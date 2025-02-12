Five Keys Auction

🎯 Value: $7,100 | 🌊 El Bajadero: Luxury Getaway in Baja California Sur
8 Days / 7 Nights for Up to 8 Guests
📍 El Pescadero, Baja California Sur, Mexico
🛏️ 4 Bedrooms | 5 Beds | 5.5 Baths
📅 Stay available August 2025 – August 2026
| 🧡 Opening Bid: $3,500
Experience your dream vacation in style.
El Bajadero is a luxurious private home perched on a coastal hillside in El Pescadero, designed for families or groups of friends who love traveling together—without sacrificing space or comfort. The cascading architecture means every bedroom enjoys stunning ocean views.
🏡 Property Highlights
12-ft ceilings in the main living room with wrap-around terrace
Outdoor dining for 10 shaded by a pergola
BBQ + two outdoor seating areas
Fully independent casita with separate kitchen + entrance
Chef’s kitchen, wine fridge, Sonos system, Ring security
Adheres to Airbnb’s 5-step enhanced cleaning process
💦 Resort-Level Pool Amenities
In-pool spa + Baja shelf with built-in tanning beds
Bar, fridge, and outdoor shower
Separately zoned speakers for poolside vibes
📍 Why El Pescadero?
Close to Los Cabos airport and ideal for:
🌮 Food lovers
🧘♀️ Wellness seekers
🎨 Art & culture explorers
🥾 Outdoor adventurers
Guests receive a curated guidebook packed with local tips and must-dos.
✈️ Trip Details
8-day / 7-night stay (Saturday–Saturday or Sunday–Sunday)
Valid from August 2025 through August 2026 (subject to availability)
Airfare and airport transportation not included
📬 To book: Contact Laura Hayes at [email protected]
🧡 Generously donated by Home Free supporters: Monica Pressley, Drew Banks, and Nick Rubashkin
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
🎯 Value: $7,100 | 🌊 El Bajadero: Luxury Getaway in Baja California Sur
8 Days / 7 Nights for Up to 8 Guests
📍 El Pescadero, Baja California Sur, Mexico
🛏️ 4 Bedrooms | 5 Beds | 5.5 Baths
📅 Stay available August 2025 – August 2026
| 🧡 Opening Bid: $3,500
Experience your dream vacation in style.
El Bajadero is a luxurious private home perched on a coastal hillside in El Pescadero, designed for families or groups of friends who love traveling together—without sacrificing space or comfort. The cascading architecture means every bedroom enjoys stunning ocean views.
🏡 Property Highlights
12-ft ceilings in the main living room with wrap-around terrace
Outdoor dining for 10 shaded by a pergola
BBQ + two outdoor seating areas
Fully independent casita with separate kitchen + entrance
Chef’s kitchen, wine fridge, Sonos system, Ring security
Adheres to Airbnb’s 5-step enhanced cleaning process
💦 Resort-Level Pool Amenities
In-pool spa + Baja shelf with built-in tanning beds
Bar, fridge, and outdoor shower
Separately zoned speakers for poolside vibes
📍 Why El Pescadero?
Close to Los Cabos airport and ideal for:
🌮 Food lovers
🧘♀️ Wellness seekers
🎨 Art & culture explorers
🥾 Outdoor adventurers
Guests receive a curated guidebook packed with local tips and must-dos.
✈️ Trip Details
8-day / 7-night stay (Saturday–Saturday or Sunday–Sunday)
Valid from August 2025 through August 2026 (subject to availability)
Airfare and airport transportation not included
📬 To book: Contact Laura Hayes at [email protected]
🧡 Generously donated by Home Free supporters: Monica Pressley, Drew Banks, and Nick Rubashkin
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Private Party for 21 at “The Factory” Loft
$2,100
Starting bid
Value: Priceless | If you’ve ever been to a party at White Space Design, Inc.’s loft, a.k.a. “The Factory” coined by Heide Oberndorf 21 years ago, you’ll never forget it. What happens here, stays here. Pick a mutually agreed upon Friday or Saturday from July – March, 2025, for up to 21 friends for an unforgettable soirée. Light the candles! Get the ice out! Roll the rug up! It's today! And we'll give life quite a tumble! And we'll live life, all the way! Call the cops out! Raise a ruckus! Pull the stops out! It's today!
Choose a Friday or Saturday between July 2024 and March 2025 for a private soirée filled with:
🍾 Champagne, fine wines (including Kistler), and endless cocktails
🍸 Martinis, Manhattans, Paper Planes – pick your poison
🧀 Tequila, cheese, and caviar tastings
🍣 Sushi and gourmet appetizers by Chef Cheela
Located at 601 4th Street, San Francisco, this legendary party promises music, mischief, and memories. What happens at The Factory… stays there.
| Minimum Bid: $2,100 |
Generously donated by Lady Isabel von Blutenberg, Olivia Mary DeHavilland, and Ruthie Brin Bader Ginsburg McMahon (and Sheila)
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: Priceless | If you’ve ever been to a party at White Space Design, Inc.’s loft, a.k.a. “The Factory” coined by Heide Oberndorf 21 years ago, you’ll never forget it. What happens here, stays here. Pick a mutually agreed upon Friday or Saturday from July – March, 2025, for up to 21 friends for an unforgettable soirée. Light the candles! Get the ice out! Roll the rug up! It's today! And we'll give life quite a tumble! And we'll live life, all the way! Call the cops out! Raise a ruckus! Pull the stops out! It's today!
Choose a Friday or Saturday between July 2024 and March 2025 for a private soirée filled with:
🍾 Champagne, fine wines (including Kistler), and endless cocktails
🍸 Martinis, Manhattans, Paper Planes – pick your poison
🧀 Tequila, cheese, and caviar tastings
🍣 Sushi and gourmet appetizers by Chef Cheela
Located at 601 4th Street, San Francisco, this legendary party promises music, mischief, and memories. What happens at The Factory… stays there.
| Minimum Bid: $2,100 |
Generously donated by Lady Isabel von Blutenberg, Olivia Mary DeHavilland, and Ruthie Brin Bader Ginsburg McMahon (and Sheila)
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Foursome at Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae, CA
$500
Starting bid
| One of the Bay Area’s Finest Private Courses | Play a round of golf for four at the exclusive Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae, CA—designed by the legendary Dr. Alister MacKenzie, the architect behind Augusta National, Cypress Point, and Royal Melbourne. This picturesque course offers a peaceful and immersive golf experience just minutes from the city, with lush tree-lined fairways and stunning views.
| A Priceless Golfing Experience| Whether you're an avid golfer or treating clients or friends to a day out, this is a rare opportunity to enjoy one of Northern California’s best-kept secrets.
To arrange your tee time, please contact Sheila at [email protected] or 415.505.3552. Tee times are subject to availability and must be booked before December 2025.
| Value: Priceless
| Generously donated by Tony Addario |
As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy (17%). To avoid this, click “Other” and enter zero. Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge and ensures 100% of your donation goes directly to helping our clients—not to platform fees.
| One of the Bay Area’s Finest Private Courses | Play a round of golf for four at the exclusive Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae, CA—designed by the legendary Dr. Alister MacKenzie, the architect behind Augusta National, Cypress Point, and Royal Melbourne. This picturesque course offers a peaceful and immersive golf experience just minutes from the city, with lush tree-lined fairways and stunning views.
| A Priceless Golfing Experience| Whether you're an avid golfer or treating clients or friends to a day out, this is a rare opportunity to enjoy one of Northern California’s best-kept secrets.
To arrange your tee time, please contact Sheila at [email protected] or 415.505.3552. Tee times are subject to availability and must be booked before December 2025.
| Value: Priceless
| Generously donated by Tony Addario |
As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy (17%). To avoid this, click “Other” and enter zero. Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge and ensures 100% of your donation goes directly to helping our clients—not to platform fees.
Macy Gray | Palace of Fine Arts | Second Row
$175
Starting bid
Value: $370 | 2 Orchestra Tickets | Row B | Seats 1 & 2 | July 12 |
Catch Grammy Award-winning artist Macy Gray live at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco! These incredible second-row seats (Orch, Row B, Seats 1 & 2) put you up close for a soulful night of music from one of the most distinctive voices in R&B and soul.
Known for her raspy tone and emotionally rich performances, Macy Gray skyrocketed to fame with her global hit "I Try" and multi-platinum album On How Life Is. With five Grammy nominations and a win under her belt, plus appearances in films like Training Day and For Colored Girls, Gray continues to captivate audiences around the world.
🎤 Don't miss this unforgettable experience with a true icon of modern soul.
Generously donated by Ruthie Brin Bader Ginsburg McMahon.
💡 Note: As you check out, Zeffy may prompt a 17% tip to support their platform. To ensure 100% of your donation goes to Five Keys, just click “Other” and enter $0. We chose Zeffy because it’s free for nonprofits—no hidden fees, just impact.
Value: $370 | 2 Orchestra Tickets | Row B | Seats 1 & 2 | July 12 |
Catch Grammy Award-winning artist Macy Gray live at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco! These incredible second-row seats (Orch, Row B, Seats 1 & 2) put you up close for a soulful night of music from one of the most distinctive voices in R&B and soul.
Known for her raspy tone and emotionally rich performances, Macy Gray skyrocketed to fame with her global hit "I Try" and multi-platinum album On How Life Is. With five Grammy nominations and a win under her belt, plus appearances in films like Training Day and For Colored Girls, Gray continues to captivate audiences around the world.
🎤 Don't miss this unforgettable experience with a true icon of modern soul.
Generously donated by Ruthie Brin Bader Ginsburg McMahon.
💡 Note: As you check out, Zeffy may prompt a 17% tip to support their platform. To ensure 100% of your donation goes to Five Keys, just click “Other” and enter $0. We chose Zeffy because it’s free for nonprofits—no hidden fees, just impact.
5-Course Chef’s Dinner for 5 | Alexander’s Steakhouse
$400
Starting bid
Value: $825 | An unforgettable night awaits you and four guests at the luxurious Alexander’s Steakhouse in San Francisco! | Enjoy an exclusive 5-course Chef-Curated PRIVATE dinner, featuring standout dishes like Hamachi Shots, Grilled Octopus, and Filet Mignon with Béarnaise. | This one-of-a-kind menu was designed just for Five Keys and showcases the best of modern fine dining. | Located inside ONE65 on O’Farrell Street, this is an experience to savor. | Alcohol not included. Reservation required. Contact [email protected] to book. | Generously donated by David Brungard, Vice President of Operations, Alexander’s Group Corporate.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: $825 | An unforgettable night awaits you and four guests at the luxurious Alexander’s Steakhouse in San Francisco! | Enjoy an exclusive 5-course Chef-Curated PRIVATE dinner, featuring standout dishes like Hamachi Shots, Grilled Octopus, and Filet Mignon with Béarnaise. | This one-of-a-kind menu was designed just for Five Keys and showcases the best of modern fine dining. | Located inside ONE65 on O’Farrell Street, this is an experience to savor. | Alcohol not included. Reservation required. Contact [email protected] to book. | Generously donated by David Brungard, Vice President of Operations, Alexander’s Group Corporate.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
MK Bo Jia Porcelain Vase Set (3) | Middle Kingdom Art
$75
Starting bid
| Value: Priceless | Own a stunning set of 3 signed fine porcelain vases by Middle Kingdom’s Bo Jia, in elegant matte black and white. | These handcrafted pieces blend timeless Eastern and Western design traditions and are featured in collections at the Victoria & Albert Museum and the Baltimore Museum of Art. | Perfect as artful décor or petite floral displays, this trio is a beautiful gift or collector’s treasure. | Vase sizes: 2.5” x 4.375” | 4.5” x 3.625” | 2.625” x 4.375” | A must-have for any design lover!
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
| Value: Priceless | Own a stunning set of 3 signed fine porcelain vases by Middle Kingdom’s Bo Jia, in elegant matte black and white. | These handcrafted pieces blend timeless Eastern and Western design traditions and are featured in collections at the Victoria & Albert Museum and the Baltimore Museum of Art. | Perfect as artful décor or petite floral displays, this trio is a beautiful gift or collector’s treasure. | Vase sizes: 2.5” x 4.375” | 4.5” x 3.625” | 2.625” x 4.375” | A must-have for any design lover!
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
HANDMADE CROCHETED BLANKETS
$100
Starting bid
| Value: Priceless | Fit for a queen! Crocheted blanket(s) in the colors of Five Keys Home Free. Power, happiness and sunrises. Wrap yourself in one of these blankets made with love by the daughter of survivor and now Home Free Reentry Coach: Susan Bustamante.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
| Value: Priceless | Fit for a queen! Crocheted blanket(s) in the colors of Five Keys Home Free. Power, happiness and sunrises. Wrap yourself in one of these blankets made with love by the daughter of survivor and now Home Free Reentry Coach: Susan Bustamante.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
SF Giants Game + Wine with Manolis | Priceless Experience
$221
Starting bid
SF GIANTS EXPERIENCE WITH MANOLIS TSINGARIS
| Baseball | Wine | Great Company |
One lucky winner will attend a 2025 San Francisco Giants game (mutually agreed upon date) with Five Keys supporter and season ticket holder Manuel "Manolis" Tsingaris. You'll enjoy prime seats on the 3rd baseline, cheer on the Giants, and share a bottle of 2022 Kistler Cuvée Natalie, Silver Belt Vineyard—a stunning Sonoma Coast wine.
Wrap it all up with hot dogs, apple pie, and good conversation at White Space Design, Inc. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that blends sports, design, storytelling, and community.
| Value: Priceless
| Donated by: Manuel Tsingaris + White Space Design, Inc.
⚾ As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
SF GIANTS EXPERIENCE WITH MANOLIS TSINGARIS
| Baseball | Wine | Great Company |
One lucky winner will attend a 2025 San Francisco Giants game (mutually agreed upon date) with Five Keys supporter and season ticket holder Manuel "Manolis" Tsingaris. You'll enjoy prime seats on the 3rd baseline, cheer on the Giants, and share a bottle of 2022 Kistler Cuvée Natalie, Silver Belt Vineyard—a stunning Sonoma Coast wine.
Wrap it all up with hot dogs, apple pie, and good conversation at White Space Design, Inc. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that blends sports, design, storytelling, and community.
| Value: Priceless
| Donated by: Manuel Tsingaris + White Space Design, Inc.
⚾ As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
San Francisco Giants 2025 Ticket Package + Autographed Ball
$221
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $550 | Enjoy a day at Oracle Park with four (4) Lower Box tickets to a mutually agreed-upon 2025 San Francisco Giants home game. (Excludes the LA Dodgers series—sorry Dodgers fans!)
This package also includes a Rawlings baseball autographed by Alyssa Nakken, the first full-time female coach in Major League Baseball history.
Once your certificate is processed, you will receive your tickets electronically 48 hours prior to the game. Contact details for ticket redemption will be included.
Estimated Value: $550.00
Generously donated by: San Francisco Giants
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: $550 | Enjoy a day at Oracle Park with four (4) Lower Box tickets to a mutually agreed-upon 2025 San Francisco Giants home game. (Excludes the LA Dodgers series—sorry Dodgers fans!)
This package also includes a Rawlings baseball autographed by Alyssa Nakken, the first full-time female coach in Major League Baseball history.
Once your certificate is processed, you will receive your tickets electronically 48 hours prior to the game. Contact details for ticket redemption will be included.
Estimated Value: $550.00
Generously donated by: San Francisco Giants
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
$100 at The Chieftain Irish Pub
$40
Starting bid
| Gift Card | Value: $100 | San Francisco |
Enjoy hearty Irish fare and a pint at The Chieftain Irish Pub & Restaurant, a beloved San Francisco staple known for its warm hospitality, traditional dishes, and lively atmosphere. Whether you're stopping by for fish and chips, a full Irish breakfast, or a game day Guinness, this $100 gift card will cover a memorable meal or night out.
Perfect for locals and visitors alike—sláinte! Generously donated by Mark Nagle, Owner
💡 Note: As you check out, Zeffy may prompt a 17% tip to support their platform. To ensure 100% of your donation goes to Five Keys, just click “Other” and enter $0. We chose Zeffy because it’s free for nonprofits—no hidden fees, just impact.
| Gift Card | Value: $100 | San Francisco |
Enjoy hearty Irish fare and a pint at The Chieftain Irish Pub & Restaurant, a beloved San Francisco staple known for its warm hospitality, traditional dishes, and lively atmosphere. Whether you're stopping by for fish and chips, a full Irish breakfast, or a game day Guinness, this $100 gift card will cover a memorable meal or night out.
Perfect for locals and visitors alike—sláinte! Generously donated by Mark Nagle, Owner
💡 Note: As you check out, Zeffy may prompt a 17% tip to support their platform. To ensure 100% of your donation goes to Five Keys, just click “Other” and enter $0. We chose Zeffy because it’s free for nonprofits—no hidden fees, just impact.
Vintage Mexican Glassware!
$200
Starting bid
Value: Priceless | A purveyor’s lifetime collection of 1990s beautiful hand-blown water or wine (12) and beer or water (12) glasses from Guadalajara, Mexico. Each with a personality of its own. Bring this joyful magic to your dinner party table. Colors are limon amarillo (lemon yellow) with azul (cobalt blue) stems, naranja (orange) with azul stems, and verde lima (lime green) with limon amarillo stems.
Generously donated by Fernando Martin Del Campo
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: Priceless | A purveyor’s lifetime collection of 1990s beautiful hand-blown water or wine (12) and beer or water (12) glasses from Guadalajara, Mexico. Each with a personality of its own. Bring this joyful magic to your dinner party table. Colors are limon amarillo (lemon yellow) with azul (cobalt blue) stems, naranja (orange) with azul stems, and verde lima (lime green) with limon amarillo stems.
Generously donated by Fernando Martin Del Campo
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Autographed NFL Football by Fred "Hotness" Warner – San Fran
$21
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100.00 | Take home a piece of 49ers pride with this Wilson NFL football autographed by star linebacker Fred “Hotness” Warner of the San Francisco 49ers.
This collectible item comes with two signed letters of authenticity to verify its value and significance—perfect for any football fan or memorabilia collector.
Generously donated by: CBS
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: $100.00 | Take home a piece of 49ers pride with this Wilson NFL football autographed by star linebacker Fred “Hotness” Warner of the San Francisco 49ers.
This collectible item comes with two signed letters of authenticity to verify its value and significance—perfect for any football fan or memorabilia collector.
Generously donated by: CBS
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
HANDMADE CROCHETED BLANKETS
$100
Starting bid
Value: Priceless | Fit for a queen! Crocheted blanket(s) in the colors of Five Keys Home Free. Power, happiness and sunrises. Wrap yourself in one of these blankets made with love by the daughter of survivor and now Home Free Reentry Coach: Susan Bustamante.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: Priceless | Fit for a queen! Crocheted blanket(s) in the colors of Five Keys Home Free. Power, happiness and sunrises. Wrap yourself in one of these blankets made with love by the daughter of survivor and now Home Free Reentry Coach: Susan Bustamante.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
$50 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card!
$21
Starting bid
$50 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card – Indulge in Deliciousness!
Treat yourself or a loved one to a dining experience like no other with this $50 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card! Whether you’re craving their legendary cheesecake, signature pasta dishes, or an indulgent brunch, this gift card is your ticket to an unforgettable meal.
🎂 Perfect for:
✔ Date nights & celebrations
✔ Gifting to food lovers
✔ A well-deserved treat for yourself!
📍 Valid at any Cheesecake Factory location nationwide – no expiration date!
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this delicious deal. Start bidding now and get ready to enjoy a meal (and dessert, of course!) at one of America’s favorite restaurants! 🍰🍽️
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
$50 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card – Indulge in Deliciousness!
Treat yourself or a loved one to a dining experience like no other with this $50 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card! Whether you’re craving their legendary cheesecake, signature pasta dishes, or an indulgent brunch, this gift card is your ticket to an unforgettable meal.
🎂 Perfect for:
✔ Date nights & celebrations
✔ Gifting to food lovers
✔ A well-deserved treat for yourself!
📍 Valid at any Cheesecake Factory location nationwide – no expiration date!
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this delicious deal. Start bidding now and get ready to enjoy a meal (and dessert, of course!) at one of America’s favorite restaurants! 🍰🍽️
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
SIX on Broadway – NYC Theater Night for Two
$121
Starting bid
Value: $318 | Win two tickets to SIX the Musical on Broadway for any Monday, Thursday, or Sunday evening between May 9 – June 20, 2025.
This global phenomenon won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
🎤 From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons...
The SIX wives of Henry VIII grab the mic and transform five centuries of heartbreak into a high-octane pop concert you’ll never forget.
✨ “SIX totally Rules!” – The New York Times
✨ “Six is a solid 10! Long live these queens!”
| Broadway Blockbuster | Award-Winning Musical | Iconic Girl Power |
🔹 Valid for evening performances on Mon/Thurs/Sun only (May 9–June 20, 2025)
🔹 Location: Broadway, New York City
| Generously donated by Associate Producer Sam Levy |
📝 Note: As you check out, Zeffy will ask for a donation—set it to OTHER and enter $0 if you'd prefer not to add extra. Five Keys uses Zeffy because it’s 100% free—every dollar goes directly to supporting our programs, not to platform fees.
Value: $318 | Win two tickets to SIX the Musical on Broadway for any Monday, Thursday, or Sunday evening between May 9 – June 20, 2025.
This global phenomenon won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
🎤 From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons...
The SIX wives of Henry VIII grab the mic and transform five centuries of heartbreak into a high-octane pop concert you’ll never forget.
✨ “SIX totally Rules!” – The New York Times
✨ “Six is a solid 10! Long live these queens!”
| Broadway Blockbuster | Award-Winning Musical | Iconic Girl Power |
🔹 Valid for evening performances on Mon/Thurs/Sun only (May 9–June 20, 2025)
🔹 Location: Broadway, New York City
| Generously donated by Associate Producer Sam Levy |
📝 Note: As you check out, Zeffy will ask for a donation—set it to OTHER and enter $0 if you'd prefer not to add extra. Five Keys uses Zeffy because it’s 100% free—every dollar goes directly to supporting our programs, not to platform fees.
HANDMADE CROCHETED BLANKETS
$100
Starting bid
Value: Priceless | Fit for a queen! Crocheted blanket(s) in the colors of Five Keys Home Free. Power, happiness and sunrises. Wrap yourself in one of these blankets made with love by the daughter of survivor and now Home Free Reentry Coach: Susan Bustamante.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: Priceless | Fit for a queen! Crocheted blanket(s) in the colors of Five Keys Home Free. Power, happiness and sunrises. Wrap yourself in one of these blankets made with love by the daughter of survivor and now Home Free Reentry Coach: Susan Bustamante.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Chef’s Dinner for Four at Hakashi Sushi Bar and Grill
$321
Starting bid
Value: $640 | Enjoy an unforgettable chef’s dinner for four at Hakashi Sushi Bar and Grill, widely regarded as San Francisco’s best sushi restaurant. Chef Julio creates a unique and memorable experience for each guest by carefully selecting traditional Japanese fish and ingredients. Every bite is crafted with intention and delivered with Chef Julio’s warm and engaging hospitality. |
To schedule your evening, contact Sheila Von Driska at [email protected] or 415.505.3552. Dinner date to be mutually agreed upon. |
Please note: Alcohol not included. Restaurant is closed on Sundays.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: $640 | Enjoy an unforgettable chef’s dinner for four at Hakashi Sushi Bar and Grill, widely regarded as San Francisco’s best sushi restaurant. Chef Julio creates a unique and memorable experience for each guest by carefully selecting traditional Japanese fish and ingredients. Every bite is crafted with intention and delivered with Chef Julio’s warm and engaging hospitality. |
To schedule your evening, contact Sheila Von Driska at [email protected] or 415.505.3552. Dinner date to be mutually agreed upon. |
Please note: Alcohol not included. Restaurant is closed on Sundays.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: $150 | Relax, recharge, and reboot with this $150 Intro Circuit Gift Card from Reboot Rockridge! Perfect for new customers looking to experience the ultimate wellness trifecta:
🛁 One 60-minute Float Session
❄️ One Cryotherapy Session
🔥 One Infrared Sauna Session
This package is designed to restore your body and mind. Gift card can be emailed or picked up in-store—your choice!
New customers only. Not shareable.
| Starting Bid: $80 |
Generously donated by Team Reboot, Reboot Rockridge
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: $150 | Relax, recharge, and reboot with this $150 Intro Circuit Gift Card from Reboot Rockridge! Perfect for new customers looking to experience the ultimate wellness trifecta:
🛁 One 60-minute Float Session
❄️ One Cryotherapy Session
🔥 One Infrared Sauna Session
This package is designed to restore your body and mind. Gift card can be emailed or picked up in-store—your choice!
New customers only. Not shareable.
| Starting Bid: $80 |
Generously donated by Team Reboot, Reboot Rockridge
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
$25 BRONCA Voucher
$12
Starting bid
Support sustainable style with a $25 voucher from BRONCA. Redeemable online for handcrafted alpargatas and accessories made by skilled artisans.
| Ethical | Handmade | Sustainable |
Every purchase helps connect communities through conscious fashion.
✨ No expiry | Redeem online | Supports artisan livelihoods
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Support sustainable style with a $25 voucher from BRONCA. Redeemable online for handcrafted alpargatas and accessories made by skilled artisans.
| Ethical | Handmade | Sustainable |
Every purchase helps connect communities through conscious fashion.
✨ No expiry | Redeem online | Supports artisan livelihoods
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
AIRPODS PRO (SECOND GENERATION)
$121
Starting bid
Value: $249.00 | Up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation. Adaptive Audio that tailors noise control to your environment. Personalized Spatial Audio that immerses you in sound. And a new all-in-one experience to test, aid, and help protect your hearing.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: $249.00 | Up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation. Adaptive Audio that tailors noise control to your environment. Personalized Spatial Audio that immerses you in sound. And a new all-in-one experience to test, aid, and help protect your hearing.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Lanson Rosé Champagne + 12 Collector Flutes
$70
Starting bid
Value: $145 | Celebrate in style with a bottle of Lanson Le Rosé Création Champagne paired with 12 Five Keys 20th Anniversary Collector’s Item Flutes. Hervé Dantan’s annual creation blends elegance, freshness, and vibrant red citrus notes—hallmarks of the Lanson house style. Its delicate salmon hue and refined flavor profile make it perfect for toasting to life’s milestones, big and small.
| Champagne | Collector’s Item | Celebration-Ready |
🔸 Delicate salmon hue and rich red citrus aromas
🔸 Includes (12) Five Keys 20th Anniversary champagne flutes
| Generously donated by a friend of Five Keys |
🎉 As you’re checking out, Zeffy may prompt you to add a 17% tip—just hit “Other” and input zero if you’d prefer not to!
💯 Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge—100% of your donation supports programs, not platform fees.
Value: $145 | Celebrate in style with a bottle of Lanson Le Rosé Création Champagne paired with 12 Five Keys 20th Anniversary Collector’s Item Flutes. Hervé Dantan’s annual creation blends elegance, freshness, and vibrant red citrus notes—hallmarks of the Lanson house style. Its delicate salmon hue and refined flavor profile make it perfect for toasting to life’s milestones, big and small.
| Champagne | Collector’s Item | Celebration-Ready |
🔸 Delicate salmon hue and rich red citrus aromas
🔸 Includes (12) Five Keys 20th Anniversary champagne flutes
| Generously donated by a friend of Five Keys |
🎉 As you’re checking out, Zeffy may prompt you to add a 17% tip—just hit “Other” and input zero if you’d prefer not to!
💯 Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge—100% of your donation supports programs, not platform fees.
$500 Gift Card | Wilkes Bashford
$250
Starting bid
$500 GIFT CARD – WILKES BASHFORD
| Luxury Fashion | Bay Area Icon | Italian Designers |
Founded in 1966 by fashion legend Wilkes Bashford, this iconic San Francisco store has defined upscale Bay Area style for over 50 years. Known for exquisite merchandise, personalized service, and a legacy of introducing top Italian designers like Giorgio Armani to the U.S., Wilkes Bashford remains a hallmark of sartorial excellence.
Wilkes himself was a fixture on Esquire’s “International Best Dressed List” and passionately blended fashion with philanthropy and entertainment. Since 2009, Wilkes Bashford has been part of the Mitchell Stores family, continuing a tradition of exceptional style and community connection.
| Value: $500
| Generously donated by Jeff Garelick, Director of Stores, Wilkes Bashford
🛍️ As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
$500 GIFT CARD – WILKES BASHFORD
| Luxury Fashion | Bay Area Icon | Italian Designers |
Founded in 1966 by fashion legend Wilkes Bashford, this iconic San Francisco store has defined upscale Bay Area style for over 50 years. Known for exquisite merchandise, personalized service, and a legacy of introducing top Italian designers like Giorgio Armani to the U.S., Wilkes Bashford remains a hallmark of sartorial excellence.
Wilkes himself was a fixture on Esquire’s “International Best Dressed List” and passionately blended fashion with philanthropy and entertainment. Since 2009, Wilkes Bashford has been part of the Mitchell Stores family, continuing a tradition of exceptional style and community connection.
| Value: $500
| Generously donated by Jeff Garelick, Director of Stores, Wilkes Bashford
🛍️ As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
Clase Azul + 5 Shot Glasses | Party of Five for Five Keys
$80
Starting bid
Value: $199 | A true collector’s item and sipping experience — this 1-liter bottle of Clase Azul Reposado is known for its ultra-smooth taste and stunning hand-painted ceramic decanter. | Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico and aged for 8 months in American whiskey barrels, it offers rich notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and spice. | Perfect for tequila lovers or as a showpiece on your bar cart.
| Ultra-Premium | Handcrafted | Iconic Design |
🎉 Includes five Five Keys signature shot glasses — perfect for your next Party of Five to celebrate our 21st birthday!
🔹 100% Blue Weber Agave
🔹 Artisanal decanter, each bottle is one-of-a-kind
🔹 40% ABV | 1L
| Generously donated by Anonymous |
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: $199 | A true collector’s item and sipping experience — this 1-liter bottle of Clase Azul Reposado is known for its ultra-smooth taste and stunning hand-painted ceramic decanter. | Crafted in Jalisco, Mexico and aged for 8 months in American whiskey barrels, it offers rich notes of vanilla, hazelnut, and spice. | Perfect for tequila lovers or as a showpiece on your bar cart.
| Ultra-Premium | Handcrafted | Iconic Design |
🎉 Includes five Five Keys signature shot glasses — perfect for your next Party of Five to celebrate our 21st birthday!
🔹 100% Blue Weber Agave
🔹 Artisanal decanter, each bottle is one-of-a-kind
🔹 40% ABV | 1L
| Generously donated by Anonymous |
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Gap Inc. Gift Card - $104 Value
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone you love with a $104 Gift Card valid at Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, and Gap—all with one card! Whether you're looking for casual staples, performance gear, or elevated fashion, this card covers it all across the Gap Inc. family of brands.
| Multi-Brand | Fashion Forward | Perfect Gift |
🛍️ Usable at: Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, and Gap
🎁 Great for birthdays, wardrobe refreshes, or holiday gifting
💳 Digital or in-store redemption
💰 Value: $104
| Donated by a supporter of Five Keys |
🎉 As you’re checking out, Zeffy may prompt you to add a 17% tip—just hit “Other” and input zero if you’d prefer not to!
💯 Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge—100% of your donation supports our programs, not auction fees.
Treat yourself or someone you love with a $104 Gift Card valid at Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, and Gap—all with one card! Whether you're looking for casual staples, performance gear, or elevated fashion, this card covers it all across the Gap Inc. family of brands.
| Multi-Brand | Fashion Forward | Perfect Gift |
🛍️ Usable at: Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, and Gap
🎁 Great for birthdays, wardrobe refreshes, or holiday gifting
💳 Digital or in-store redemption
💰 Value: $104
| Donated by a supporter of Five Keys |
🎉 As you’re checking out, Zeffy may prompt you to add a 17% tip—just hit “Other” and input zero if you’d prefer not to!
💯 Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge—100% of your donation supports our programs, not auction fees.
Value: Priceless | Celebrate craftsmanship with this set of four vintage leather and wood frames, hand-tooled in Guadalajara, Mexico during the 1990s. With colors of dark honey and black, the frames come in these sizes: 3.5” x 5”, 4” x 6”, 5” x 10”, and 8” x 10”. A timeless gift or keepsake.
| Minimum Bid: $100 |
Generously donated by Fernando Martin del Campo
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: Priceless | Celebrate craftsmanship with this set of four vintage leather and wood frames, hand-tooled in Guadalajara, Mexico during the 1990s. With colors of dark honey and black, the frames come in these sizes: 3.5” x 5”, 4” x 6”, 5” x 10”, and 8” x 10”. A timeless gift or keepsake.
| Minimum Bid: $100 |
Generously donated by Fernando Martin del Campo
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
$100 Gift Certificate to Half Moon Bay Brewing Company
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy coastal cuisine and craft beer with this $100 gift certificate to the iconic Half Moon Bay Brewing Company! Perfect for a sunset dinner, weekend brunch, or a round of locally brewed pints with friends, this waterfront favorite offers fresh seafood, delicious pub fare, and unforgettable ocean views. Whether you're a Bay Area local or planning a getaway, this is your chance to dine and unwind at one of the coast’s top spots.
Restrictions: Gift certificate does not include gratuity. No cash value.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Enjoy coastal cuisine and craft beer with this $100 gift certificate to the iconic Half Moon Bay Brewing Company! Perfect for a sunset dinner, weekend brunch, or a round of locally brewed pints with friends, this waterfront favorite offers fresh seafood, delicious pub fare, and unforgettable ocean views. Whether you're a Bay Area local or planning a getaway, this is your chance to dine and unwind at one of the coast’s top spots.
Restrictions: Gift certificate does not include gratuity. No cash value.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Treat Yourself: Hour Massage at International Orange (Marin)
$92
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $185 | Enjoy a 60-minute IO Signature Massage at International Orange – Marin, a serene wellness space offering expert bodywork and holistic care. This gift certificate provides the perfect opportunity to unwind, recharge, and treat yourself or a loved one.
Includes:
• 60-minute IO Signature Massage
• Gift certificate will be mailed to the address provided
Expiration:
Gift certificate expires 6 months after the event.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: $185 | Enjoy a 60-minute IO Signature Massage at International Orange – Marin, a serene wellness space offering expert bodywork and holistic care. This gift certificate provides the perfect opportunity to unwind, recharge, and treat yourself or a loved one.
Includes:
• 60-minute IO Signature Massage
• Gift certificate will be mailed to the address provided
Expiration:
Gift certificate expires 6 months after the event.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
NEW ENGLAND LOBSTER BOIL
$121
Starting bid
Value: $250.00 | All-inclusive Party in a Pot from the New England Lobster Market Eatery in Burlingame, CA. Includes (4) 1.25 lb. live lobsters*, (4) artichokes, 1 lb. of shrimp, (4) Louisiana hot links, (4) corn, potatoes, onion and garlic.
Also includes seasonings, lemons, crackers, bibs, cooking instructions, and the pot itself!
*(4) lobsters can be replaced with lobster tails |
Market is open on Saturdays and Sundays for pickup. Call in advance to order your bucket! |
Minimum Bid: $125.00 |
Generously donated by the New England Lobster Market Eatery in Burlingame, CA |
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: $250.00 | All-inclusive Party in a Pot from the New England Lobster Market Eatery in Burlingame, CA. Includes (4) 1.25 lb. live lobsters*, (4) artichokes, 1 lb. of shrimp, (4) Louisiana hot links, (4) corn, potatoes, onion and garlic.
Also includes seasonings, lemons, crackers, bibs, cooking instructions, and the pot itself!
*(4) lobsters can be replaced with lobster tails |
Market is open on Saturdays and Sundays for pickup. Call in advance to order your bucket! |
Minimum Bid: $125.00 |
Generously donated by the New England Lobster Market Eatery in Burlingame, CA |
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Exquisite Earthen Elegance Triplet – Ceramic Art by Janis Me
$125
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $425 | Donor: Local Ceramicist Janis Medina | Starting Bid: $125
Mountain green-toned teacup, earthy-toned bowl and tea bowl with varied silhouettes—reflect Janis Medina’s distinct touch and attention to glaze. A beautiful earth palette trio for your display shelf or table. In early tea cultures, tea was often served in bowls, not necessarily with the specific shape or handle associated with modern teacups. Handmade and food-safe. Hand wash recommended.
Teacup: 2-7/8” tall x 2-7/8 wide with handle, Bowl (middle): 2-7/8” tall x 4-1/4” wide, Tea bowl (right): 2-1/2 tall x 3-1/4” wide
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: $425 | Donor: Local Ceramicist Janis Medina | Starting Bid: $125
Mountain green-toned teacup, earthy-toned bowl and tea bowl with varied silhouettes—reflect Janis Medina’s distinct touch and attention to glaze. A beautiful earth palette trio for your display shelf or table. In early tea cultures, tea was often served in bowls, not necessarily with the specific shape or handle associated with modern teacups. Handmade and food-safe. Hand wash recommended.
Teacup: 2-7/8” tall x 2-7/8 wide with handle, Bowl (middle): 2-7/8” tall x 4-1/4” wide, Tea bowl (right): 2-1/2 tall x 3-1/4” wide
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
HANDMADE CROCHETED BLANKETS
$100
Starting bid
Estimated Value: Priceless | Fit for a queen! Crocheted blanket(s) in the colors of Five Keys Home Free. Power, happiness and sunrises. Wrap yourself in one of these blankets made with love by the daughter of survivor and now Home Free Reentry Coach: Susan Bustamante.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: Priceless | Fit for a queen! Crocheted blanket(s) in the colors of Five Keys Home Free. Power, happiness and sunrises. Wrap yourself in one of these blankets made with love by the daughter of survivor and now Home Free Reentry Coach: Susan Bustamante.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
CHI-CHARGE STACK & VOLTZY SOLAR - Magnetic Wireless Charger
$21
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $74 | CHI-CHARGE STACK & VOLTZY SOLAR - Magnetic Wireless Charger Bundle (2 Items)
1) Foldable 3-IN-1 fast charge charging station for mobile phones, Airpods, and Apple watch. (Value: $51.99)
2) Solar Panel: charge all your USB devices. (Value: $21.99)
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: $74 | CHI-CHARGE STACK & VOLTZY SOLAR - Magnetic Wireless Charger Bundle (2 Items)
1) Foldable 3-IN-1 fast charge charging station for mobile phones, Airpods, and Apple watch. (Value: $51.99)
2) Solar Panel: charge all your USB devices. (Value: $21.99)
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
| Value: Priceless | A purveyor’s set of four exquisite hand-tooled leather and wood picture frames from the 1990s. Designed in Guadalajara, Mexico, these frames feature rich hues of honey and red wine. Frame sizes include 3.5” x 5”, 4” x 6”, 5” x 10”, and 8” x 10” – perfect for showcasing treasured memories with vintage flair.
| Minimum Bid: $100 |
Generously donated by Fernando Martin del Campo
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
| Value: Priceless | A purveyor’s set of four exquisite hand-tooled leather and wood picture frames from the 1990s. Designed in Guadalajara, Mexico, these frames feature rich hues of honey and red wine. Frame sizes include 3.5” x 5”, 4” x 6”, 5” x 10”, and 8” x 10” – perfect for showcasing treasured memories with vintage flair.
| Minimum Bid: $100 |
Generously donated by Fernando Martin del Campo
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
2-Hour Outdoor Photography Session – Bay Area
$200
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $400 | Donor: Thang Nguyen | Starting Bid: $100
Capture your most meaningful moments with a 2-hour professional outdoor photography session in the Bay Area. Perfect for families, couples, birthdays, anniversaries, or just because. Thang Nguyen is a full-time Principal Right of Way Officer for BART and a passionate photographer who has generously donated his services to numerous fundraising events.
Photographer's Statement:
“Experienced and passionate Bay Area photographer, dedicated to capturing your most cherished moments. Specializing in family portraits, events, birthdays, and anniversaries.”
Fine Print: Valid for a 2-hour on-location session in the Bay Area. Date to be mutually agreed upon. Must be redeemed by December 31, 2025. Includes a digital gallery of professionally edited photos.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: $400 | Donor: Thang Nguyen | Starting Bid: $100
Capture your most meaningful moments with a 2-hour professional outdoor photography session in the Bay Area. Perfect for families, couples, birthdays, anniversaries, or just because. Thang Nguyen is a full-time Principal Right of Way Officer for BART and a passionate photographer who has generously donated his services to numerous fundraising events.
Photographer's Statement:
“Experienced and passionate Bay Area photographer, dedicated to capturing your most cherished moments. Specializing in family portraits, events, birthdays, and anniversaries.”
Fine Print: Valid for a 2-hour on-location session in the Bay Area. Date to be mutually agreed upon. Must be redeemed by December 31, 2025. Includes a digital gallery of professionally edited photos.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Sagacious Sunset Bowls – Ceramic Art by Janis Medina
$150
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $500 | Donor: Local Ceramicist Janis Medina | Starting Bid: $150 Two hand-thrown ceramic bowls with layered glazes in warm creams, ambers, rust and orange tones evoke a desert sunset. The larger bowl is even more glorious inside. Beautiful for small servings or to display as mini works of art. Set includes: 2 ceramic bowls. | Each piece is food-safe and hand-glazed. Gentle use and handwashing encouraged. Larger Bowl: 3-1/4“ x5-1/4” wide, Smaller Bowl: 2-3/4” tall x 4-1/2” wide
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: $500 | Donor: Local Ceramicist Janis Medina | Starting Bid: $150 Two hand-thrown ceramic bowls with layered glazes in warm creams, ambers, rust and orange tones evoke a desert sunset. The larger bowl is even more glorious inside. Beautiful for small servings or to display as mini works of art. Set includes: 2 ceramic bowls. | Each piece is food-safe and hand-glazed. Gentle use and handwashing encouraged. Larger Bowl: 3-1/4“ x5-1/4” wide, Smaller Bowl: 2-3/4” tall x 4-1/2” wide
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Benevolent Basket and Bowl – Ceramic Art by Janis Medina
$150
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $500 | Donor: Local Ceramicist Janis Medina | Starting Bid: $150 This pair of hand-designed ceramic vessels features striking sculptural form and earthy glazes. One piece curves inward with natural texture and movement, while the second offers a tall, cone-like shape with dramatic glaze variation in smoky blues and warm browns. Perfect for display in your artful home or gentle use. Set includes: 2 handmade ceramic vessels. | Each piece is one-of-a-kind and food-safe. Hand wash recommended. Basket: 4-5/8 tall x 3-1/34 wide, Bowl: 3-1/2 tall x 5” wide
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: $500 | Donor: Local Ceramicist Janis Medina | Starting Bid: $150 This pair of hand-designed ceramic vessels features striking sculptural form and earthy glazes. One piece curves inward with natural texture and movement, while the second offers a tall, cone-like shape with dramatic glaze variation in smoky blues and warm browns. Perfect for display in your artful home or gentle use. Set includes: 2 handmade ceramic vessels. | Each piece is one-of-a-kind and food-safe. Hand wash recommended. Basket: 4-5/8 tall x 3-1/34 wide, Bowl: 3-1/2 tall x 5” wide
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Tasteful Textured Totems – Ceramic Art by Janis Medina
$100
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $400 | Donor: Local Ceramicist Janis Medina | Starting Bid: $100 These two tactile bowls feature distinctive patterns reminiscent of prehistoric times and a soft, neutral color palette. The raw clay texture combined with subtle glaze detail gives them a grounded, architectural feel. Set includes: 2 small vessels/ bowls with textured walls. | Food-safe and functional. Hand wash recommended. Small Bowl (left): 2-7/8” tall x 4” wide, Medium Bowl:
3-1/4” tall x 4-1/2” wide
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: $400 | Donor: Local Ceramicist Janis Medina | Starting Bid: $100 These two tactile bowls feature distinctive patterns reminiscent of prehistoric times and a soft, neutral color palette. The raw clay texture combined with subtle glaze detail gives them a grounded, architectural feel. Set includes: 2 small vessels/ bowls with textured walls. | Food-safe and functional. Hand wash recommended. Small Bowl (left): 2-7/8” tall x 4” wide, Medium Bowl:
3-1/4” tall x 4-1/2” wide
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Thrills for a Day at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
$25
Starting bid
Retail Value: $89.99 | Get ready for a day full of excitement, adventure, and unforgettable memories! This auction item includes one (1) day pass to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California—home to world-class roller coasters, interactive animal experiences, and family-friendly attractions.
Whether you’re racing through the sky on Medusa or making a splash at White Water Safari, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Important Note: Pass is valid on specific operating days during the 2025 season. Please check the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom calendar for eligible dates before planning your visit.
Don’t miss your chance to experience one of Northern California’s most thrilling destinations!
Value: Priceless Fun | Valid for the 2025 Season
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Retail Value: $89.99 | Get ready for a day full of excitement, adventure, and unforgettable memories! This auction item includes one (1) day pass to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California—home to world-class roller coasters, interactive animal experiences, and family-friendly attractions.
Whether you’re racing through the sky on Medusa or making a splash at White Water Safari, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Important Note: Pass is valid on specific operating days during the 2025 season. Please check the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom calendar for eligible dates before planning your visit.
Don’t miss your chance to experience one of Northern California’s most thrilling destinations!
Value: Priceless Fun | Valid for the 2025 Season
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
HANDMADE CROCHETED BLANKETS
$100
Starting bid
Value: Priceless | Fit for a queen! Crocheted blanket(s) in the colors of Five Keys Home Free. Power, happiness and sunrises. Wrap yourself in one of these blankets made with love by the daughter of survivor and now Home Free Reentry Coach: Susan Bustamante.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: Priceless | Fit for a queen! Crocheted blanket(s) in the colors of Five Keys Home Free. Power, happiness and sunrises. Wrap yourself in one of these blankets made with love by the daughter of survivor and now Home Free Reentry Coach: Susan Bustamante.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Midnight Mug and Bowl – Ceramic Art by Janis Medina
$100
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $400 | Donor: Local Ceramicist Janis Medina | Starting Bid: $100 This duo of a ceramic mug and bowl showcases layered textures in deep midnight blue, copper, and metallic bronze glazes. Wheel-thrown and hand-finished, they offer both beauty and function. A rich pairing for any coffee or tea ritual. Food-safe and functional. Hand wash recommended.
Mug: 4” tall x 3-1/2” wide, Bowl: 5” tall x 5” wide
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Estimated Value: $400 | Donor: Local Ceramicist Janis Medina | Starting Bid: $100 This duo of a ceramic mug and bowl showcases layered textures in deep midnight blue, copper, and metallic bronze glazes. Wheel-thrown and hand-finished, they offer both beauty and function. A rich pairing for any coffee or tea ritual. Food-safe and functional. Hand wash recommended.
Mug: 4” tall x 3-1/2” wide, Bowl: 5” tall x 5” wide
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
$100 GIFT CARD ALEXANDER’S STEAKHOUSE
$45
Starting bid
Value: $100.00 | Alexander’s Steakhouse, San Francisco, now located at ONE65 at Union Square (165 O’Farrell, 3rd Floor), is a fine dining interpretation of the modern American steakhouse with hints of Japanese influences throughout the menu. Renowned for offering one of the largest varieties of domestic and imported Wagyu steak in the U.S.
https://alexanderssteakhousesf.com/
| Minimum Bid: $30.00 |
Generously donated by Olivia Mary DeHavilland II |
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: $100.00 | Alexander’s Steakhouse, San Francisco, now located at ONE65 at Union Square (165 O’Farrell, 3rd Floor), is a fine dining interpretation of the modern American steakhouse with hints of Japanese influences throughout the menu. Renowned for offering one of the largest varieties of domestic and imported Wagyu steak in the U.S.
https://alexanderssteakhousesf.com/
| Minimum Bid: $30.00 |
Generously donated by Olivia Mary DeHavilland II |
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: Priceless | This elegant set of four hand-tooled leather and wood picture frames was crafted in Guadalajara, Mexico in the 1990s. Featuring warm tones of natural and honey, the frames come in sizes 3.5” x 5”, 4” x 6”, 5” x 10”, and 8” x 10”—perfect for adding rustic sophistication to your space.
| Minimum Bid: $100 |
Generously donated by Fernando Martin del Campo
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: Priceless | This elegant set of four hand-tooled leather and wood picture frames was crafted in Guadalajara, Mexico in the 1990s. Featuring warm tones of natural and honey, the frames come in sizes 3.5” x 5”, 4” x 6”, 5” x 10”, and 8” x 10”—perfect for adding rustic sophistication to your space.
| Minimum Bid: $100 |
Generously donated by Fernando Martin del Campo
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
3 Vintage 90's Leather+Wood Picture Frames | Honey & Black
$90
Starting bid
Value: Priceless | A stunning trio of hand-tooled leather and wood frames from the 1990s, crafted in Guadalajara, Mexico. This set includes three unique sizes—4” x 6”, 5” x 10”, and 8” x 10”—in a bold honey and black color palette that brings elegance and depth to any room.
| Minimum Bid: $75 |
Generously donated by Fernando Martin del Campo
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: Priceless | A stunning trio of hand-tooled leather and wood frames from the 1990s, crafted in Guadalajara, Mexico. This set includes three unique sizes—4” x 6”, 5” x 10”, and 8” x 10”—in a bold honey and black color palette that brings elegance and depth to any room.
| Minimum Bid: $75 |
Generously donated by Fernando Martin del Campo
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Splash into Fun at Hurricane Harbor Concord
$20
Starting bid
Retail Value: $69.99 | Make a splash with this one (1) day pass to Hurricane Harbor Concord, Northern California’s premier water park, located in Vallejo. From towering water slides to relaxing lazy rivers, this is the perfect way to beat the heat and enjoy a fun-filled day with family or friends.
Zoom down thrill rides like Break Point Plunge or chill out at Caribbean Cove—there’s a wave of adventure waiting for everyone!
Important Note: Pass is valid on specific operating days during the 2025 season. Be sure to check the Hurricane Harbor Concord calendar for available dates before planning your visit.
Get ready to dive into a day of refreshing fun!
Value: Soaked in Smiles | Valid for the 2025 Season
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Retail Value: $69.99 | Make a splash with this one (1) day pass to Hurricane Harbor Concord, Northern California’s premier water park, located in Vallejo. From towering water slides to relaxing lazy rivers, this is the perfect way to beat the heat and enjoy a fun-filled day with family or friends.
Zoom down thrill rides like Break Point Plunge or chill out at Caribbean Cove—there’s a wave of adventure waiting for everyone!
Important Note: Pass is valid on specific operating days during the 2025 season. Be sure to check the Hurricane Harbor Concord calendar for available dates before planning your visit.
Get ready to dive into a day of refreshing fun!
Value: Soaked in Smiles | Valid for the 2025 Season
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“Reflection in Blue” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “Reflection in Blue” is an original portrait by Patrick Bayona, painted in 2024. Rendered with rich texture and emotional depth, this striking piece captures the contemplative gaze of its subject against a cool blue backdrop. The brushwork and layered hues reflect Bayona’s distinct style—rooted in resilience, self-discovery, and transformation. This one-of-a-kind work comes signed by the artist and is a powerful statement piece for any collector or supporter of emerging artists with lived experience. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “Reflection in Blue” is an original portrait by Patrick Bayona, painted in 2024. Rendered with rich texture and emotional depth, this striking piece captures the contemplative gaze of its subject against a cool blue backdrop. The brushwork and layered hues reflect Bayona’s distinct style—rooted in resilience, self-discovery, and transformation. This one-of-a-kind work comes signed by the artist and is a powerful statement piece for any collector or supporter of emerging artists with lived experience. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“Golden Glance” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “Golden Glance” is an original portrait by Patrick Bayona, painted in 2024. This captivating piece features an expressive figure mid-turn, lit by vivid golds and fiery strokes that leap off a stormy blue-green backdrop. Full of movement, texture, and emotion, the painting reflects Bayona’s signature style—deeply rooted in resilience, transformation, and lived experience. A signed, one-of-a-kind work, it’s perfect for collectors who value emerging artists and stories of hope and evolution. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “Golden Glance” is an original portrait by Patrick Bayona, painted in 2024. This captivating piece features an expressive figure mid-turn, lit by vivid golds and fiery strokes that leap off a stormy blue-green backdrop. Full of movement, texture, and emotion, the painting reflects Bayona’s signature style—deeply rooted in resilience, transformation, and lived experience. A signed, one-of-a-kind work, it’s perfect for collectors who value emerging artists and stories of hope and evolution. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“Emergence” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “Emergence” is a raw and evocative original painting by Patrick Bayona, created in 2024. This abstract portrait appears to surface from deep shadow into light, revealing a fragmented yet powerful face rendered in layers of gold, teal, and charcoal black. The blend of sharp contrast and fluid movement captures Bayona’s signature themes of transformation, resilience, and the tension between darkness and revelation. A one-of-a-kind piece signed by the artist, “Emergence” is a bold and emotional addition to any collection. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “Emergence” is a raw and evocative original painting by Patrick Bayona, created in 2024. This abstract portrait appears to surface from deep shadow into light, revealing a fragmented yet powerful face rendered in layers of gold, teal, and charcoal black. The blend of sharp contrast and fluid movement captures Bayona’s signature themes of transformation, resilience, and the tension between darkness and revelation. A one-of-a-kind piece signed by the artist, “Emergence” is a bold and emotional addition to any collection. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“Soft Armor” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “Soft Armor” is a 2024 original painting by Patrick Bayona that captures a moment of vulnerability wrapped in strength. The piece features a figure with a downward gaze, clad in dark tones that contrast against a pale violet backdrop. The expressive brushwork and unfinished lines hint at internal conflict, grace, and the quiet courage of reflection. This signed, one-of-a-kind work is ideal for collectors drawn to emerging voices and emotional depth. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “Soft Armor” is a 2024 original painting by Patrick Bayona that captures a moment of vulnerability wrapped in strength. The piece features a figure with a downward gaze, clad in dark tones that contrast against a pale violet backdrop. The expressive brushwork and unfinished lines hint at internal conflict, grace, and the quiet courage of reflection. This signed, one-of-a-kind work is ideal for collectors drawn to emerging voices and emotional depth. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“The Watchman” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “The Watchman” is an original 2024 painting by Patrick Bayona. This evocative portrait features a solitary figure in a cap, rendered with thick brushwork and a moody contrast of reds, greys, and shadows. His steady, obscured gaze suggests years of quiet endurance—an homage to those who carry the weight of time without fanfare. As with all of Bayona’s works, the piece channels themes of resilience, survival, and untold stories. Signed and one-of-a-kind, it’s a standout for collectors who value depth and lived experience. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “The Watchman” is an original 2024 painting by Patrick Bayona. This evocative portrait features a solitary figure in a cap, rendered with thick brushwork and a moody contrast of reds, greys, and shadows. His steady, obscured gaze suggests years of quiet endurance—an homage to those who carry the weight of time without fanfare. As with all of Bayona’s works, the piece channels themes of resilience, survival, and untold stories. Signed and one-of-a-kind, it’s a standout for collectors who value depth and lived experience. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“Ascension” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “Ascension” is a 2024 original by Patrick Bayona that commands attention. With eyes turned skyward and jaw clenched, the figure seems caught in a moment of catharsis—rising, aching, or perhaps surrendering. Stark highlights and deep shadows bring raw emotion to the surface, while the textured brushwork evokes themes of struggle, transformation, and spiritual yearning. This one-of-a-kind, signed painting is a striking statement piece for those who connect deeply with art born from lived experience. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 | Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches | “Ascension” is a 2024 original by Patrick Bayona that commands attention. With eyes turned skyward and jaw clenched, the figure seems caught in a moment of catharsis—rising, aching, or perhaps surrendering. Stark highlights and deep shadows bring raw emotion to the surface, while the textured brushwork evokes themes of struggle, transformation, and spiritual yearning. This one-of-a-kind, signed painting is a striking statement piece for those who connect deeply with art born from lived experience. | Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. | After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. | Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“The Side Eye” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“The Side Eye” captures a sharp moment of tension and curiosity. Against a bold ochre background, the subject’s sideways glance and clenched jaw radiate suspicion or surprise. With confident, expressive brushstrokes and vivid facial tones, Bayona invites the viewer to witness a fleeting but loaded emotional beat. A striking, signed piece that plays with mood and movement.
“The Side Eye” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“The Side Eye” captures a sharp moment of tension and curiosity. Against a bold ochre background, the subject’s sideways glance and clenched jaw radiate suspicion or surprise. With confident, expressive brushstrokes and vivid facial tones, Bayona invites the viewer to witness a fleeting but loaded emotional beat. A striking, signed piece that plays with mood and movement.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“The Side Eye” captures a sharp moment of tension and curiosity. Against a bold ochre background, the subject’s sideways glance and clenched jaw radiate suspicion or surprise. With confident, expressive brushstrokes and vivid facial tones, Bayona invites the viewer to witness a fleeting but loaded emotional beat. A striking, signed piece that plays with mood and movement.
“The Side Eye” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“The Side Eye” captures a sharp moment of tension and curiosity. Against a bold ochre background, the subject’s sideways glance and clenched jaw radiate suspicion or surprise. With confident, expressive brushstrokes and vivid facial tones, Bayona invites the viewer to witness a fleeting but loaded emotional beat. A striking, signed piece that plays with mood and movement.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“Before the Words” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Before the Words” is a haunting portrait suspended in silence. The subject’s eyes are closed, lips gently parted, and hands rise toward the face as if cradling an emotion too fragile to name. With its minimal palette and soft yet intentional texture, this 2024 piece explores the quiet moment just before speech, pain, or revelation. It’s introspective and poetic—an intimate reflection of Bayona’s own journey through art and healing.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Before the Words” is a haunting portrait suspended in silence. The subject’s eyes are closed, lips gently parted, and hands rise toward the face as if cradling an emotion too fragile to name. With its minimal palette and soft yet intentional texture, this 2024 piece explores the quiet moment just before speech, pain, or revelation. It’s introspective and poetic—an intimate reflection of Bayona’s own journey through art and healing.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“Crowned” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Crowned” is a 2024 original portrait by Patrick Bayona that radiates elegance and strength. The subject, shown in crisp profile, glows with quiet poise against a darkened background. Gold and crimson streaks woven into textured curls resemble a crown, while a single white earring and powder-blue collar add a sense of grace and individuality. This signed piece is a celebration of identity and presence—perfect for collectors who see art as empowerment.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Crowned” is a 2024 original portrait by Patrick Bayona that radiates elegance and strength. The subject, shown in crisp profile, glows with quiet poise against a darkened background. Gold and crimson streaks woven into textured curls resemble a crown, while a single white earring and powder-blue collar add a sense of grace and individuality. This signed piece is a celebration of identity and presence—perfect for collectors who see art as empowerment.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“The Weight” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Before the Words” is a haunting portrait suspended in silence. The subject’s eyes are closed, lips gently parted, and hands rise toward the face as if cradling an emotion too fragile to name. With its minimal palette and soft yet intentional texture, this 2024 piece explores the quiet moment just before speech, pain, or revelation. It’s introspective and poetic—an intimate reflection of Bayona’s own journey through art and healing.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Before the Words” is a haunting portrait suspended in silence. The subject’s eyes are closed, lips gently parted, and hands rise toward the face as if cradling an emotion too fragile to name. With its minimal palette and soft yet intentional texture, this 2024 piece explores the quiet moment just before speech, pain, or revelation. It’s introspective and poetic—an intimate reflection of Bayona’s own journey through art and healing.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“Firelight” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Firelight” is a 2024 portrait painted in profile, glowing with warmth and quiet power. Thick brushwork and copper hues blaze through the subject’s hair, as if catching the last rays of sunset. Bayona captures a moment of reflective stillness—where strength meets softness—against a cool, neutral backdrop. This signed piece radiates emotional texture and makes a powerful impression in any space.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Firelight” is a 2024 portrait painted in profile, glowing with warmth and quiet power. Thick brushwork and copper hues blaze through the subject’s hair, as if catching the last rays of sunset. Bayona captures a moment of reflective stillness—where strength meets softness—against a cool, neutral backdrop. This signed piece radiates emotional texture and makes a powerful impression in any space.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“Crown of Chaos” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Crown of Chaos” is a surreal and electrifying 2024 portrait by Patrick Bayona. The subject’s wide, unblinking eyes are framed by a swirl of jagged white paint—like thought, fire, or madness taking shape. Set against a saturated green backdrop, this bold and daring work pushes beyond realism into expressionism, embracing vulnerability, instability, and brilliance all at once. A rare, signed piece for those drawn to the edge of emotion and imagination.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Crown of Chaos” is a surreal and electrifying 2024 portrait by Patrick Bayona. The subject’s wide, unblinking eyes are framed by a swirl of jagged white paint—like thought, fire, or madness taking shape. Set against a saturated green backdrop, this bold and daring work pushes beyond realism into expressionism, embracing vulnerability, instability, and brilliance all at once. A rare, signed piece for those drawn to the edge of emotion and imagination.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
“Breath Held” – Original Painting by Patrick Bayona
$55
Starting bid
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Breath Held” is a 2024 original portrait by Patrick Bayona that captures the emotional weight of a moment suspended in time. The subject’s eyes are closed, lips set, and brushstrokes explode around the head like the aftermath of deep thought—or deep silence. A mix of warm reds, bold blues, and moody lavenders creates a dramatic palette that mirrors internal complexity. This signed piece is both striking and meditative, ideal for collectors who connect with the unspoken.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150
Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches
“Breath Held” is a 2024 original portrait by Patrick Bayona that captures the emotional weight of a moment suspended in time. The subject’s eyes are closed, lips set, and brushstrokes explode around the head like the aftermath of deep thought—or deep silence. A mix of warm reds, bold blues, and moody lavenders creates a dramatic palette that mirrors internal complexity. This signed piece is both striking and meditative, ideal for collectors who connect with the unspoken.
Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life.
💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!
Value: $50 |
🧡 Bundle Includes:
🕒 Ultra II Smartwatch – Sleek design with vibrant display, fitness tracking, and customizable bands
🏃♂️ Smart Band 7 Fitness Tracker – Heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step counter, and more
🎧 Wireless Earbuds (non-Apple branded) – Compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, compact & travel-friendly
🔌 3-in-1 Charging Cable Adapter – Versatile solution for all your devices with USB-C, Lightning, and Micro USB tips
💡 Note: Earbuds are from Amazon and not Apple-certified, but work great for everyday use!
🧡 100% of proceeds support Five Keys’ reentry and education programs for system-impacted individuals.
Value: $50 |
🧡 Bundle Includes:
🕒 Ultra II Smartwatch – Sleek design with vibrant display, fitness tracking, and customizable bands
🏃♂️ Smart Band 7 Fitness Tracker – Heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step counter, and more
🎧 Wireless Earbuds (non-Apple branded) – Compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, compact & travel-friendly
🔌 3-in-1 Charging Cable Adapter – Versatile solution for all your devices with USB-C, Lightning, and Micro USB tips
💡 Note: Earbuds are from Amazon and not Apple-certified, but work great for everyday use!
🧡 100% of proceeds support Five Keys’ reentry and education programs for system-impacted individuals.
Cuisinart Spice & Nut Grinder
$21
Starting bid
Value: $55 | Compact | Powerful | Easy to Clean |
Unleash the full flavor of your spices and nuts with the Cuisinart SG-10 Spice & Nut Grinder. This compact yet powerful kitchen essential features a 200-watt motor and stainless steel blades for efficient, consistent grinding—perfect for custom spice blends or nut-based recipes.
| Features |
🔹 200-watt motor for quick, even grinding
🔹 Push-top on/off control for simple use
🔹 Built-in safety interlock
🔹 Removable stainless steel bowl (90g capacity)
🔹 Dishwasher-safe bowl and lid
🔹 Includes storage lid to preserve freshness
🔹 Nonslip rubber feet for stability
| BPA-Free | 18-Month Limited Warranty |
Donated to support Five Keys’ mission—where 100% of proceeds help our clients, not platform fees!
Note: When checking out, set the Zeffy tip to $0 by selecting “Other.”
Value: $55 | Compact | Powerful | Easy to Clean |
Unleash the full flavor of your spices and nuts with the Cuisinart SG-10 Spice & Nut Grinder. This compact yet powerful kitchen essential features a 200-watt motor and stainless steel blades for efficient, consistent grinding—perfect for custom spice blends or nut-based recipes.
| Features |
🔹 200-watt motor for quick, even grinding
🔹 Push-top on/off control for simple use
🔹 Built-in safety interlock
🔹 Removable stainless steel bowl (90g capacity)
🔹 Dishwasher-safe bowl and lid
🔹 Includes storage lid to preserve freshness
🔹 Nonslip rubber feet for stability
| BPA-Free | 18-Month Limited Warranty |
Donated to support Five Keys’ mission—where 100% of proceeds help our clients, not platform fees!
Note: When checking out, set the Zeffy tip to $0 by selecting “Other.”
$50 Gift Card | Buffalo Wild Wings
$25
Starting bid
$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE – BUFFALO WILD WINGS
| Wings | Beer | Sports |
Game day just got better. Use this $50 gift card to dive into award-winning wings, signature sauces, and ice-cold beers at Buffalo Wild Wings. With wall-to-wall TVs and a buzzy sports bar atmosphere, it’s the ultimate destination for sports fans and food lovers alike.
| Value: $50
| Donated by Buffalo Wild Wings
🔥 As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE – BUFFALO WILD WINGS
| Wings | Beer | Sports |
Game day just got better. Use this $50 gift card to dive into award-winning wings, signature sauces, and ice-cold beers at Buffalo Wild Wings. With wall-to-wall TVs and a buzzy sports bar atmosphere, it’s the ultimate destination for sports fans and food lovers alike.
| Value: $50
| Donated by Buffalo Wild Wings
🔥 As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
$50 Gift Card | Applebee’s Grill + Bar
$25
Starting bid
$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE – APPLEBEE’S
| Classic American Eats | Neighborhood Vibes |
Treat yourself to a night off from cooking at Applebee’s Grill + Bar, where you’ll find hearty burgers, crisp salads, sizzling skillets, and signature drinks. With locations nationwide, it’s the perfect go-to for casual dining, date night, or a relaxed dinner with friends.
| Value: $50
| Donated by Applebee’s
🍽️ As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE – APPLEBEE’S
| Classic American Eats | Neighborhood Vibes |
Treat yourself to a night off from cooking at Applebee’s Grill + Bar, where you’ll find hearty burgers, crisp salads, sizzling skillets, and signature drinks. With locations nationwide, it’s the perfect go-to for casual dining, date night, or a relaxed dinner with friends.
| Value: $50
| Donated by Applebee’s
🍽️ As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
$100 Gift Card | DoorDash
$50
Starting bid
$100 GIFT CERTIFICATE – DOORDASH
| Delivery at Your Fingertips | Nationwide Use |
Dinner delivered? Yes, please. Use this $100 DoorDash gift card to order your favorite meals, snacks, or drinks from thousands of local restaurants and national chains. Perfect for busy weeknights, lazy weekends, or sending meals to someone you love.
| Value: $100
| Donated by DoorDash
🚗 As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
$100 GIFT CERTIFICATE – DOORDASH
| Delivery at Your Fingertips | Nationwide Use |
Dinner delivered? Yes, please. Use this $100 DoorDash gift card to order your favorite meals, snacks, or drinks from thousands of local restaurants and national chains. Perfect for busy weeknights, lazy weekends, or sending meals to someone you love.
| Value: $100
| Donated by DoorDash
🚗 As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
Double Good Popcorn | “The Works” Gift Set
$65
Starting bid
DOUBLE GOOD POPCORN – “THE WORKS”
| All the Flavors | All the Fun | All the Good! |
Indulge in a gourmet popcorn experience with Double Good's "The Works" gift set. This collection features a variety of flavors, including the award-winning "In Queso Fire," which was named the best among over 30 gourmet popcorns by Food & Wine magazine. Each batch is made fresh and packed with flavor, ensuring a delightful snacking experience.
| Value: $129
| Starting Bid: $65
| Minimum Bid Increase: $10
| Donated by: Double Good
🍿 As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
DOUBLE GOOD POPCORN – “THE WORKS”
| All the Flavors | All the Fun | All the Good! |
Indulge in a gourmet popcorn experience with Double Good's "The Works" gift set. This collection features a variety of flavors, including the award-winning "In Queso Fire," which was named the best among over 30 gourmet popcorns by Food & Wine magazine. Each batch is made fresh and packed with flavor, ensuring a delightful snacking experience.
| Value: $129
| Starting Bid: $65
| Minimum Bid Increase: $10
| Donated by: Double Good
🍿 As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
AMC Movie Experience Gift Box | 2 Tickets + Drinks & Popcorn
$34
Starting bid
AMC MOVIE EXPERIENCE GIFT BOX – FOR TWO
| Value: $68 | Movie Night Magic | 550+ AMC Locations | Lifetime Validity |
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate movie night with this beautifully packaged gift box. It includes:
2 AMC Theatres Black Tickets
2 Drinks
1 Popcorn to Share
A Notebook to Capture Movie Memories
Redeem your tickets online for any AMC location—over 550 theaters nationwide. Choose your movie, date, and time with ease. The voucher never expires, so you can plan your perfect movie night whenever you're ready.
| Value: $68
| Starting Bid: $34
| Minimum Bid Increase: $5
| Donated by: AMC Theatres
🎬 As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
AMC MOVIE EXPERIENCE GIFT BOX – FOR TWO
| Value: $68 | Movie Night Magic | 550+ AMC Locations | Lifetime Validity |
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate movie night with this beautifully packaged gift box. It includes:
2 AMC Theatres Black Tickets
2 Drinks
1 Popcorn to Share
A Notebook to Capture Movie Memories
Redeem your tickets online for any AMC location—over 550 theaters nationwide. Choose your movie, date, and time with ease. The voucher never expires, so you can plan your perfect movie night whenever you're ready.
| Value: $68
| Starting Bid: $34
| Minimum Bid Increase: $5
| Donated by: AMC Theatres
🎬 As you’re checking out, there’s an option to give a percentage to Zeffy — 17%! Be sure to click “OTHER” and enter “0” if you prefer your full donation go directly to Five Keys.
✨ Five Keys chose Zeffy because it’s free of charge, meaning 100% of your donation supports our clients—not auction site fees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!