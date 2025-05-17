Flag day dinner Fundraising Gala May 17th, 2025

📅 Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025
📍 Location: Mirelle’s Restaurant, 170 Post Ave, Westbury, NY
⏰ Time: 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM
🎟️ Tickets: $150 per person (Limited seating – reserve early!)
This elegant evening will feature:
✨ An exclusive dinner with an open bar
🎤 Special guest host Wendell Theodore
🎶 Live performance by the renowned BIC Tizon Difé
📚 The opportunity to purchase Professor Michel Soukar’s latest book
📅 Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025
📍 Location: Mirelle’s Restaurant, 170 Post Ave, Westbury, NY
⏰ Time: 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM
🎟️ Tickets: $150 per person (Limited seating – reserve early!)
This elegant evening will feature:
✨ An exclusive dinner with an open bar
🎤 Special guest host Wendell Theodore
🎶 Live performance by the renowned BIC Tizon Difé
📚 The opportunity to purchase Professor Michel Soukar’s latest book
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