FL 2026 Cornhole & Coffee Tournament

10' x 10' space for vendor booth* available; recognition in all pre- and post-event communications; option to provide promotional items for goodie bags; social media recognition; verbal recognition of support at event





*Our vendor spot for Mary Kay and a realtor has already been filled and we will not be accepting any additional vendors for those two categories.



*10' x 10' space will be allocated by Foster the Family. Sponsors are responsible for providing all booth content. Tents and/or tables are encouraged. Electricity will not be available.