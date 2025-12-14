FIWB 13 Casino Night Silent Auction

Wake up to the beauty of Buena Vista in this charming 3 bedroom cabin located right on Chalk Creek at the base of Mt. Princeton in Nathrop, CO. Enjoy your morning coffee off the front porch as the sun reflects off the cliffs, or relax on the back deck and listen to the peaceful babbling of the stream. Crystal clear Chalk Creek runs alongside the property just 5 minutes from Mt. Princeton Hot Springs.





This spacious log home welcomes groups of up to 8 people and offers easy access to a wide range of outdoor adventures, including rafting, fishing, hiking and more. It's the perfect Colorado escape for families or a group of friends.





Package includes:

- A free 2-night stay during off-peak months (with option to purchase additional nights or prime time at reduced rate)

- Creekside views and easy access to Mr. Princeton Hot Springs

- Sleeps up to 8 guests

- Minutes from rafting, fishing and hiking

- Valid for stays between Labor Day and Memorial Day (holiday weeks excluded); summer or holiday dates available for an additional charge