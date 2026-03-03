Rotary of Kent Island Flags for Heroes 2026

About this event
$1,000 includes publicity on Rotary of Kent Island website and social media. In addition, you have the option to have flags installed at your place of business. If you choose this level of contribution, Rotary of Kent Island will work with you to decide on the number and location of flags.
$500 includes publicity on Rotary of Kent Island website and social media.
$50 for each Hero to be honored.
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