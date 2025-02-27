Flag Football Concessions

$4
Pizza Meal Combo slice of pizza drink chips
$2
$4
Hot Dog Combo comes with bag of chips and drink can of pop or bottle of water
$2
Hot dog and Bun
$5
Bowl of Mac n Cheese
$2
Candy Bar kit kat reese's peanut butter hersheys snicker skittles M&M plain M&M peanut 3 Musketters Starburt
$1
Bag of Popcorn
$1
Bottle of Water
$1
Can of pop pepsi diet pepsi
$1
Flavors:
$1
Cup of Coffee
$1
cup of hot chocolate
$1
Lays Classic Doritos Cheetos BBQ Sour Cream Funyons Fritos Fritos chili cheese
$2
Swedish Fish Sour Patch Sour Patch Watermelon
$1
Air Heads 4 for $1
