Mid-Shore Community Foundation

Hosted by

Mid-Shore Community Foundation

About this event

Rotary of Kent Island Flags for Heroes 2026

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000

$1,000 includes publicity on Rotary of Kent Island website and social media. In addition, you have the option to have flags installed at your place of business. If you choose this level of contribution, Rotary of Kent Island will work with you to decide on the number and location of flags.

 

SILVER SPONSOR
$500

$500 includes publicity on Rotary of Kent Island website and social media.

BRONZE SPONSOR
$50

$50 for each Hero to be honored. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!