO POT--RED
$30
RIEGER BEGONIA RED
WITH SPIKE
Plant In Shade or Part Shade.
Provides an abundance of brightly
colored blooms all season long.
