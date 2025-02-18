Spend the full day at the Washington DC National Press Club for “Five Decades. One Mission.” Enjoy afternoon presentations by movement pioneers, four course vegan banquet, and evening gala.
Just the Talks: $295
Enjoy afternoon presentations and evening gala at the Washington DC National Press Club, but dinner is on your own at one of the local vegan restaurants.
Just Banquet and Evening Gala: $195
Enjoy a four-course vegan banquet at the Washington DC National Press Club, then participate in the evening gala.
Sponsored All-inclusive Package for Two: $1,995
This sponsorship package includes two VIP all-inclusive tickets plus your organization's logo on our website, acknowledgment of your organization’s sponsorship during the evening gala, and a small exhibit table.
Sponsored Table for Eight: $1,995
This sponsorship package includes your reserved banquet table for eight, admission for eight to the evening gala, and your or your organization's logo on our website.
Remote Access to Talks: $95
Can’t make it to DC for the event but want to hear from the animal rights trail blazers at home? We’ve got you covered with video recordings of the afternoon talks and evening gala.
