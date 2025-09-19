FIYAH! Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Host your next special occasion in the heart of Caribbean culture.
Enjoy exclusive use of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum’s stunning Main Gallery for up to six hours — a unique setting surrounded by art, history, and the spirit of the islands.
Perfect for intimate gatherings, corporate events, or creative celebrations, this space offers an unforgettable backdrop that celebrates Caribbean heritage in style.
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the rich history and vibrant rhythms of reggae with this exclusive VP Records Collector’s Bundle, celebrating the pioneers and enduring legacy of Jamaican music.
This package includes:
This collection is a true treasure for reggae lovers and collectors alike, honoring the sound, spirit, and legacy of Jamaica’s musical heritage.
A must-have for music lovers and collectors alike, this ensemble honors the pioneers and enduring spirit of Jamaican music.
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of a musical icon with this exclusive Bob Marley Collector’s Bundle, a tribute to the King of Reggae and his enduring influence on global culture.
This package includes:
This collector’s set is a must-have for any music lover or admirer of Bob Marley’s enduring message of love and freedom.
Starting bid
Indulge in a holistic journey of rejuvenation and self-care with the Belzeb Wellness Spa Package. Curated by Dr. Marie Roberte Laurent, a seasoned naturopathic doctor specializing in hormonal balance, gut health, and chronic pain management, this package offers a personalized approach to wellness. Belzeb Wellness Clinic combines science-based natural medicine with luxurious spa treatments to promote overall well-being.
The spa's offerings include a range of products designed to nourish and revitalize.
This package is ideal for those seeking a comprehensive wellness experience that combines the healing power of nature with the luxury of spa treatments. Whether you're looking to unwind, detoxify, or rejuvenate, the Belzeb Wellness Spa Experience offers a sanctuary for your mind and body.
Starting bid
Feast your eyes and indulge your sweet tooth with a combination cupcake bouquet (cupcakes with icing made to look like real flowers) and custom cookies by sister companies Sweet Blooms by Camille and Clover & Crumb.
Starting bid
Embark on a distinguished journey through the world of premium rum with two VIP tickets to the 2026 Miami Rum Congress, held from February 6–8 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. This premier event offers an immersive experience, featuring over 85 award-winning rum brands and nearly 200 expressions.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate celebration of rum and Caribbean culture with VIP access for two to the 2025 Miami Rum Renaissance Festival, taking place Sunday, November 9, at the historic Coral Gables Woman’s Club.
Enjoy exclusive tastings, premium cocktails, and curated experiences in an elegant setting, all while immersing yourself in the vibrant flavors, music, and spirit of the Caribbean.
This VIP experience promises a memorable day of indulgence and discovery for rum enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live performance with tickets to a performance at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts one of South Florida’s premier entertainment venues.
This bundle includes:
This package offers the perfect blend of art, elegance, and indulgence — an ideal night out for any lover of the performing arts.
Starting bid
Escape to luxury with a weekend stay at the Harbor Beach Marriott, where comfort, elegance, and coastal beauty come together for an unforgettable retreat.
Enjoy premium accommodations, world-class amenities, and the serene ambiance of a premier beachfront destination. Perfect for a relaxing getaway or a romantic escape, this experience offers the ultimate opportunity to unwind and recharge in style.
*May exclude parking, taxes and resort fee.
Starting bid
Enjoy exclusive access to one of South Florida’s premier private shooting clubs with a Founders Gun Club membership.
This membership offers a distinguished experience for firearm enthusiasts, featuring a state-of-the-art facility, expert staff, and a welcoming community of members who value safety, skill, and precision.
Whether for recreation, training, or networking, this membership provides an exceptional environment for those who appreciate the art and discipline of shooting sports.
Starting bid
Delight in an immersive culinary journey with Chef Andrew “Baba” Bennardo, an award-winning chef trained at the Culinary Institute of America and Florida International University.
This offering grants you and your guests a private cooking class or event tailored to your tastes — Italian classics, gourmet dishes, or themed menus — in Chef Baba’s engaging, storytelling style. His classes are known for combining fresh ingredients, hands-on technique, and a lively, warm atmosphere.
Whether for a special celebration, corporate gathering, or an unforgettable date night, this experience delivers more than a meal, it’s an evening of flavors, connection, and the art of cooking elevated by one of South Florida’s most talented chefs.
Starting bid
Own a piece of professional hockey history with this officially autographed puck signed by Evan Rodrigues, wearing number 17. Featuring the team logo and authenticated signature, this collectible celebrates one of the league’s dynamic and hardworking players.
Perfect for passionate hockey fans or memorabilia collectors, this puck is a striking tribute to dedication, skill, and the spirit of the game.
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable evening of world-class jazz with two tickets to Kind of Blue: Celebrating the Music of Miles Davis, taking place Thursday, November 7 at 8 p.m.
This centennial concert honors the extraordinary legacy of Miles Davis—one of the greatest innovators in jazz history—whose groundbreaking works include Sketches of Spain, Tutu, Birth of the Cool, and Kind of Blue. The performance features Grammy Award–winning trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire and saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, joined by acclaimed vocalist Veronica Swift and the Frost School of Music’s Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra.
Celebrate the genius of Miles Davis and the timeless sound of jazz in a concert that promises to be as inspiring as it is unforgettable.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!