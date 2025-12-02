FL 2026 Cornhole & Coffee Tournament

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About this event
Name or logo incorporated to event logo; logo on event webpage for one year; 10' x 10' space for vendor booth* available; recognition in all pre- and post-event communications; tournament tickets (4 tickets, 2 teams); option to provide promotional items for goodie bags; logo on event signage; social media recognition; verbal recognition of support at event; logo on participant T-shirts (front, 1 color)
*10' x 10' space will be allocated by Foster the Family. Sponsors are responsible for providing all booth content. Tents and/or tables are encouraged. Electricity will not be available.
Name or logo on event webpage for one year; 10' x 10' space for vendor booth* available; recognition in all pre- and post-event communications; tournament tickets (4 tickets, 2 teams); option to provide promotional items for goodie bags; social media recognition; verbal recognition of support at event; logo on participant T-shirts (back, 1 color)
*10' x 10' space will be allocated by Foster the Family. Sponsors are responsible for providing all booth content. Tents and/or tables are encouraged. Electricity will not be available.
10' x 10' space for vendor booth* available; recognition in all pre- and post-event communications; tournament tickets (2 tickets, 1 team); option to provide promotional items for goodie bags; name or logo on event signage; social media recognition; verbal recognition of support at event; logo on participant T-shirts (back, 1 color)
*10' x 10' space will be allocated by Foster the Family. Sponsors are responsible for providing all booth content. Tents and/or tables are encouraged. Electricity will not be available.
Recognition in all pre- and post-event communications; tournament tickets (2 tickets, 1 team); option to provide promotional items for goodie bags; name or logo on Kid Zone signage; social media recognition; verbal recognition of support at event; logo on participant T-shirts (back, 1 color)
10' x 10' space for vendor booth* available; recognition in all pre- and post-event communications; option to provide promotional items for goodie bags; social media recognition; verbal recognition of support at event
*Our vendor spot for Mary Kay and a realtor has already been filled and we will not be accepting any additional vendors for those two categories.
*10' x 10' space will be allocated by Foster the Family. Sponsors are responsible for providing all booth content. Tents and/or tables are encouraged. Electricity will not be available.
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