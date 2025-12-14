FIWB 13 Casino Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two 50-minute stretch sessions
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Ten FREE classes
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One session a week for one month membership
Starting bid
Wake up to the beauty of Buena Vista in this charming 3 bedroom cabin located right on Chalk Creek at the base of Mt. Princeton in Nathrop, CO. Enjoy your morning coffee off the front porch as the sun reflects off the cliffs, or relax on the back deck and listen to the peaceful babbling of the stream. Crystal clear Chalk Creek runs alongside the property just 5 minutes from Mt. Princeton Hot Springs.
This spacious log home welcomes groups of up to 8 people and offers easy access to a wide range of outdoor adventures, including rafting, fishing, hiking and more. It's the perfect Colorado escape for families or a group of friends.
Package includes:
- A free 2-night stay during off-peak months (with option to purchase additional nights or prime time at reduced rate)
- Creekside views and easy access to Mr. Princeton Hot Springs
- Sleeps up to 8 guests
- Minutes from rafting, fishing and hiking
- Valid for stays between Labor Day and Memorial Day (holiday weeks excluded); summer or holiday dates available for an additional charge
Starting bid
Three bedroom, two bath that sleeps 9. Available Friday-Sunday.
NOT available March 12-17, Memorial Day weekend and week of June 19-28.
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One hour lesson for 2. 2 paddles, 3 balls, and a large canvas bag.
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Gift basket with home goods and $500 off closing costs of a home purchase.
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Florida Panthers Stanly Cup Championship TEAM autographed jersey
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Limited edition Todd Helton signed baseball bat. Troy Tulowitzki autographed baseball. Autographed Brenton Doyle baseball.
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Starting bid
Photo session (family, senior or headshots). Includes 10 edited digital images.
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Up to 75 minute senior session with 2 outfit changes and up to 2 locations and 3 props.
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Manicure and pedicure
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$250 gift card and bag of skin care products.
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Basket of soaps, candles and chocolates
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2 concert tickets at the Mission Ballroom for country singer Ernest on January 21st.
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$250 oxygen facial gift card
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Hair cut and hair and nail salon $50 gift card
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Free 30 minute recovery session
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Basket with lotions, bath gel and soap
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8" x 10" autographed picture of Hall of Fame Bronco player Champ Bailey.
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Collection of high-end bottles of whiskey.
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A complete set of 10 20th Anniversary Colorado Rockies bobbleheads with a Certificate of Authenticity. Set includes Helton, Galarraga, Bichette, and more!
Starting bid
Bronco jersey and football signed by all-pro offensive lineman Garrett Bolles
Starting bid
Golf and carts for a foursome at Black Bear Golf Club in Parker or Blackstone Country Club in Aurora.
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