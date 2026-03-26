Hosted by

Friendswood Junior High Choir Booster Club

About this event

FJH Choir Silent Auction!

CHAMBER CHOIR - Choir Director for the Day item
CHAMBER CHOIR - Choir Director for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).

A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!

Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.

CONCERT CHOIR - Choir Director for the Day item
CONCERT CHOIR - Choir Director for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).

A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!

Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.

MUSTANG SELECT - Choir Director for the Day item
MUSTANG SELECT - Choir Director for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).

A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!

Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.

6TH MEN CHOIR (1ST)Choir Director for the Day item
6TH MEN CHOIR (1ST)Choir Director for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).

A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!

Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.

6TH WOMEN CHOIR - (2ND) Choir Director for the Day item
6TH WOMEN CHOIR - (2ND) Choir Director for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).

A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!

Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.

6TH WOMEN CHOIR (3RD) Choir Director for the Day item
6TH WOMEN CHOIR (3RD) Choir Director for the Day
$20

Starting bid

Take the podium and lead the music! The winning student will enjoy a fun and memorable day serving as Choir Director for the Day, assisting with warm-ups, helping lead rehearsal, and choosing a favorite song for the class (director-approved).

A one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any choir student who loves music and leadership—plus a special photo opportunity to capture the moment!

Note: Date to be scheduled with the choir director and school administration.

Ice Cream with Director Adams item
Ice Cream with Director Adams
$20

Starting bid

Ice Cream with the Choir Director — Bring a Friend!

Sweet treats and great company! The winning student and a friend will enjoy a special ice cream outing with the Choir Director, creating fun memories outside the classroom.

This unique experience gives students the chance to relax, laugh, and connect with their director while enjoying delicious ice cream together. Perfect for choir students who love music, friendship, and a little extra sweetness!

Experience Includes:

  • Ice cream outing for one student and a friend
  • Time to visit and connect with the Choir Director
  • A fun and memorable experience outside of rehearsal

Note: Date and location to be scheduled with the Choir Director.

Ice Cream with Director Rachita item
Ice Cream with Director Rachita
$20

Starting bid

Ice Cream with the Choir Director — Bring a Friend!

Sweet treats and great company! The winning student and a friend will enjoy a special ice cream outing with the Choir Director, creating fun memories outside the classroom.

This unique experience gives students the chance to relax, laugh, and connect with their director while enjoying delicious ice cream together. Perfect for choir students who love music, friendship, and a little extra sweetness!

Experience Includes:

  • Ice cream outing for one student and a friend
  • Time to visit and connect with the Choir Director
  • A fun and memorable experience outside of rehearsal

Note: Date and location to be scheduled with the Choir Director.

Pizza Party with 4 Friends! item
Pizza Party with 4 Friends!
$20

Starting bid

Pizza Party with the Choir Directors and 4 Friends!

Pizza for lunch and great company! The winning student and 4 friends will enjoy a special pizza party during lunch hour at school.

This unique experience gives students the chance to relax, laugh, and connect with their directors while enjoying some pizza for lunch!

Note: Date and location to be scheduled with the Choir Director.

VIP Parking item
VIP Parking
$50

Starting bid

VIP Parking for Choir Concert Events 2026-2027 School Year.

VIP Parking item
VIP Parking
$50

Starting bid

VIP Parking for Choir Concert Events 2026-2027 School Year.

VIP Seating for Choir Event item
VIP Seating for Choir Event
$50

Starting bid

VIP Seating for 4 reserved at each choir event for the 2026-2027 school year!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!