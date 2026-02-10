Flannel For A Cause Fundraiser

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About this event
🎟️ Bid. Win. Support
Bucket Raffles • Silent Auction • Flannel Fun
Bring your flannel crew!
Purchase a table for 8 people and enjoy a cozy night out with friends, coworkers, or family — all while supporting survivors and celebrating Yooper pride.
🏆 Claim bragging rights for your flannel crew!
Purchase a 10-person table and rally your team to out-bid, out-flannel, and out-fundraise — all in support of survivors.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!