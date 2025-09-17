Hosted by

Flagstone Roundup PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Flagstone Roundup PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

104 Lovington St, Castle Rock, CO 80104, USA

#1 Mom's Favorite Things - Florence (K) item
#1 Mom's Favorite Things - Florence (K)
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value $194 Hello Pumpkin Candle, Love Ya, Mean It Mug, Mama's Turn to Wine Glass, 24oz Tumbler, Mom Necklace, Flower Vase, Lindor Candies, Blanket, To Do List Packet, Goldie Links Gift Card $25, Target Gift Card $25, Nail Spa Gift Card, Starbucks Gift Card $15, Black fanny Pack, Black Ball Cap, Mom Life Beach Bag, Shower Steamer, Spray Gift Card $25

#2 Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice -Shipp (K) item
#2 Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice -Shipp (K)
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value $207 - Oo de Lally Giftcard $20, Caramel Apple Crisp, Pumpkin Pie Candle, Squirrel Coffee Cup, Orange Pumpkin Decor, Pumpkin Spiced Dipper Sandwich Cookies, Pumpkin Cookie Jar, Pumpkin Candle, Pumpkin Waffle Candle, Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Pie Sign, Blanket, Leaf Candy Dishes, Cookies, Pumpkin Spice Soap, 4 Hand Towels, Oven Mitt, Pumpkin Plush

#3 Coloring Basket - Brown (1st) item
#3 Coloring Basket - Brown (1st)
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value $210 - Markers, Crayons (120ct), Crayons (24ct), Colored Pencils, Paint, Paintbrushes, Chalk, Scissors (3), Stickers, Coloring Books (Taylor Swift, Halloween, Pokemon), Crayon Coloring Epic Book, Construction Paper, Easel, 2xArt Kits, Doodle Pad, Stencils, Scribble Scrubby, Pastels & Watercolors with Mini Sketch Pads, Large Basket

#4 Woodland Animal Basket - Jams (1st) item
#4 Woodland Animal Basket - Jams (1st)
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value $245 - Basket, Animal Crackers/Exploring Nature Activity Book, Trail Mix, Mushroom Figurines, Hedgehog Figurines, Scented Acorn Bowl Filler, Cozy Throw Blanket, Candles x 2, Plush Woodland Animals, Frog & Toad Storybook Collection, Coloring Books, Stickers, Tattoos, Woodland Creature Mugs x 2

#5 Family Fun Night Basket - Rushing (1st) item
#5 Family Fun Night Basket - Rushing (1st)
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value $250 - Headband Game, Pigs on a Trampoline Game, Taco/Cat/Goat/Cheese Pizza Game, Sushi Go Game, Children's Books, Foam Character Craft Kit, Clay Handprint Bowl Craft Kit, Paint your Own Jack O Lantern Kit, S'Mores Kit, Cookie Mix, Brownie Mix, Mini Spatula, Popcorn w/4 Buckets, Pumpkin Spiced Almonds/Cookies/Wafers, Maple Bourbon Caramels, Candy

#6 Tailgate Basket - Barden (2nd) item
#6 Tailgate Basket - Barden (2nd) item
#6 Tailgate Basket - Barden (2nd)
$55

Starting bid

Estimated Value $335 - Igloo 52 Qt Cooler, 2 Folding Chairs, Football, Throw Blanket, JBL Go4 Wireless Speaker, Pro Ladder Toss Game, Game Day Cookbook, 4 x Kinder's Seasonings, Tortilla Chips x 2, French Onion Dip x 2, Chex Mix x 2, Reeses Popcorn, Gummy Worms, Beef Jerky x 2, Chicken in a Biscuit, Disposable Utensils/Plates/Bowls/Napkins

#7 Family Fun Game Night - Blechar (2nd) item
#7 Family Fun Game Night - Blechar (2nd)
$35

Starting bid

Estimated Value $175 - Cozy Blanket, 550 pc puzzle, 2 Decks of Cards, Pretzels, 6-pk Olipop (Ginger Ale), 6-pk Olipop (Grape), Basket, Monopoly Deal (Harry Potter Edition), Rummikub, Spot It, Yahtzee, Uno No Mercy, Sushi Go!, Microwave Popcorn

#8 Coffee Basket - Zapien (2nd) item
#8 Coffee Basket - Zapien (2nd)
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value $103 - Pumpkin Spice Candle, Snoopy Coffee Cups x 2, Apple Cider Packets, Dunkin' Coffee Grounds, Breakfast Blend Grounds, Fall Blend Grounds, Whisk, Cold Brew x 2, Coffee Creamer, Basket

#9 Gardening Basket - Carson (3rd) item
#9 Gardening Basket - Carson (3rd)
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value $113 - Roll N Kneel, Garden Kit w/Tools, Gloves x 2, Gardening Planner

#10 Baking Basket - Croissant (3rd) item
#10 Baking Basket - Croissant (3rd)
$80

Starting bid

Estimated Value $440 - $50 Crumbl Cookie Gift Card $36 Whisk-N-Pin Gift Card, Mixing Bowl, Silicone Spatula Set, Measuring Cups & Spoons, Cookie Scoop, Whisk, Muffin Tin, Cookie Sheets, Brownie & Cake Mixes, Bread Mix, Muffin Mixes x 5, Apron Set, Flavored Extracts, Fancy Sprinkles, Specialty Baking Chips, Rolling Pin, 3 Baking Cookbooks, Cupcake liners, Cookie Cutters

#11 Science Basket - McLean (3rd) item
#11 Science Basket - McLean (3rd)
$35

Starting bid

Estimated value $188 - Interesting Facts for Curious Minds, Slimy Gloop Lab, Bug Catcher Kit, Magnifying Glasses, Grow Live Butterfly Kit, Mad Scientist Bath Play Set, Haunted Lab Lil'Oozing Pumpkin, Scientist Lab Coat Costume, Grow N Glow Terrarium, Grow & Discover Crystal Aquarium, Magnet Movers, 10-Minute Science Experiments, I Can Be a Science Detective, Large Basket

#12 Self Care Basket - Croissant (4th) item
#12 Self Care Basket - Croissant (4th)
$70

Starting bid

Estimated Value $365 - Women's Slippers, Blanket x 2, Quench Face Mask, $25 Target GiftCard $25, Gel Pens, Bath Bombs, Coloring Book, Colored Pencils, Epsom Salts, Tea, Fragrance Oil, Nail Polish, Mugs, Notebook, Dr. Teals, Spray $25 Giftcard, Candles, Chocolates

#13 Gift Card Basket - Sprigg (4th) item
#13 Gift Card Basket - Sprigg (4th)
$50

Starting bid

Value $295 Starbucks $10 Giftcard, Target $10 Giftcard, Starbucks $25 Giftcard, Qdoba $20 Giftcard, Castle Rock Nutrition $15 Giftcard, Smart Cow $20 Giftcard, Dominos $50 Giftcard, Target $20 Giftcard, Starbucks $20 Giftcard, Xbox $25 Giftcard, Dairy Queen $15 Giftcard, Panera $15 Giftcard, Spray $25 Giftcard, Amazon $25 Giftcard

#14 Movie Night Basket - Steppuhn (4th) item
#14 Movie Night Basket - Steppuhn (4th)
$45

Starting bid

Estimated Value $260 - 2 Blankets, Popcorn, Popcorn Buckets & Bags, Candy, Popcorn Seasoning, AMC Giftcards $105, Outback $40

#15 Travel Basket - Bobinchak (5th) item
#15 Travel Basket - Bobinchak (5th)
$35

Starting bid

Estimated Value $187 - Hotels.com Giftcard, Taygeer Backpack Carry-On, Men's Travel Kit, Women's Travel Kit, Downy Wrinkle Releaser, Compact Travel Blanket w/Eye Mask & Ear Plugs, LED Compact Mirror, Tide Stain Pens, Travel Bottles Toiletry Bag, Neck Pillow, Charging Cable, Travel Packing Cubes Set, ChapStick 3-pack, ChapStick Holders 3-Pack

#16 Snuggle Up and Read Basket - Ford (5th) item
#16 Snuggle Up and Read Basket - Ford (5th)
$60

Starting bid

Estimated Value $335 - Plush Blanket, Vavofo Reading Light, Grifin Reading Light, Hyde & Eek Slipper Socks x 2, Bookish Coloring Book, Robo-Sauce Book, Knight Owl Book, The Wild Robot Book, By the Book Puzzle, Mix of Cider & Tea & Cocoa, Mug, Cat Bookmark, Book Plaque, Fall Candle, Book-theme Page A Day Calendar, Colored Pencils, The Lion/Witch/Wardrobe Book, Something Big Book, 3-in-1 Puzzle Book, The Hobbit Book, If I Built a House Book, The Giving Tree Book, How Full is Your Bucket Book, Sudden Fiction Giftcard

#17 Bark Basket - Ruybal (5th) item
#17 Bark Basket - Ruybal (5th)
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value $216 - Dog Bed, Lamb Chop Toy, Chuckit!, Outward Hound Puzzle Toy, Brush, Knot Rope Toy, Squeaker Toy, Wet Ones for Pets, Joy Hound Ball, Hartz Dog Shampoo, Pet Waste Bags, Top Paw Collar, Top Paw Leash, Joy Hound Football, Joy Hound Bone, Joy Hound Ring, Beggin Snacks, Pup-Peroni, Milk Bones, Beggin Fun Size Snacks, Nutri Chomps

#18 Outdoor Activities Basket - Blechar (6th) item
#18 Outdoor Activities Basket - Blechar (6th) item
#18 Outdoor Activities Basket - Blechar (6th) item
#18 Outdoor Activities Basket - Blechar (6th)
$35

Starting bid

Estimated Value $345 - Giant Connect 4, 5 ft Giant Wood Toppling Tower, Cornhole Game Set, Wagon, Inflatable Dartboard, Iced Tea, Rice Krispies, Granola Bars, Trail Mix, Popcorn, Chocolate Dipped Pretzels, Gelato & Company Giftcard $20

#19 Halloween Basket - Eklund (6th) item
#19 Halloween Basket - Eklund (6th)
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value $110 - Candy Corn, SpiderWebs, Bat Decorations, Stack O'Lantern Game, 2 Carving Kits, Bean Bag Toss, Witches Cauldron

#20 Local Favorites - Perez (6th) item
#20 Local Favorites - Perez (6th)
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value $125 - Broncos hat, 2 x Pumpkin themed white mugs, 2 x Castle Rock themed mugs, Capriotti's Gift Card, Chick Fil A Gift Card, Petals & Pop Gift Card $10, Castle Rock Sticker, Castle Rock Wooden Spoon, Castle Rock Magnet, 4 x Floral Coasters, 5 x Castle Rock Coasters, Cleansing Milk, Hydration Lotion, Moisturizer, Lip Balm

#21 - 3 lb Assorted Christmas Cookies - Stark Baking Vanilla item
#21 - 3 lb Assorted Christmas Cookies - Stark Baking Vanilla item
#21 - 3 lb Assorted Christmas Cookies - Stark Baking Vanilla
$20

Starting bid

3lb Christmas cookie box, with over 15 types of cookies! These can be made with or without peanuts. Available 12/19/25.

#22 - 4 Front Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation item
#22 - 4 Front Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation item
#22 - 4 Front Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Bid to win 4 Front Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation. Location of Seats Left Side of Aisle in First Row.

#23 - 4 Front Row Seats for Kindergarten Graduation item
#23 - 4 Front Row Seats for Kindergarten Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Bid to win 4 front row seats at Kindergarten Graduation!

#24 The Style Lounge - Gift Basket item
#24 The Style Lounge - Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value $210 - Platinum Hydrate Shampoo, Platinum Hydrate Conditioner, J Beverly Hills Dry Fast Speed Styling Spray, Oya Bungee Fiber Mousse, EVO Easy Tiger Smoothing Balm, Nutri Curly Routine, Yes Shine Sparkle Shampoo Samples, Yes Curls Shampoo Sample, Hairbrush, Bag

#25 Petals and Pop Gift Basket item
#25 Petals and Pop Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value $150 - Arabello Leather Bag, Arabello Bag Strap, 5-piece Simplified Soap Set, $25 Petals & Pop Gift Card, Capri Blue Volcano Candle

#26 Fit Bit Charge 4 item
#26 Fit Bit Charge 4
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value $110

#27 Fit Bit 4 Charge item
#27 Fit Bit 4 Charge
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value $110

#28 Fit Bit 4 Charge item
#28 Fit Bit 4 Charge
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value $110

#29 Auto & Oil Change Basket item
#29 Auto & Oil Change Basket
$65

Starting bid

Estimated Value $330 - Duralast 60 Piece Mechanic's Tool Set, Chemical Guys Wash & Shine Kit, 2 x Free Oil Change

#30 2 x Free Oil Changes item
#30 2 x Free Oil Changes
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value $200 ($100ea) - 2 x Free Oil Changes

#31 Han Lee's Taekwondo Academy item
#31 Han Lee's Taekwondo Academy
$140

Starting bid

Estimated Value $719 - Bid to win a certificate of lessons at Han Lee's Taekwondo Academy! You get 1 month FREE, a FREE uniform, plus 3 months of discounted lessons at $139/month!

#32 - 4 Front Row Seats for Kindergarten Graduation item
#32 - 4 Front Row Seats for Kindergarten Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Bid to win 4 front row seats at Kindergarten Graduation!

#33 - 4 Front Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation item
#33 - 4 Front Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation item
#33 - 4 Front Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Bid to win 4 Front Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation. Seat Location: Right Side of Aisle in First Row

#34 - The Tank Tough 3 Ton Floor Jack item
#34 - The Tank Tough 3 Ton Floor Jack item
#34 - The Tank Tough 3 Ton Floor Jack item
#34 - The Tank Tough 3 Ton Floor Jack
$70

Starting bid

Estimated Value $350 - Floor Jack; 3 Ton

  • Rubber Tread For Extra Grip
  • Rubber Tread And Eight Wheels For Solid Positioning
  • LED Light
  • Height Adaptor
  • Dual Pump Design Offers A Quick Lift
  • 26-1/2 Inch (673 mm) Max Lift Height
  • Professional-Grade Steel Construction
  • 360 Degrees Swivel Saddle For Solid Load Contact
  • Easy To Use Floor Jack Is Perfect For Any Garage
  • Telescopic Handle
  • A Foam Bumper On Handle To Prevent Marring
  • Rubber Saddle Pad To Prevent Marring
  • Universal Joint Release Provides Precise Load Control In Any Handle Position
  • Low Profile Design Provides Access To Vehicles With Minimal Ground Clearance


#35 Travel & Snack Basket (Curtin) item
#35 Travel & Snack Basket (Curtin)
$70

Starting bid

Estimated Value $350 - Suitcase/backpack/lunch box/neck pillow/name tags, 3 x $25 Giftcards, Whisk N Pin $36 Giftcard Travel Blanket, Travel Bingo, Playing Cards, Magnetic Guess Who & Sorry, Happy Feet & Despicable Me DVDs, Swedish Fish, Starbursts, Doritos x 2, M&Ms, Tumbler, Mentos Gum, Tru Fru Candied Strawberries, Second Nature Trail Mix, Hershey's Chocolate Bar, Peanut Butter M&Ms, Mini Starburst, Kind Chocolate Cashew Clusters

#36 Highlands Ranch Orthodontics $1500 New Patients Only item
#36 Highlands Ranch Orthodontics $1500 New Patients Only
$150

Starting bid

Value $1500 - Highlands Ranch Orthodontics $1500 Off - New Patients Only, Must Use Within 1-year from Receipt

#37 - 4 Second Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation item
#37 - 4 Second Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation item
#37 - 4 Second Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Certificate for first 4 seats on the left side of the aisle in the second row.

#38 - 4 Second Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation item
#38 - 4 Second Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation item
#38 - 4 Second Row Seats at 6th Grade Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Certificate for first 4 seats on the right side of the aisle in the second row.

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