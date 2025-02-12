Five Keys Auction

Donor: Patrick Bayona | Estimated Value: Priceless | Starting Bid: $150 Medium: Acrylic on particle board | Dimensions: 8 x 11-3/8 inches “Before the Words” is a haunting portrait suspended in silence. The subject’s eyes are closed, lips gently parted, and hands rise toward the face as if cradling an emotion too fragile to name. With its minimal palette and soft yet intentional texture, this 2024 piece explores the quiet moment just before speech, pain, or revelation. It’s introspective and poetic—an intimate reflection of Bayona’s own journey through art and healing. Artist Bio: Patrick Bayona is a dedicated artist and community advocate whose transformative journey exemplifies the power of creativity and resilience. He began drawing during a six-month incarceration at San Francisco’s 850 Bryant Jail, using only pencils and paper. A Five Keys teacher recognized his talent and provided him with colored pencils and pastels, encouraging him to lead a team that created 40 posters for a Pacific Islander event. After his release in May 2020, Patrick became a wellness ambassador at the Embarcadero SAFE Navigation Center, later serving as Activities Coordinator, leading yoga, meditation, art workshops, and peace circles. He earned a 3.5 GPA at Laney College and received a full-ride scholarship to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he is now completing his final semester. Patrick credits Five Keys and the supportive relationships he built there for much of his personal growth. Inspired by a professor’s words—“Good job, keep going, keep going”—he carries this mantra forward in both his art and his life. 💡 Pro Tip: At checkout, Zeffy will suggest a 17% tip to support their platform. To skip this, select “Other” and enter $0—no donation required to Zeffy!

