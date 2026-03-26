FJH Choir Silent Auction!

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About this event
Starting bid
Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).
A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!
Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.
Starting bid
Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).
A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!
Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.
Starting bid
Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).
A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!
Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.
Starting bid
Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).
A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!
Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.
Starting bid
Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).
A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!
Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.
Starting bid
Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).
A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!
Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.
Starting bid
Sweet treats and great company! The winning student and a friend will enjoy a special ice cream outing with the Choir Director, creating fun memories outside the classroom.
This unique experience gives students the chance to relax, laugh, and connect with their director while enjoying delicious ice cream together. Perfect for choir students who love music, friendship, and a little extra sweetness!
Experience Includes:
Note: Date and location to be scheduled with the Choir Director.
Starting bid
Sweet treats and great company! The winning student and a friend will enjoy a special ice cream outing with the Choir Director, creating fun memories outside the classroom.
This unique experience gives students the chance to relax, laugh, and connect with their director while enjoying delicious ice cream together. Perfect for choir students who love music, friendship, and a little extra sweetness!
Experience Includes:
Note: Date and location to be scheduled with the Choir Director.
Starting bid
Pizza for lunch and great company! The winning student and 4 friends will enjoy a special pizza party during lunch hour at school.
This unique experience gives students the chance to relax, laugh, and connect with their directors while enjoying some pizza for lunch!
Note: Date and location to be scheduled with the Choir Director.
Starting bid
VIP Parking for Choir Concert Events 2026-2027 School Year.
Starting bid
VIP Parking for Choir Concert Events 2026-2027 School Year.
Starting bid
VIP Seating for 4 reserved at each choir event for the 2026-2027 school year!
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