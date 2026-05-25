Flags of Honor: Isle Veterans Grave Marker Project

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Help purchase and install one permanent U.S. Veteran grave marker at Isle Cemetery and Faith Lutheran Cemetery.
Your donation helps identify and honor five veterans with permanent grave markers for future generations. You will also receive a custom engraved Flags of Honor keychain with this donation.
Support the installation of ten official veteran grave markers and help preserve this Memorial Day tradition. You will also receive a custom engraved Flags of Honor keychain with this donation.
Become a major supporter of the Flags of Honor project and help create a lasting tribute to our local veterans. You will also receive a custom engraved Flags of Honor keychain with this donation.
Help fund a major section of veteran grave markers and leave a meaningful impact on our community and future Scouts. You will also receive a custom engraved Flags of Honor keychain with this donation.
Every contribution helps honor veterans and support this Scout-led community project.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!