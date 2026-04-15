American Legion Post 103

Hosted by

American Legion Post 103

About this event

Flag Day Drone Show Vendors

Punta Gorda

FL 33950, USA

1 Booth
$125

1 Booth Space For Profit Organizations - 10 X 12 Space

2 Booth Spaces
$250

2 Booth Spaces - For Profit Organizations - 10 X 12 Spaces

3 Booth Spaces
$375

3 Booth Spaces - For Profit Organizations - 10 X 12 Spaces

1 Non-Profit Booth Space
$75

1 Booth Space - For Non-Profit Organizations - 10 X 12 Space

2 Non-Profit Booth Spaces
$150

2 Booth Spaces - For Non-Profit Organizations - 10 X 12 Space

3 Non-Profit Booth Spaces
$225

3 Booth Spaces - For Non-Profit Organizations - 10 X 12 Space

Electricity
$25

Add Electricity If You Need It For Your Booth(s) or Food Truck!

Food Truck
$375

1 Food Truck Space

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!