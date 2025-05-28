One cat can give birth to over 100 kittens in her lifetime, growing the feral cat population exponentially. We can make a difference and stop the cycle. Your $25.00 donation will result in a matching grant, allowing us to make a difference.
No Heat, No Drama: Fix A Feral 2025 Limited Edition
Spaying and neutering does more than prevent kittens—it helps keep the peace.
Unfixed cats are driven by hormones, leading to territorial spraying, loud mating yowls, and aggressive fights. But once altered, those behaviors drastically decline—making life better for the cats and their human neighbors. We can make a difference and stop the cycle. Your $25.00 donation will result in a matching grant, allowing us to make a difference.
Tipped and Hip: Fix A Feral 2025 Limited Edition
Ear-tipped cats are beautiful—and not just because they rock an edgy new look. That little clipped ear means they’ve been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and sent back to live their best (less chaotic) life. It’s the universal sign of a cat who’s done with dating and ready for a drama-free future.
No Ovaries, Still Sparkly: Fix A Feral 2025 Limited Edition
Spayed cats may be out of the kitten-making business, but they’re still full of sass and sparkle! Spaying just means fewer kittens—but the same fabulous feline attitude.
Tips are Couture: Fix a Feral 2025 Limited Edition
That angled clip? It’s not just a fashion statement—it’s a badge of honor showing they’ve been spayed, vaccinated, and are living their best, drama-free lives. Move over designer collars—nothing says “I’m fabulous and fixed” like an ear tip!
Ball-less and Flawless: Fix a Feral 2025 Limited Edition
They're living proof that you can lose the baggage and still bring the swagger. Support our TNR campaign—because flawless looks better without the chaos of kittens!
