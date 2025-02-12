Flags of Freedom - Trips

Escape to the breathtaking landscapes of Colorado for a week-long getaway in a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Resort Condo that blends adventure and relaxation in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. This 7-night vacation accommodates up to 4 guests, offering unforgettable experiences year-round - whether you're hitting the pristine ski slopes in winter or enjoying mountain biking and kayaking in the summer.
Sedona, an Unforgettable Journey - 7 Nights, Up to 4 Guests
$2,895
Discover the magic of the red rocks with our exclusive travel package, offering a seven-night escape to the breathtaking landscapes of Sedona, Arizona. Perfect for a family vacation, a friends’ retreat, or a romantic getaway, this opportunity promises stunning natural beauty, outdoor adventures, and cherished memories. Enjoy seven nights of pure relaxation and exploration, accommodating up to four guests.
Southern Sunshine - Choose Mexico, Florida or Bahamas
$2,595
Escape to the warmth and charm of the south for 7 nights, for up to 4 guests, with our “Southern Sunshine” package. Choose from three sun-soaked destinations—Mexico’s vibrant beaches, Orlando’s thrilling theme parks, or the tranquil beauty of the Bahamas. This vacation offers unforgettable memories and endless adventure for up to four guests. With two years to plan, your perfect getaway awaits!
Apartment in Cortona, Tuscany - 4 People, 7 Nights
$3,250
Tuscany is the very essence of Italy, with awe-inspiring landscapes, artistic heritage, culinary greatness, excellent wine and all over beauty. All of these elements combine to create the perfect recipe for living the dolce vita! Soft rolling hills, lines of cypress trees, endless vineyards, orderly olive groves, picturesque towns and friendly people.
