Fix a Feral 2025!

Spaying and neutering does more than prevent kittens—it helps keep the peace. Unfixed cats are driven by hormones, leading to territorial spraying, loud mating yowls, and aggressive fights. But once altered, those behaviors drastically decline—making life better for the cats and their human neighbors. We can make a difference and stop the cycle. Your $25.00 donation will result in a matching grant, allowing us to make a difference.

Spaying and neutering does more than prevent kittens—it helps keep the peace. Unfixed cats are driven by hormones, leading to territorial spraying, loud mating yowls, and aggressive fights. But once altered, those behaviors drastically decline—making life better for the cats and their human neighbors. We can make a difference and stop the cycle. Your $25.00 donation will result in a matching grant, allowing us to make a difference.

More details...