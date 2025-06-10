FJMCAANA Membership

Membership Lifetime Fjmcaana
$500

FJMCAANA Lifetime Membership Benefits Join once, stay connected for life. • ✅ Voting rights in all elections • ✅ No annual dues—one-time payment only • ✅ Support charitable projects like corneal transplants • ✅ Recognition as a lifelong contributor Stay part of the mission. Support, connect, and give back—forever.
Annual Fjmcaana Membership
$50

Allied/nonworking physician lifetime membership
$250

$

