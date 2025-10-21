Flag City Line Dance Festival

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About this event
Findlay, OH 45840, USA
All classes and open dancing Thursday through Sunday, plus complimentary carb-heavy meals & water. This option also includes a FCLDF T-shirt. T-shirts will be available for pickup at the event, if the order is placed by February 28.
All classes and open dancing Thursday through Sunday, without the complimentary carb-heavy meals & water. We will have community partnerships for reduced food costs.
Knock the rust off your dancing shoes, reconnect with friends, or meet new ones from 6 - 10 p.m. on the opening night.
Beginner - Advanced line dance instruction will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with breaks for meals. This option also includes the evening dance at a 50% discount. Meals are not included. Please take advantage of discounted meals in the area
Beginner - Advanced line dance instruction will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with breaks for meals. The evening dance is not included. Meals are not included. Please take advantage of discounted meals in the area.
Beginner - Advanced line dance instruction will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with breaks for meals. This option also includes the evening dance at a 50% discount. Meals are not included. Please take advantage of discounted meals in the area
Beginner - Advanced line dance instruction will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with breaks for meals. The evening dance is not included. Meals are not included. Please take advantage of discounted meals in the area.
Say, "farewell," to Flag City in style. Tip your hat to your friends, shake out those last little knots before hitting the road. The morning dance will be from 9 - noon.
The complete wall-flower experience. Watch and learn for the full weekend (March 26 - 29).
For the wall-flower with a morning and an afternoon to spare. This pass is good for either Friday (3/27) or Saturday (3/28) but not both. Select 2 tickets if you want to purchase access to both days.
Purchase your FCLDF T-shirt. T-shirts will be available for pickup at the event, if the order is placed by February 28.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!