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FIWB 13 Foundation

About this event

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FIWB 13 Casino Night Silent Auction

Stetch Lab item
Stetch Lab
$75

Starting bid

Two 50-minute stretch sessions

Orange Theory item
Orange Theory
$50

Starting bid

Ten FREE classes

THROWformance item
THROWformance
$125

Starting bid

One session a week for one month membership

Vacation House in Buena Vista item
Vacation House in Buena Vista
$500

Starting bid

Wake up to the beauty of Buena Vista in this charming 3 bedroom cabin located right on Chalk Creek at the base of Mt. Princeton in Nathrop, CO. Enjoy your morning coffee off the front porch as the sun reflects off the cliffs, or relax on the back deck and listen to the peaceful babbling of the stream. Crystal clear Chalk Creek runs alongside the property just 5 minutes from Mt. Princeton Hot Springs.


This spacious log home welcomes groups of up to 8 people and offers easy access to a wide range of outdoor adventures, including rafting, fishing, hiking and more. It's the perfect Colorado escape for families or a group of friends.


Package includes:

- A free 2-night stay during off-peak months (with option to purchase additional nights or prime time at reduced rate)

- Creekside views and easy access to Mr. Princeton Hot Springs

- Sleeps up to 8 guests

- Minutes from rafting, fishing and hiking

- Valid for stays between Labor Day and Memorial Day (holiday weeks excluded); summer or holiday dates available for an additional charge

Vacation House in Grand Lake item
Vacation House in Grand Lake
$100

Starting bid

Three bedroom, two bath that sleeps 9. Available Friday-Sunday.


NOT available March 12-17, Memorial Day weekend and week of June 19-28.

Pickleball Lessons item
Pickleball Lessons
$90

Starting bid

One hour lesson for 2. 2 paddles, 3 balls, and a large canvas bag.

Home Goods Gift Basket item
Home Goods Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Gift basket with home goods and $500 off closing costs of a home purchase.

SkinMedica Basket - 1 of 3 item
SkinMedica Basket - 1 of 3
$100

Starting bid

SkinMedica Basket - 2 of 3 item
SkinMedica Basket - 2 of 3
$100

Starting bid

SkinMedica Basket - 3 of 3 item
SkinMedica Basket - 3 of 3
$100

Starting bid

Autographed NHL Jersey item
Autographed NHL Jersey
$1,000

Starting bid

Florida Panthers Stanly Cup Championship TEAM autographed jersey

Rockies Collector Items item
Rockies Collector Items item
Rockies Collector Items item
Rockies Collector Items
$100

Starting bid

Limited edition Todd Helton signed baseball bat. Troy Tulowitzki autographed baseball. Autographed Brenton Doyle baseball.

Twisted Egg $100 Gift Card item
Twisted Egg $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Photoshoot by Kristy Harvey item
Photoshoot by Kristy Harvey
$100

Starting bid

Photo session (family, senior or headshots). Includes 10 edited digital images.

Photoshoot by Lindsey Goodman item
Photoshoot by Lindsey Goodman
$100

Starting bid

Up to 75 minute senior session with 2 outfit changes and up to 2 locations and 3 props.

J'Adore Nial Salon & Hair Cut item
J'Adore Nial Salon & Hair Cut
$75

Starting bid

Manicure and pedicure

Intentional Aesthetics item
Intentional Aesthetics
$100

Starting bid

$250 gift card and bag of skin care products.

LHS Heated Cushion Stadium Seat item
LHS Heated Cushion Stadium Seat
$50

Starting bid

$130 Gift Card to Woodhouse Spa item
$130 Gift Card to Woodhouse Spa
$75

Starting bid

Parker Bloom Basket item
Parker Bloom Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket of soaps, candles and chocolates

Mission Ballroom Concert item
Mission Ballroom Concert
$100

Starting bid

2 concert tickets at the Mission Ballroom for country singer Ernest on January 21st.

SkynnGen Med Spa item
SkynnGen Med Spa
$100

Starting bid

$250 oxygen facial gift card

Hair Cut and Salon Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Hair cut and hair and nail salon $50 gift card

Between The Lines Physical Therapy item
Between The Lines Physical Therapy
$75

Starting bid

Free 30 minute recovery session

Margot Elena Companies and Collections item
Margot Elena Companies and Collections
$125

Starting bid

Basket with lotions, bath gel and soap

Autographed Champ Bailey Picture item
Autographed Champ Bailey Picture
$75

Starting bid

8" x 10" autographed picture of Hall of Fame Bronco player Champ Bailey.

Whiskey Collection item
Whiskey Collection item
Whiskey Collection
$100

Starting bid

Collection of high-end bottles of whiskey.

20th Anniversary Rockies Bobbleheads item
20th Anniversary Rockies Bobbleheads
$50

Starting bid

A complete set of 10 20th Anniversary Colorado Rockies bobbleheads with a Certificate of Authenticity. Set includes Helton, Galarraga, Bichette, and more!

Garrett Bolles Signed Ball and Jersey item
Garrett Bolles Signed Ball and Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Bronco jersey and football signed by all-pro offensive lineman Garrett Bolles

Golf Foursome item
Golf Foursome
$200

Starting bid

Golf and carts for a foursome at Black Bear Golf Club in Parker or Blackstone Country Club in Aurora.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!