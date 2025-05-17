Flag day dinner Fundraising Gala May 17th, 2025

📅 Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025 📍 Location: Mirelle’s Restaurant, 170 Post Ave, Westbury, NY ⏰ Time: 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM 🎟️ Tickets: $150 per person (Limited seating – reserve early!) This elegant evening will feature: ✨ An exclusive dinner with an open bar 🎤 Special guest host Wendell Theodore 🎶 Live performance by the renowned BIC Tizon Difé 📚 The opportunity to purchase Professor Michel Soukar’s latest book

📅 Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025 📍 Location: Mirelle’s Restaurant, 170 Post Ave, Westbury, NY ⏰ Time: 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM 🎟️ Tickets: $150 per person (Limited seating – reserve early!) This elegant evening will feature: ✨ An exclusive dinner with an open bar 🎤 Special guest host Wendell Theodore 🎶 Live performance by the renowned BIC Tizon Difé 📚 The opportunity to purchase Professor Michel Soukar’s latest book

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