TLOD - Bay Area South Houston Chapter

Hosted by

TLOD - Bay Area South Houston Chapter

About this event

Add a donation for TLOD - Bay Area South Houston Chapter

$

Sales closed

Five Year Anniversary Gala/TTA Presentation

DoubleTree Hilton Hobby

8181 Airport Blvd, Houston, TX 77061, USA

Adult Ticket
$100

Grants entry for one adult to the event with access to standard amenities including the adult three course meal.

Child Ticket
$50

Grants entry for one child (aged 12 and under) to the event with access to standard amenities including the children's meal.

Top Teen Ticket
$50

Grants entry for one active Top Teen to the event with access to standard amenities including the meal.

Pink Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Grants entry for 10 guests at the same table to the event with access to standard amenities including the adult three course meal. Includes special VIP gift for all table guests.

Silver Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Grants entry for 10 guests at the same table to the event with access to standard amenities including the adult three course meal. Includes all Pink Level sponsor amenities and additional benefit of full page ad in souvenir journal.

Gold Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Grants entry for 10 guests at the same table to the event with access to standard amenities including the adult three course meal. Includes all Silver Level sponsor amenities and additional benefit of two minute speaking opportunity and promotional item to be given to all gala guests.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!