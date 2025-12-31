St. Joan of Arc FOL

Hosted by

St. Joan of Arc FOL

About this event

Flame of Love Conference with Fr. James Blount & Fr. Michael Barry

6404 Washington St

Yountville, CA 94599, USA

General Admission
$50

Tickets are limited. Register early.

Lunch - Sandwich
$16.50

Turkey & Cheddar – Oven Roasted Turkey, White Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red onions, comes with Chips & a Cookie.

Lunch - Salad
$16.50

Fuji Apple Salad – Mixed Greens, Feta, Apple Chips, Toasted Pecans, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Balsamic vinaigrette, comes with Chips & a Cookie.

Lunch - Veggie Sandwich
$16.50

Mediterranean Veggie – Zesty Sweet Peppers, Feta, Sliced Cucumbers, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red onions, & Hummus, comes with Chips & a Cookie.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!