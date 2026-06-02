Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School

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Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School

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Flamboyant Legacy Tree

Flower Plaque item
Flower Plaque
$250

A meaningful way to be part of our legacy and support the future of EMHCS students.


Your name will be engraved on a 2" circular plaque. It will fit your first and last name or your business name.

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Branch Plaque item
Branch Plaque
$500

An enduring symbol of your commitment and connection to our school community.


Your name will be engraved on a 2" x 4" plaque. This can accommodate 80 characters without a logo. If you wish to include your logo, the character limit will decrease 30. This will fit either your first and last name or business name.


Please email your logo to [email protected].

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Tree Trunk Plaque item
Tree Trunk Plaque
$1,000

Our highest level of recognition for those whose generosity helps sustain and grow the EMHCS legacy for generations to come.


Your name and logo will be engraved on a 3" x 5" plaque. If you do not have a logo, you can have a short message engraved instead. This can accommodate 130 characters without a logo or 80 characters with a logo.


Please email your logo to [email protected].

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Legacy Donation item
Legacy Donation
$5

We appreciate any size donation that you are able to give. You can use this one to donate any amount from $5 to $500.

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