Admits one for the adult prom: Five Decades of Prom, One Magical Night!
Admits one for the adult prom: Five Decades of Prom, One Magical Night!
Kids Fair
Free
Kids Fair is free for those purchasing Prom tickets. Please indicate how many kids you'll be bringing by selecting the corresponding number of free tickets. This will help get an accurate count of the food we need to prepare. Also, consider adding a donation if you would like to and are able to help even further. Mahalo!
Kids Fair is free for those purchasing Prom tickets. Please indicate how many kids you'll be bringing by selecting the corresponding number of free tickets. This will help get an accurate count of the food we need to prepare. Also, consider adding a donation if you would like to and are able to help even further. Mahalo!
Texas BBQ Plate - Food Only
$25
Can't make it to prom but would still like to eat Texas-style barbecue? You're in luck! Purchase just a plate of barbecue and come and pick it up at the kitchen on May 10 at 5pm.
Can't make it to prom but would still like to eat Texas-style barbecue? You're in luck! Purchase just a plate of barbecue and come and pick it up at the kitchen on May 10 at 5pm.
Add a donation for The Derek Sakaguchi Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!