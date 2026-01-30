⭐️ Five Star Roundup - 5th Annual BBQ Cook-Off

Hosted by
About this event
Crosby, TX 77532, USA
For teams with fewer than 4 sanctioned events. 1 turn-in per category. Results do NOT count toward sanctioned entities.
For teams who have competed in 4+ sanctioned events this calendar year. 1 turn-in per category. Results count toward sanctioned entities.
Compete in both divisions simultaneously. 2 turn-ins per category (one for each division). Requires 2 separate turn-in trays per category.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!