Isle Boy Scout Troop 49

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Isle Boy Scout Troop 49

About this event

Flags of Honor: Isle Veterans Grave Marker Project

Honor One Veteran item
Honor One Veteran
Pay what you can

Help purchase and install one permanent U.S. Veteran grave marker at Isle Cemetery and Faith Lutheran Cemetery.

Sponsor 5 Veterans item
Sponsor 5 Veterans
Pay what you can

Your donation helps identify and honor five veterans with permanent grave markers for future generations. You will also receive a custom engraved Flags of Honor keychain with this donation.

Sponsor 10 Veterans item
Sponsor 10 Veterans
Pay what you can

Support the installation of ten official veteran grave markers and help preserve this Memorial Day tradition. You will also receive a custom engraved Flags of Honor keychain with this donation.

Community Legacy Sponsor item
Community Legacy Sponsor
Pay what you can

Become a major supporter of the Flags of Honor project and help create a lasting tribute to our local veterans. You will also receive a custom engraved Flags of Honor keychain with this donation.

Full Row Sponsor item
Full Row Sponsor
Pay what you can

Help fund a major section of veteran grave markers and leave a meaningful impact on our community and future Scouts. You will also receive a custom engraved Flags of Honor keychain with this donation.

Additional Donation item
Additional Donation
Pay what you can

Every contribution helps honor veterans and support this Scout-led community project.

Add a donation for Isle Boy Scout Troop 49

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