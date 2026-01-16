Flamingo Bingo

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About this event
General admission includes six bingo cards and one drink ticket
For a $5 donation, adopt your very own flamingo! Your inflatable flamingo drink holder will be featured at the event with a personalized thank-you message—and it’s yours to bring home afterward.
Purchase Additional Bingo Cards
Continue to use your BINGO card during a lightning round to create a special shape and win a bigger prize!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!