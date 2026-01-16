Junior League of Savannah Inc

Hosted by

Junior League of Savannah Inc

About this event

Flamingo Bingo

79 Ross Rd

Savannah, GA 31405, USA

General Admission
$50

General admission includes six bingo cards and one drink ticket

Help Our Flock Take Flight!
$5

For a $5 donation, adopt your very own flamingo! Your inflatable flamingo drink holder will be featured at the event with a personalized thank-you message—and it’s yours to bring home afterward.

Additional Bingo Card
$5

Purchase Additional Bingo Cards

Participate in our lightning round!
$2

Continue to use your BINGO card during a lightning round to create a special shape and win a bigger prize!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!