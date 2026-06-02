Flamboyant Legacy Tree

About this shop
A meaningful way to be part of our legacy and support the future of EMHCS students.
Your name will be engraved on a 2" circular plaque. It will fit your first and last name or your business name.
An enduring symbol of your commitment and connection to our school community.
Your name will be engraved on a 2" x 4" plaque. This can accommodate 80 characters without a logo. If you wish to include your logo, the character limit will decrease 30. This will fit either your first and last name or business name.
Please email your logo to [email protected].
Our highest level of recognition for those whose generosity helps sustain and grow the EMHCS legacy for generations to come.
Your name and logo will be engraved on a 3" x 5" plaque. If you do not have a logo, you can have a short message engraved instead. This can accommodate 130 characters without a logo or 80 characters with a logo.
Please email your logo to [email protected].
We appreciate any size donation that you are able to give. You can use this one to donate any amount from $5 to $500.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!