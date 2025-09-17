Flagstone Roundup PTO's Silent Auction

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104 Lovington St, Castle Rock, CO 80104, USA
Starting bid
Estimated Value $194 Hello Pumpkin Candle, Love Ya, Mean It Mug, Mama's Turn to Wine Glass, 24oz Tumbler, Mom Necklace, Flower Vase, Lindor Candies, Blanket, To Do List Packet, Goldie Links Gift Card $25, Target Gift Card $25, Nail Spa Gift Card, Starbucks Gift Card $15, Black fanny Pack, Black Ball Cap, Mom Life Beach Bag, Shower Steamer, Spray Gift Card $25
Starting bid
Estimated Value $207 - Oo de Lally Giftcard $20, Caramel Apple Crisp, Pumpkin Pie Candle, Squirrel Coffee Cup, Orange Pumpkin Decor, Pumpkin Spiced Dipper Sandwich Cookies, Pumpkin Cookie Jar, Pumpkin Candle, Pumpkin Waffle Candle, Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Pie Sign, Blanket, Leaf Candy Dishes, Cookies, Pumpkin Spice Soap, 4 Hand Towels, Oven Mitt, Pumpkin Plush
Starting bid
Estimated Value $210 - Markers, Crayons (120ct), Crayons (24ct), Colored Pencils, Paint, Paintbrushes, Chalk, Scissors (3), Stickers, Coloring Books (Taylor Swift, Halloween, Pokemon), Crayon Coloring Epic Book, Construction Paper, Easel, 2xArt Kits, Doodle Pad, Stencils, Scribble Scrubby, Pastels & Watercolors with Mini Sketch Pads, Large Basket
Starting bid
Estimated Value $245 - Basket, Animal Crackers/Exploring Nature Activity Book, Trail Mix, Mushroom Figurines, Hedgehog Figurines, Scented Acorn Bowl Filler, Cozy Throw Blanket, Candles x 2, Plush Woodland Animals, Frog & Toad Storybook Collection, Coloring Books, Stickers, Tattoos, Woodland Creature Mugs x 2
Starting bid
Estimated Value $250 - Headband Game, Pigs on a Trampoline Game, Taco/Cat/Goat/Cheese Pizza Game, Sushi Go Game, Children's Books, Foam Character Craft Kit, Clay Handprint Bowl Craft Kit, Paint your Own Jack O Lantern Kit, S'Mores Kit, Cookie Mix, Brownie Mix, Mini Spatula, Popcorn w/4 Buckets, Pumpkin Spiced Almonds/Cookies/Wafers, Maple Bourbon Caramels, Candy
Starting bid
Estimated Value $335 - Igloo 52 Qt Cooler, 2 Folding Chairs, Football, Throw Blanket, JBL Go4 Wireless Speaker, Pro Ladder Toss Game, Game Day Cookbook, 4 x Kinder's Seasonings, Tortilla Chips x 2, French Onion Dip x 2, Chex Mix x 2, Reeses Popcorn, Gummy Worms, Beef Jerky x 2, Chicken in a Biscuit, Disposable Utensils/Plates/Bowls/Napkins
Starting bid
Estimated Value $175 - Cozy Blanket, 550 pc puzzle, 2 Decks of Cards, Pretzels, 6-pk Olipop (Ginger Ale), 6-pk Olipop (Grape), Basket, Monopoly Deal (Harry Potter Edition), Rummikub, Spot It, Yahtzee, Uno No Mercy, Sushi Go!, Microwave Popcorn
Starting bid
Estimated Value $103 - Pumpkin Spice Candle, Snoopy Coffee Cups x 2, Apple Cider Packets, Dunkin' Coffee Grounds, Breakfast Blend Grounds, Fall Blend Grounds, Whisk, Cold Brew x 2, Coffee Creamer, Basket
Starting bid
Estimated Value $113 - Roll N Kneel, Garden Kit w/Tools, Gloves x 2, Gardening Planner
Starting bid
Estimated Value $440 - $50 Crumbl Cookie Gift Card $36 Whisk-N-Pin Gift Card, Mixing Bowl, Silicone Spatula Set, Measuring Cups & Spoons, Cookie Scoop, Whisk, Muffin Tin, Cookie Sheets, Brownie & Cake Mixes, Bread Mix, Muffin Mixes x 5, Apron Set, Flavored Extracts, Fancy Sprinkles, Specialty Baking Chips, Rolling Pin, 3 Baking Cookbooks, Cupcake liners, Cookie Cutters
Starting bid
Estimated value $188 - Interesting Facts for Curious Minds, Slimy Gloop Lab, Bug Catcher Kit, Magnifying Glasses, Grow Live Butterfly Kit, Mad Scientist Bath Play Set, Haunted Lab Lil'Oozing Pumpkin, Scientist Lab Coat Costume, Grow N Glow Terrarium, Grow & Discover Crystal Aquarium, Magnet Movers, 10-Minute Science Experiments, I Can Be a Science Detective, Large Basket
Starting bid
Estimated Value $365 - Women's Slippers, Blanket x 2, Quench Face Mask, $25 Target GiftCard $25, Gel Pens, Bath Bombs, Coloring Book, Colored Pencils, Epsom Salts, Tea, Fragrance Oil, Nail Polish, Mugs, Notebook, Dr. Teals, Spray $25 Giftcard, Candles, Chocolates
Starting bid
Value $295 Starbucks $10 Giftcard, Target $10 Giftcard, Starbucks $25 Giftcard, Qdoba $20 Giftcard, Castle Rock Nutrition $15 Giftcard, Smart Cow $20 Giftcard, Dominos $50 Giftcard, Target $20 Giftcard, Starbucks $20 Giftcard, Xbox $25 Giftcard, Dairy Queen $15 Giftcard, Panera $15 Giftcard, Spray $25 Giftcard, Amazon $25 Giftcard
Starting bid
Estimated Value $260 - 2 Blankets, Popcorn, Popcorn Buckets & Bags, Candy, Popcorn Seasoning, AMC Giftcards $105, Outback $40
Starting bid
Estimated Value $187 - Hotels.com Giftcard, Taygeer Backpack Carry-On, Men's Travel Kit, Women's Travel Kit, Downy Wrinkle Releaser, Compact Travel Blanket w/Eye Mask & Ear Plugs, LED Compact Mirror, Tide Stain Pens, Travel Bottles Toiletry Bag, Neck Pillow, Charging Cable, Travel Packing Cubes Set, ChapStick 3-pack, ChapStick Holders 3-Pack
Starting bid
Estimated Value $335 - Plush Blanket, Vavofo Reading Light, Grifin Reading Light, Hyde & Eek Slipper Socks x 2, Bookish Coloring Book, Robo-Sauce Book, Knight Owl Book, The Wild Robot Book, By the Book Puzzle, Mix of Cider & Tea & Cocoa, Mug, Cat Bookmark, Book Plaque, Fall Candle, Book-theme Page A Day Calendar, Colored Pencils, The Lion/Witch/Wardrobe Book, Something Big Book, 3-in-1 Puzzle Book, The Hobbit Book, If I Built a House Book, The Giving Tree Book, How Full is Your Bucket Book, Sudden Fiction Giftcard
Starting bid
Estimated Value $216 - Dog Bed, Lamb Chop Toy, Chuckit!, Outward Hound Puzzle Toy, Brush, Knot Rope Toy, Squeaker Toy, Wet Ones for Pets, Joy Hound Ball, Hartz Dog Shampoo, Pet Waste Bags, Top Paw Collar, Top Paw Leash, Joy Hound Football, Joy Hound Bone, Joy Hound Ring, Beggin Snacks, Pup-Peroni, Milk Bones, Beggin Fun Size Snacks, Nutri Chomps
Starting bid
Estimated Value $345 - Giant Connect 4, 5 ft Giant Wood Toppling Tower, Cornhole Game Set, Wagon, Inflatable Dartboard, Iced Tea, Rice Krispies, Granola Bars, Trail Mix, Popcorn, Chocolate Dipped Pretzels, Gelato & Company Giftcard $20
Starting bid
Estimated Value $110 - Candy Corn, SpiderWebs, Bat Decorations, Stack O'Lantern Game, 2 Carving Kits, Bean Bag Toss, Witches Cauldron
Starting bid
Estimated Value $125 - Broncos hat, 2 x Pumpkin themed white mugs, 2 x Castle Rock themed mugs, Capriotti's Gift Card, Chick Fil A Gift Card, Petals & Pop Gift Card $10, Castle Rock Sticker, Castle Rock Wooden Spoon, Castle Rock Magnet, 4 x Floral Coasters, 5 x Castle Rock Coasters, Cleansing Milk, Hydration Lotion, Moisturizer, Lip Balm
Starting bid
3lb Christmas cookie box, with over 15 types of cookies! These can be made with or without peanuts. Available 12/19/25.
Starting bid
Bid to win 4 Front Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation. Location of Seats Left Side of Aisle in First Row.
Starting bid
Bid to win 4 front row seats at Kindergarten Graduation!
Starting bid
Estimated Value $210 - Platinum Hydrate Shampoo, Platinum Hydrate Conditioner, J Beverly Hills Dry Fast Speed Styling Spray, Oya Bungee Fiber Mousse, EVO Easy Tiger Smoothing Balm, Nutri Curly Routine, Yes Shine Sparkle Shampoo Samples, Yes Curls Shampoo Sample, Hairbrush, Bag
Starting bid
Estimated Value $150 - Arabello Leather Bag, Arabello Bag Strap, 5-piece Simplified Soap Set, $25 Petals & Pop Gift Card, Capri Blue Volcano Candle
Starting bid
Estimated Value $110
Starting bid
Estimated Value $110
Starting bid
Estimated Value $110
Starting bid
Estimated Value $330 - Duralast 60 Piece Mechanic's Tool Set, Chemical Guys Wash & Shine Kit, 2 x Free Oil Change
Starting bid
Estimated Value $200 ($100ea) - 2 x Free Oil Changes
Starting bid
Estimated Value $719 - Bid to win a certificate of lessons at Han Lee's Taekwondo Academy! You get 1 month FREE, a FREE uniform, plus 3 months of discounted lessons at $139/month!
Starting bid
Bid to win 4 front row seats at Kindergarten Graduation!
Starting bid
Bid to win 4 Front Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation. Seat Location: Right Side of Aisle in First Row
Starting bid
Estimated Value $350 - Floor Jack; 3 Ton
Starting bid
Estimated Value $350 - Suitcase/backpack/lunch box/neck pillow/name tags, 3 x $25 Giftcards, Whisk N Pin $36 Giftcard Travel Blanket, Travel Bingo, Playing Cards, Magnetic Guess Who & Sorry, Happy Feet & Despicable Me DVDs, Swedish Fish, Starbursts, Doritos x 2, M&Ms, Tumbler, Mentos Gum, Tru Fru Candied Strawberries, Second Nature Trail Mix, Hershey's Chocolate Bar, Peanut Butter M&Ms, Mini Starburst, Kind Chocolate Cashew Clusters
Starting bid
Value $1500 - Highlands Ranch Orthodontics $1500 Off - New Patients Only, Must Use Within 1-year from Receipt
Starting bid
Certificate for first 4 seats on the left side of the aisle in the second row.
Starting bid
Certificate for first 4 seats on the right side of the aisle in the second row.
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