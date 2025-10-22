FLA Boyz, Inc.

FLA Boyz, Inc.

FLA Boyz 7v7 Football Team Sponsorship

Palm Beach

FL, USA

Bronze Level Sponsorship item
Bronze Level Sponsorship
$150

1. Business name/logo, contact info and description on Home Page of FLA Boyz website. Business website/social accounts linked from FLA Boyz website and social media accounts.

Silver Level Sponsorship item
Silver Level Sponsorship
$350

1. Business name/logo, contact info and description on Home Page of FLA Boyz website. Business website/social accounts linked from FLA Boyz website and social media accounts.

2. Business name/logo and contact info on all coaches shirts.

3. Silver Level Sponsor Plaque

Gold Level Sponsorship item
Gold Level Sponsorship
$500

1. Business name/logo, contact info and description on Home Page of FLA Boyz website. Business website/social accounts linked from FLA Boyz website and social media accounts.

2. Business name/logo, contact info announced weekly via FLA Boyz social media, team news, etc. Business link provided from our social media accounts to your social media accounts.

3. Business name/logo and contact info on all coaches shirts.

4. Gold Level Sponsor Plaqu

Platinum Level Sponsorship item
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$1,000

1. Business logo printed on teams flags (these are used at all practices and games/tournaments).

2. Business name/logo, contact info and description on Home Page of FLA Boyz website. Business website/social accounts linked from FLA Boyz website and social media accounts.

3. A large advertising space on FLA Boyz website and social media platforms

4. Business name/logo, contact info announced weekly via FLA Boyz social media, team news, etc. Business link provided from our social media accounts to your social media accounts.

5. Business name and contact info announced at all FLA Boyz events.

6. Business name/logo and contact info on all coaches shirts.

7. Platinum Level Sponsor Plaque

8. FLA Boyz Custom Football to include company logo. One football will also be provided.

