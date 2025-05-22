Rotary Club Of Orange Park Sunrise Charities Inc

Rotary Club Of Orange Park Sunrise Charities Inc

Flags for Heroes | co-sponsor Rotary Club of Orange Park Sunset

2042 Park Ave

Orange Park, FL 32073, USA

Hero
$50
1 flag displayed and & keepsake custom designed coin
Dreamer's Legacy item
Dreamer's Legacy
$50
2 flags and custom keepsake coins will honor two Dreams Come True children facing a life-threatening medical condition, recognizing their courage. Sponsors dedicate flags in their names, celebrating their resilience alongside other heroes.
Friend
$100
up to 2 flags displayed & 2 keepsake custom designed coins
Bronze
$250
up to 4 flags displayed & 4 keepsake custom designed coins, 18x24" sign
Silver
$500
up to 6 flags displayed & 6 keepsake custom designed coins, 18x24" sign
Dreamer's Legacy - Silver item
Dreamer's Legacy - Silver
$500
12 flags and custom keepsake coins will honor twelve Dreams Come True children facing a life-threatening medical condition, recognizing their courage. Sponsors dedicate flags in their names, celebrating their resilience alongside other heroes.
Gold
$1,000
up to 8 flags displayed & 8 keepsake custom designed coins, 18x24" sign
Platinum
$2,000
up to 10 flags displayed & 10 keepsake custom designed coins, 18x24" sign, opportunity to display a table at the ceremony
Dreamer's Legacy - Platinum item
Dreamer's Legacy - Platinum
$2,000
20 flags and custom keepsake coins will honor twenty Dreams Come True children facing a life-threatening medical condition, recognizing their courage. Sponsors dedicate flags in their names, celebrating their resilience alongside other heroes. You will also receive an 18x24" sign and an opportunity to display a table at the ceremony.
