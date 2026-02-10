Tri-County Safe Harbor Inc

Hosted by

Tri-County Safe Harbor Inc

About this event

Flannel For A Cause Fundraiser

Island Resort and Casino

W 399 US-2, Harris, MI 49845, USA

General Admission
$65

🎟️ Bid. Win. Support

Bucket Raffles • Silent Auction • Flannel Fun

8-Person Table
$500

Bring your flannel crew!
Purchase a table for 8 people and enjoy a cozy night out with friends, coworkers, or family — all while supporting survivors and celebrating Yooper pride.

10-Person Table
$630

🏆 Claim bragging rights for your flannel crew!
Purchase a 10-person table and rally your team to out-bid, out-flannel, and out-fundraise — all in support of survivors.

Add a donation for Tri-County Safe Harbor Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!