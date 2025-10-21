Black Studies & Library Association

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Black Studies & Library Association

About this event

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Flag City Line Dance Festival

1050 Interstate Dr

Findlay, OH 45840, USA

The Flag City Experience (Early Bird)
$230

All classes and open dancing Thursday through Sunday, plus complimentary carb-heavy meals & water. This option also includes a FCLDF T-shirt. T-shirts will be available for pickup at the event, if the order is placed by February 28.

Flag City Lite (Early Bird)
$205

All classes and open dancing Thursday through Sunday, without the complimentary carb-heavy meals & water. We will have community partnerships for reduced food costs.

Thursday Welcome Party Only (Early Bird)
$30

Knock the rust off your dancing shoes, reconnect with friends, or meet new ones from 6 - 10 p.m. on the opening night.

Friday Classes + Dance (Early Bird)
$80

Beginner - Advanced line dance instruction will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with breaks for meals. This option also includes the evening dance at a 50% discount. Meals are not included. Please take advantage of discounted meals in the area

Friday Classes Only (Early Bird)
$70

Beginner - Advanced line dance instruction will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with breaks for meals. The evening dance is not included. Meals are not included. Please take advantage of discounted meals in the area.

Friday Evening Dance Only
$20
Saturday Classes + Dance (Early Bird)
$80

Beginner - Advanced line dance instruction will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with breaks for meals. This option also includes the evening dance at a 50% discount. Meals are not included. Please take advantage of discounted meals in the area

Saturday Classes Only (Early Bird)
$70

Beginner - Advanced line dance instruction will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with breaks for meals. The evening dance is not included. Meals are not included. Please take advantage of discounted meals in the area.

Saturday Evening Dance Only
$20
Sunday Morning Dance Only
$15

Say, "farewell," to Flag City in style. Tip your hat to your friends, shake out those last little knots before hitting the road. The morning dance will be from 9 - noon.

Spectator (Festival Long)
$40

The complete wall-flower experience. Watch and learn for the full weekend (March 26 - 29).

Spectator (Day Pass)
$20

For the wall-flower with a morning and an afternoon to spare. This pass is good for either Friday (3/27) or Saturday (3/28) but not both. Select 2 tickets if you want to purchase access to both days.

FCLDF 2026 T-shirts
$25

Purchase your FCLDF T-shirt. T-shirts will be available for pickup at the event, if the order is placed by February 28.

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