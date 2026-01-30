Kids Kicking Cancer TX

Hosted by

Kids Kicking Cancer TX

About this event

⭐️ Five Star Roundup - 5th Annual BBQ Cook-Off

Crosby Fairgrounds 800 Church St

Crosby, TX 77532, USA

Non-Sanctioned BBQ Competition
$150

For teams with fewer than 4 sanctioned events. 1 turn-in per category. Results do NOT count toward sanctioned entities.

Sanctioned BBQ Competition
$200

For teams who have competed in 4+ sanctioned events this calendar year. 1 turn-in per category. Results count toward sanctioned entities.

Sanctioned & Non-Sanctioned Competition
$300

Compete in both divisions simultaneously. 2 turn-ins per category (one for each division). Requires 2 separate turn-in trays per category.

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