FL: Birdhouse & Pollinator Planter Build Day

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About this event
Enjoy the full hands-on experience! This ticket includes participation in both the Birdhouse Build and the Pollinator Planter projects. All birdhouse materials and tools are provided, plus soil and four pollinator-friendly plants for your container garden (participant must bring their own container). Make two projects and double your impact for wildlife!
Create your own pollinator-friendly container garden to take home. Soil and four flowers are included. Participants must bring their own garden container. A perfect project for supporting bees, butterflies, and other essential pollinators.
Build and take home a wooden birdhouse to provide safe nesting space for local birds. All materials and use of tools are included. No building experience necessary — guidance will be available.
This special ticket option is reserved for ADC Junior Members. Junior participants may choose one project — either the Birdhouse Build or the Pollinator Planter — at no cost.
All materials for the selected project are included (Junior Members choosing the Pollinator Planter must bring their own garden container).
We are excited to encourage hands-on conservation learning and can’t wait to see our Junior Members building, planting, and making a difference!
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